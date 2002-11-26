Silicon Germanium Materials and Devices - A Market and Technology Overview to 2006
1st Edition
Description
The first edition of Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices - A Market & Technology Overview to 2006 examines the development of the silicon germanium business over a six-year period 2001 to 2006. It analyses the trends in markets, technologies and industry structure and profiles all the major players.
It is specifically aimed at users and manufacturers of substrates, epiwafers, equipment and devices. The analysis includes a competitive assessment of the market of silicon germanium vs. gallium arsenide, indium phosphide vs. other forms of silicon.
Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices - A Market & Technology Overview to 2006 is designed to assist with business plans, R&D and manufacturing strategies. It will be an indispensable aid for managers responsible for business development, technology assessment and market research.
The report examines the rapid development of silicon germanium from an R&D curiosity to production status. An extensive treatment from materials through processes to devices and applications it encapsulates the entire silicon germanium business of today and assesses future directions.
Readership
Users and manufacturers of substrates, epiwafers, equipment and devices, research institutions, industry analysts etc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1 Report Structure
1.2 Products
1.3 Markets
1.4 Regions
1.5 Research Background
Chapter 2 - Executive Summary
2.1 Summary of Market Forecast Results
2.2 Introduction
2.3 SiGe Epitaxial Materials & Equipment Markets
2.3.1 Introduction
2.3.2 SiGe Source Materials Market 2001-2006
2.3.3 SiGe Substrate Materials Market 2001-2006
2.3.4 SiGe Epitaxial Wafer Materials Market 2001-2006
2.3.5 SiGe Epitaxial Equipment Market 2001-2006
2.4 SiGe Device Market
2.5 SiGe Application Market Forecast
2.6 Key Markets for SiGe Devices by Application Sector
2.6.1 Telecommunications Markets
2.6.2 Consumer Markets
2.6.3 Computer Markets
2.6.4 Industrial Markets for SiGe
2.6.5 Military/Aerospace Markets
2.6.6 Automotive Markets
2.6.7 Other Markets
Chapter - 3 Silicon Germanium Materials Markets
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Total Worldwide Market for SiGe Wafer Materials 2001-2006
3.3 Worldwide Market for SiGe Source Materials 2001-2006
3.3.1 Introduction
3.3.2 Source Materials for SiGe Device Manufacture
3.3.3 Substrate Materials for SiGe Device Manufacture
3.3.3.1 Introduction
3.3.3.2 Substrate Market by Diameter
3.3.3.3 Production of Substrates for SiGe Device Production
3.3.3.4 Substrate Supply Business
3.3.3.5 Impact of Alternative Substrates
3.4 Merchant SiGe Epitaxial Wafer Markets
3.4.1 Introduction
3.4.2 Worldwide SiGe Epiwafer Marketplace
3.4.3 Market by SiGe Epiwafer Diameter
3.4.4 SiGe Epiwafer Industry Overview
3.4.5 Epiwafer Market Analysis and Forecast
3.4.6 SiGe Epitaxial Wafer Markets by Geographic Region
3.5 Worldwide Market for SiGe Process Equipment
3.5.1 Introduction
3.5.2 Worldwide SiGe Epitaxy Equipment Market
3.5.3 Second Generation Epitaxy
Chapter - 4 Silicon Germanium Device Application Market Overview
4.1 Summary of Forecast Data for the Worldwide Market for SiGe Devices
4.2 Introduction to the SiGe Device Marketplace
4.3 Place of SiGe in the Total Semiconductor Device Market
4.4 Worldwide Market for SiGe Devices
4.4.1 SiGe Device Market by Sub-Type
4.4.2 Market Applications for SiGe Devices
4.4.3 SiGe Device Market by Geographic Region
4.4.4 SiGe Device Market Evolution
4.4.4.1 SiGe Device Market Characteristics
4.5 Telecommunications Markets for SiGe Devices
