Silicon-Germanium Strained Layers and Heterostructures, Volume 74
1st Edition
Semi-conductor and semi-metals series
Table of Contents
Introduction; Strain, Stability, reliability and growth; mechanism of strain relaxation; strain, growth, and TED in SiGeC layers; Bandstructure and related properties; Heterostructure Bipolar Transistors; FETs and other devices.
Description
The study of Silicone Germanium strained layers has broad implications for material scientists and engineers, in particular those working on the design and modelling of semi-conductor devices.
Since the publication of the original volume in 1994, there has been a steady flow of new ideas, new understanding, new Silicon-Germanium (SiGe) structures and new devices with enhanced performance. Written for both students and senior researchers, the 2nd edition of Silicon-Germanium Strained Layers and Heterostructures provides an essential up-date of this important topic, describing in particular the recent developments in technology and modelling.
Key Features
- Fully-revised and updated 2nd edition incorporating important recent breakthroughs and a complete literature review
- The extensive bibliography of over 400 papers provides a comprehensive and coherent overview of the subject
- Appropriate for students and senior researchers
Readership
Students and senior researchers in Materials Science. Scientists in industry working with semi-conductors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 2nd October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127521831
About the Authors
M. Willander Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Göteborg University and Linköping University
Suresh Jain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, India