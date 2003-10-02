Silicon-Germanium Strained Layers and Heterostructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521831, 9780080541020

Silicon-Germanium Strained Layers and Heterostructures, Volume 74

1st Edition

Semi-conductor and semi-metals series

Authors: M. Willander Suresh Jain
eBook ISBN: 9780080541020
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521831
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2003
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24800.00
18600.00
17360.00
18600.00
19840.00
18600.00
18600.00
19840.00
350.00
262.50
245.00
262.50
280.00
262.50
262.50
280.00
200.00
140.00
140.00
140.00
160.00
140.00
140.00
160.00
160.00
112.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
265.00
198.75
185.50
198.75
212.00
198.75
198.75
212.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
105.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
250.00
175.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
224.00
156.80
156.80
156.80
179.20
156.80
156.80
179.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Strain, Stability, reliability and growth; mechanism of strain relaxation; strain, growth, and TED in SiGeC layers; Bandstructure and related properties; Heterostructure Bipolar Transistors; FETs and other devices.

Description

The study of Silicone Germanium strained layers has broad implications for material scientists and engineers, in particular those working on the design and modelling of semi-conductor devices.

Since the publication of the original volume in 1994, there has been a steady flow of new ideas, new understanding, new Silicon-Germanium (SiGe) structures and new devices with enhanced performance. Written for both students and senior researchers, the 2nd edition of Silicon-Germanium Strained Layers and Heterostructures provides an essential up-date of this important topic, describing in particular the recent developments in technology and modelling.

Key Features

  • Fully-revised and updated 2nd edition incorporating important recent breakthroughs and a complete literature review
  • The extensive bibliography of over 400 papers provides a comprehensive and coherent overview of the subject
  • Appropriate for students and senior researchers

Readership

Students and senior researchers in Materials Science. Scientists in industry working with semi-conductors

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541020
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521831

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Willander Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Göteborg University and Linköping University

Suresh Jain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.