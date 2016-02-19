Silicon Carbide — 1968
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference on Silicon Carbide, University Park, Pennsylvania, October 20-23, 1968
Description
Silicon Carbide — 1968 presents the proceedings of the International Conference on Silicon Carbide held in University Park, Pennsylvania on October 20-23, 1968.
The book covers papers about the perspectives on silicon carbide; several problems in the development of silicon carbide semiconductors, such as the control of crystal structure and analysis. The thermal properties of beta-silicon carbide from 20 to 2000 degrees and the influence of impurities on the growth of silicon carbide crystals in chemical reactions and by recrystallization are also discussed. The book then presents papers about silicon carbide single crystal growth using the Norton process; the principles of solution and traveling solvent growth of silicon carbide; the growth of silicon carbide from cobalt-silicon solutions; and the growth of silicon carbide from vapor by the Bridgman-Stockbarger method. Papers about the growth of crystals and epitaxial layers of beta silicon carbide; the heteroepitaxy of beta-silicon carbide employing liquid metals; some aspects of disorder in silicon carbide; and the dependence of physical properties on polytype structure are also considered. The book describes topics about the optical properties of polytypes of silicon carbide as well as the phase stability of silicon carbide against nitrogen. Other papers about the physical and electronic properties of silicon carbide are also discussed in the book. People involved in semiconductor industries will find the book helpful.
Table of Contents
Papers Presented at the International Conference on Silicon Carbide — 1968
Perspectives on Silicon Carbide
Problems in Silicon Carbide Device Development
Thermal Properties of ß-Silicon Carbide from 20 to 2000°C
The Influence of Impurities on the Growth of Silicon Carbide Crystals Grown by Gas-Phase Reactions
The Influence of Impurities on the Growth of Silicon Carbide Crystals by Recrystallization
Some Observations on Silicon Carbide Single Crystal Growth
Principles of Solution and Traveling Solvent Growth of Silicon Carbide
Growth of Silicon Carbide from Solution
The Growth of SiC Crystals from Vapor by the Bridgman-Stockbarger Method
Beta Silicon Carbide
Heteroepitaxy of Beta Silicon Carbide Employing Liquid Metals
Some Aspects of Disorder in Silicon Carbide
Dependence of Physical Properties on Polytype Structure
Optical Properties of Polytypes of SiC: Interband Absorption, and Luminescence of Nitrogen-Exciton Complexes
Phase Stability of Silicon Carbide in the Ternary System Si-C-N
Electronic Structure and Optical Spectrum of Silicon Carbide
Fabrication of Silicon Carbide Light Emitting Diodes
The Fabrication of SiC Electroluminescent Displays
The Etching of Silicon Carbide
Electrical Properties of SiC Devices
Photoluminescence and Electroluminescence in Alpha Silicon Carbide
Luminescence of Silicon Carbide with Different Impurities
The Temperature Dependence of Photoelectric Effects in Silicon Carbide
The E.S.R. Properties of Electron Irradiated Hexagonal and Cubic Silicon Carbide
Magnetic Resonance in 6H SiC
Activation Analysis of the Impurities in Silicon Carbide
The Epitaxial Growth of Beta Silicon Carbide
The Properties of Some SiC Electroluminescent Diodes
Silicon Carbide Cold Cathodes
Formation of Cristobalite from Silicon Carbide
Equilibrium Computations on the C-Cl-H-Si System
Silicon Carbide as a Fission Product Barrier in Nuclear Fuels
Epitaxial Growth of ß-Silicon Carbide
Electronic Properties of N-Type ß-Silicon Carbide Crystals Grown from Solution
Appendix on the Physical and Electronic Properties of SiC
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152615
About the Editor
H. K. Henisch
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
R. Roy
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA