Silicon Integrated Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029549, 9781483273112

Silicon Integrated Circuits

1st Edition

Editors: Dawon Kahng
eBook ISBN: 9781483273112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 428
Description

Applied Solid State Science, Supplement 2: Silicon Integrated Circuits, Part A focuses on MOS device physics. This book is divided into three chapters—physics of the MOS transistor; nonvolatile memories; and properties of silicon-on-sapphire substrates devices, and integrated circuits. The topics covered include the short channel effects, MOSFET structures, floating gate devices, technology for nonvolatile semiconductor memories, sapphire substrates, and SOS integrated circuits and systems. The MOS capacitor, MIOS devices, and SOS process and device technology are also deliberated. This publication is a good source for students and individuals interested in MOS-based integrated circuits.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Physics of the MOS Transistor

I. Introduction

II. The MOS Capacitor

III. Flatband Voltage

IV. The OSFET

V. Nonuniform Doping

VI. Short Channel Effects

VII. MOSFET Structures

VIII. Conclusion

Appendix

References

Nonvolatile Memories

I. Introduction

II. MIOS Devices

III. Floating Gate Devices

IV. Technology for Nonvolatile Semiconductor Memories

V. Problems Relating to Testing and Reliability

References

The Properties of Silicon-on-Sapphire Substrates, Devices, and Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Sapphire Substrates

III. Preparation and Properties of Silicon Films on Sapphire (SOS)

IV. SOS Process and Device Technology

V. SOS Integrated Circuits and Systems

VI. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Dawon Kahng

