Silicates
1st Edition
Materials of High Vacuum Technology
Authors: Werner Espe
eBook ISBN: 9781483137537
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 684
Description
Materials of High Vacuum Technology, Volume 2: Silicates covers silicate insulators of special importance to vacuum technology. The book discusses the manufacture, composition, and physical and chemical properties of technical glasses, quartz glass, quartzware, vycor glass, ceramic materials, mica, and asbestos.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Contents of Volume 3
Foreword
Translator's Acknowledgment
10. Technical Glasses
10.1 General: Manufacture and Composition
10.2 Physical and Chemical Properties
10.3 Glass-Working Processes
10.4 Surface Treatment of Glass
10.5 Degassing Glass
10.6 Glass Powder
10.7 References
11. Quartz Glass, Qaurtzware and Vycor Glass
11.1 Manufacture of Quartz Glass and Quartzware
11.2 Manufacture of Vycor Glass
11.3 Working Fused Silica
11.4 Vycor Working
11.5 Physical Properties of Quartz Glass (Fused Silica)
11.6 Physical Properties of Vycor Glasses
11.7 Chemical Properties of Fused Silica (Quartz Glass)
11.8 Chemical Properties of Vycor Glass
11.9 Technical Applications of Fused Silica and Quartzware
11.10 Technical Applications of Vycor Glass
11.11 Other Applications of SiO2
11.12 References
12. Ceramic Materials of High Vacuum Technology
12.1 Silicate Ceramics
12.2 Properties of Silicate Ceramics; Methods of Measurement
12.3 Special Commercial Silicate Ceramics; their Properties and Applications in Vacuum Technology
12.4 Surface Treatment of Silicate Ceramics
12.5 Application of Silicate Ceramics in Vacuum Technology
12.6 Pure Oxide Ceramics
12.7 Manufacture of Ceramics from Glass
12.8 References
13. Mica
13.1 General (Occurrence, Extraction, Composition)
13.2 Working Mica
13.3 Physical and Chemical Properties of Mica
13.4 Degassing Mica
13.5 Surface Treatment for Mica
13.6 Sealing Mica to Glass or Metal
13.7 Applications of Natural Mica
13.8 Synthetic Mica and Substitutes for Mica
13.9 Molded Mica and Glass-bonded Mica
13.10 References
14. Asbestos
14.1 General Background, Manufacture, Working
14.2 Properties of Asbestos
14.3 Applications of Asbestos in HV Technology
14.4 References
Index
