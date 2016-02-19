Silica Glass and Its Application

In terms of chemical composition, silica glass is the simplest amorphous substance that has been commercially utilized in many fields of application in a number of industrial branches, thanks to its physico-chemical properties.

The present volume gives a comprehensive overview on the latest developments in glass technology. The influence of genetic types of raw materials on the choice of melting technology is discussed. Phase transformations of quartz-silica glass and the influence of the impurities of melting furnaces and furnace material is examined. The quartz raw materials suitable for the manufacture of clear, opaque and synthetic silica glasses, various manufacturing processes, the physico-chemical properties of silica glasses and their utilization in technological practice are reviewed in detail.

The book provides a wealth of detailed information on the properties and use of silica glass which will be of considerable interest to workers in the glass industry, including those in research and development, as well as to people in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, communication technology, optics and the chemical, power engineering and metallurgical industries. It will also be a useful information supplement on the properties and applications of silica glass for students in technical schools and universities.