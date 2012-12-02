Silicides for VLSI Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080570563

Silicides for VLSI Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Shyam Murarka
eBook ISBN: 9780080570563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
13300.00
9975.00
9310.00
9975.00
10640.00
9975.00
9975.00
10640.00
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Most of the subject matter of this book has previously been available only in the form of research papers and review articles. I have not attempted to refer to all the published papers. The reader may find it advantageous to refer to the references listed.

Readership

It is written for practicing device engineers, materials scientists, and newcomers, including students of microelectronics technology.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Properties. Thermodynamic Considerations. Formation. Oxidation. Integrated-Circuit Fabrication. Special Applications. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080570563

About the Author

Shyam Murarka

Affiliations and Expertise

Bell Telephone Laboratories

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.