Silicon Integrated Circuits
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Editors: Dawon Kahng
eBook ISBN: 9781483214771
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 310
Description
Silicon Integrated Circuits, Part B covers the special considerations needed to achieve high-power Si-integrated circuits. The book presents articles about the most important operations needed for the high-power circuitry, namely impurity diffusion and oxidation; crystal defects under thermal equilibrium in silicon and the development of high-power device physics; and associated technology. The text also describes the ever-evolving processing technology and the most promising approaches, along with the understanding of processing-related areas of physics and chemistry. Physicists, chemists, and engineers involved in silicon integrated circuits will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Physics and Chemistry of Impurity Diffusion and Oxidation of Silicon
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Group III and V Impurity Diffusion in Silicon
III. Thermal Oxidation of Silicon
IV. Impurity Diffusion and Defect Growth in Oxidizing Ambients
References
Silicon Power Field Controlled Devices and Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Silicon Material Limitations
III. Breakdown Phenomena
IV. Junction Gate Field Effect Transistors
V. MOS Gate Field Effect Transistor
VI. Field Controlled Diodes
VII. Power Integrated Circuits
VIII. Recent Developments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
