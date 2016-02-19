Silicon Integrated Circuits
1st Edition
Description
Applied Solid State Science, Supplement 2: Silicon Integrated Circuits, Part A focuses on MOS device physics. This book is divided into three chapters—physics of the MOS transistor; nonvolatile memories; and properties of silicon-on-sapphire substrates devices, and integrated circuits. The topics covered include the short channel effects, MOSFET structures, floating gate devices, technology for nonvolatile semiconductor memories, sapphire substrates, and SOS integrated circuits and systems. The MOS capacitor, MIOS devices, and SOS process and device technology are also deliberated. This publication is a good source for students and individuals interested in MOS-based integrated circuits.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Physics of the MOS Transistor
I. Introduction
II. The MOS Capacitor
III. Flatband Voltage
IV. The OSFET
V. Nonuniform Doping
VI. Short Channel Effects
VII. MOSFET Structures
VIII. Conclusion
Appendix
References
Nonvolatile Memories
I. Introduction
II. MIOS Devices
III. Floating Gate Devices
IV. Technology for Nonvolatile Semiconductor Memories
V. Problems Relating to Testing and Reliability
References
The Properties of Silicon-on-Sapphire Substrates, Devices, and Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Sapphire Substrates
III. Preparation and Properties of Silicon Films on Sapphire (SOS)
IV. SOS Process and Device Technology
V. SOS Integrated Circuits and Systems
VI. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273112