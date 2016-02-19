Silicon Carbide — 1968 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080067681, 9781483152615

Silicon Carbide — 1968

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Conference on Silicon Carbide, University Park, Pennsylvania, October 20-23, 1968

Editors: H. K. Henisch R. Roy
eBook ISBN: 9781483152615
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 378
Description

Silicon Carbide — 1968 presents the proceedings of the International Conference on Silicon Carbide held in University Park, Pennsylvania on October 20-23, 1968.
The book covers papers about the perspectives on silicon carbide; several problems in the development of silicon carbide semiconductors, such as the control of crystal structure and analysis. The thermal properties of beta-silicon carbide from 20 to 2000 degrees and the influence of impurities on the growth of silicon carbide crystals in chemical reactions and by recrystallization are also discussed. The book then presents papers about silicon carbide single crystal growth using the Norton process; the principles of solution and traveling solvent growth of silicon carbide; the growth of silicon carbide from cobalt-silicon solutions; and the growth of silicon carbide from vapor by the Bridgman-Stockbarger method. Papers about the growth of crystals and epitaxial layers of beta silicon carbide; the heteroepitaxy of beta-silicon carbide employing liquid metals; some aspects of disorder in silicon carbide; and the dependence of physical properties on polytype structure are also considered. The book describes topics about the optical properties of polytypes of silicon carbide as well as the phase stability of silicon carbide against nitrogen. Other papers about the physical and electronic properties of silicon carbide are also discussed in the book. People involved in semiconductor industries will find the book helpful.

Table of Contents


﻿Papers Presented at the International Conference on Silicon Carbide — 1968

Perspectives on Silicon Carbide

Problems in Silicon Carbide Device Development

Thermal Properties of ß-Silicon Carbide from 20 to 2000°C

The Influence of Impurities on the Growth of Silicon Carbide Crystals Grown by Gas-Phase Reactions

The Influence of Impurities on the Growth of Silicon Carbide Crystals by Recrystallization

Some Observations on Silicon Carbide Single Crystal Growth

Principles of Solution and Traveling Solvent Growth of Silicon Carbide

Growth of Silicon Carbide from Solution

The Growth of SiC Crystals from Vapor by the Bridgman-Stockbarger Method

Beta Silicon Carbide

Heteroepitaxy of Beta Silicon Carbide Employing Liquid Metals

Some Aspects of Disorder in Silicon Carbide

Dependence of Physical Properties on Polytype Structure

Optical Properties of Polytypes of SiC: Interband Absorption, and Luminescence of Nitrogen-Exciton Complexes

Phase Stability of Silicon Carbide in the Ternary System Si-C-N

Electronic Structure and Optical Spectrum of Silicon Carbide

Fabrication of Silicon Carbide Light Emitting Diodes

The Fabrication of SiC Electroluminescent Displays

The Etching of Silicon Carbide

Electrical Properties of SiC Devices

Photoluminescence and Electroluminescence in Alpha Silicon Carbide

Luminescence of Silicon Carbide with Different Impurities

The Temperature Dependence of Photoelectric Effects in Silicon Carbide

The E.S.R. Properties of Electron Irradiated Hexagonal and Cubic Silicon Carbide

Magnetic Resonance in 6H SiC

Activation Analysis of the Impurities in Silicon Carbide

The Epitaxial Growth of Beta Silicon Carbide

The Properties of Some SiC Electroluminescent Diodes

Silicon Carbide Cold Cathodes

Formation of Cristobalite from Silicon Carbide

Equilibrium Computations on the C-Cl-H-Si System

Silicon Carbide as a Fission Product Barrier in Nuclear Fuels

Epitaxial Growth of ß-Silicon Carbide

Electronic Properties of N-Type ß-Silicon Carbide Crystals Grown from Solution

Appendix on the Physical and Electronic Properties of SiC

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152615

About the Editor

H. K. Henisch

Affiliations and Expertise

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

R. Roy

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

