Silicates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080025971, 9781483137537

Silicates

1st Edition

Materials of High Vacuum Technology

Authors: Werner Espe
eBook ISBN: 9781483137537
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 684
Description

Materials of High Vacuum Technology, Volume 2: Silicates covers silicate insulators of special importance to vacuum technology. The book discusses the manufacture, composition, and physical and chemical properties of technical glasses, quartz glass, quartzware, vycor glass, ceramic materials, mica, and asbestos.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 1

Contents of Volume 3

Foreword

Translator's Acknowledgment

10. Technical Glasses

10.1 General: Manufacture and Composition

10.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

10.3 Glass-Working Processes

10.4 Surface Treatment of Glass

10.5 Degassing Glass

10.6 Glass Powder

10.7 References

11. Quartz Glass, Qaurtzware and Vycor Glass

11.1 Manufacture of Quartz Glass and Quartzware

11.2 Manufacture of Vycor Glass

11.3 Working Fused Silica

11.4 Vycor Working

11.5 Physical Properties of Quartz Glass (Fused Silica)

11.6 Physical Properties of Vycor Glasses

11.7 Chemical Properties of Fused Silica (Quartz Glass)

11.8 Chemical Properties of Vycor Glass

11.9 Technical Applications of Fused Silica and Quartzware

11.10 Technical Applications of Vycor Glass

11.11 Other Applications of SiO2

11.12 References

12. Ceramic Materials of High Vacuum Technology

12.1 Silicate Ceramics

12.2 Properties of Silicate Ceramics; Methods of Measurement

12.3 Special Commercial Silicate Ceramics; their Properties and Applications in Vacuum Technology

12.4 Surface Treatment of Silicate Ceramics

12.5 Application of Silicate Ceramics in Vacuum Technology

12.6 Pure Oxide Ceramics

12.7 Manufacture of Ceramics from Glass

12.8 References

13. Mica

13.1 General (Occurrence, Extraction, Composition)

13.2 Working Mica

13.3 Physical and Chemical Properties of Mica

13.4 Degassing Mica

13.5 Surface Treatment for Mica

13.6 Sealing Mica to Glass or Metal

13.7 Applications of Natural Mica

13.8 Synthetic Mica and Substitutes for Mica

13.9 Molded Mica and Glass-bonded Mica

13.10 References

14. Asbestos

14.1 General Background, Manufacture, Working

14.2 Properties of Asbestos

14.3 Applications of Asbestos in HV Technology

14.4 References

Index

About the Author

Werner Espe

