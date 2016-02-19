Silicon Carbide — 1968 presents the proceedings of the International Conference on Silicon Carbide held in University Park, Pennsylvania on October 20-23, 1968.

The book covers papers about the perspectives on silicon carbide; several problems in the development of silicon carbide semiconductors, such as the control of crystal structure and analysis. The thermal properties of beta-silicon carbide from 20 to 2000 degrees and the influence of impurities on the growth of silicon carbide crystals in chemical reactions and by recrystallization are also discussed. The book then presents papers about silicon carbide single crystal growth using the Norton process; the principles of solution and traveling solvent growth of silicon carbide; the growth of silicon carbide from cobalt-silicon solutions; and the growth of silicon carbide from vapor by the Bridgman-Stockbarger method. Papers about the growth of crystals and epitaxial layers of beta silicon carbide; the heteroepitaxy of beta-silicon carbide employing liquid metals; some aspects of disorder in silicon carbide; and the dependence of physical properties on polytype structure are also considered. The book describes topics about the optical properties of polytypes of silicon carbide as well as the phase stability of silicon carbide against nitrogen. Other papers about the physical and electronic properties of silicon carbide are also discussed in the book. People involved in semiconductor industries will find the book helpful.