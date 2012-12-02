Silicides for VLSI Applications
1st Edition
Authors: Shyam Murarka
eBook ISBN: 9780080570563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 200
Description
Most of the subject matter of this book has previously been available only in the form of research papers and review articles. I have not attempted to refer to all the published papers. The reader may find it advantageous to refer to the references listed.
Readership
It is written for practicing device engineers, materials scientists, and newcomers, including students of microelectronics technology.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Properties. Thermodynamic Considerations. Formation. Oxidation. Integrated-Circuit Fabrication. Special Applications. References. Author Index. Subject Index.
About the Author
Shyam Murarka
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Telephone Laboratories
