Silicon Integrated Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029570, 9781483214771

Silicon Integrated Circuits

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Dawon Kahng
eBook ISBN: 9781483214771
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Silicon Integrated Circuits, Part B covers the special considerations needed to achieve high-power Si-integrated circuits. The book presents articles about the most important operations needed for the high-power circuitry, namely impurity diffusion and oxidation; crystal defects under thermal equilibrium in silicon and the development of high-power device physics; and associated technology. The text also describes the ever-evolving processing technology and the most promising approaches, along with the understanding of processing-related areas of physics and chemistry. Physicists, chemists, and engineers involved in silicon integrated circuits will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Physics and Chemistry of Impurity Diffusion and Oxidation of Silicon

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Group III and V Impurity Diffusion in Silicon

III. Thermal Oxidation of Silicon

IV. Impurity Diffusion and Defect Growth in Oxidizing Ambients

References

Silicon Power Field Controlled Devices and Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Silicon Material Limitations

III. Breakdown Phenomena

IV. Junction Gate Field Effect Transistors

V. MOS Gate Field Effect Transistor

VI. Field Controlled Diodes

VII. Power Integrated Circuits

VIII. Recent Developments

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214771

About the Editor

Dawon Kahng

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.