4.5.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.5.2 Telecommunications SiGe Device Market Overview
4.5.3 SiGe Devices for the Wireless Communications Market
4.5.4 Opportunities for SiGe Devices in the Wireless Communications Market
4.5.5 Second Generation Mobile Telecommunications
4.5.6 CDMA
4.5.7 Third Generation (3G) Handset Markets
4.5.8 Base Stations
4.5.9 LMDS
4.5.10 Microwave Radio Links
4.5.11 Satellite-Based PCS
4.5.12 Airborne Communications
4.5.13 Cordless Systems
4.5.14 Wireless Data Communications
4.5.15 Wireless LANs
4.5.16 HIPERLAN
4.5.17 Bluetooth
4.5.18 Home RF
4.5.19 MBS
4.5.20 Wireless Local Loop
4.5.21 Fibre Optics
4.5.22 New Developments In Diode Lasers
4.5.23 Fibre-to-the-Kerb
4.5.24 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing
4.5.25 Plastic Optical Fibre
4.5.26 Free-Space Optics
4.6 Consumer Markets for SiGe Devices
4.6.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.6.2 Introduction to the Consumer Market for SiGe Devices
4.6.3 Data Storage
4.7 Computer Markets for SiGe Devices
4.7.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.7.2 Introduction to the Computer Market for SiGe Devices
4.7.3 CD-ROM and DVD-ROM
4.7.4 Data Networks
4.8 Industrial Markets for SiGe Devices
4.8.1 Market Summary
4.8.2 Introduction to the Industrial Market for SiGe Devices
4.8.3 Microwave Equipment
4.8.4 Medical Equipment
4.8.5 Portable Equipment
4.8.6 Automated Test Equipment
4.9 Military/Aerospace Markets for SiGe Devices
4.9.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.9.2 Introduction to the Military/Aerospace Market for SiGe Devices
4.9.3 Global Positioning Systems
4.10 Automotive Markets for SiGe Devices
4.10.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.10.2 Introduction to the Automotive Market for SiGe Devices
4.11 Other Markets for SiGe Devices
4.11.1 Market Forecast Summary
4.11.2 Wireless Medical Telemetry
Chapter - 5 Company Profiles
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Accent Optical Technologies
5.3 Agere Systems
5.4 Agilent Technologies
5.5 AIXTRON
5.6 Alpha Technologies
5.7 AmberWave Systems
5.8 AMI Semiconductor
5.9 Applied Materials
5.10 ASI
5.11 Atmel
5.12 ATMI
5.13 austriamicrosystems
5.14 Communicant
5.15 Connexant
5.16 Cypress Semiconductor
5.17 Envara
5.18 Epigress
5.19 Hitachi
5.30 IBM
5.22 Infineon
5.23 Intel
5.24 Intersil
5.25 IQE
5.26 Jazz Semiconductor
5.26 LeCroy
5.27 Matsushita
5.28 Maxim Integrated Products
5.29 MEMC
5.30 Mitsubishi
5.31 Motorola
5.32 Multilink Technology
5.33 NEC
5.34 On Semiconductor
5.35 Philips
5.36 QinetiQ
5.37 RF Micro Devices
5.38 RIBER
5.39 Sharp
5.40 Shin-Etsu
5.41 Sierra Monolithics
5.42 SiGe Semiconductor
5.43 Sirenza Microdevices
5.44 Skyworks Solutions
5.45 Sony
5.45 STMicroelectronics
5.47 TChip Semiconductor
5.48 Tektronix
5.49 Texas Instruments
5.50 Thermo VG Semicon
5.51 Toshiba
5.52 TriQuint
5.53 TSMC
5.54 UMC
5.55 Umicore
5.56 Unaxis
5.57 Veeco-Applied Epi
5.58 Voltaix
5.59 Wacker Siltronic
5.60 Zarlink
Chapter - 6 Geographical List of Universities and Selected Industrial Labs Involved in Research
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Australia
6.3 Austria
6.4 Belgium
6.5 Canada
6.6 China
6.7 Denmark
6.8 Finland
6.9 France
6.10 Germany
6.11 Greece
6.12 India
6.13 Ireland
6.14 Israel
6.15 Italy
6.16 Japan
6.17 South Korea
6.18 Russian Federation
6.19 Singapore
6.20 Spain
6.21 Sweden
6.22 Switzerland
6.23 Taiwan
6.24 The Netherlands
6.25 UK
6.26 Ukraine
6.27 USA
Chapter 7 - Directory of Suppliers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Directory of Leading Suppliers
Chapter - 8 Appendices
8.1 Exchange Rates Against US Dollar (Annual Average)
8.2 Acronyms
8.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
8.4 Agreements
8.5 Bibliography
