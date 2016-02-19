Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422156, 9780444598967

Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Volume 15A

1st Edition

Serial Editors: O.V. Mazurin M.V. Streltsina T.P. Shvaiko-Shvaikovskaya
eBook ISBN: 9780444598967
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1983
Table of Contents


SiO2

Crystallization

Density

Thermal Expansion

Specific Heat

Thermal Conductivity

Temperature Conductivity

Optical Properties

Viscosity

Elastic Properties and Internal Friction

Microhardness

Strength

Surface Tension

Chemical Durability

Electrical Properties

Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases

Diffusion of Ions

Volatilization

Magnetic Properties

R2O-SiO2 Systems

Glass Formation

Crystallization

Density

Thermal Expansion

Specific Heat

Thermal Conductivity

Optical Properties

Viscosity

Glass Transition Temperature

Elastic Properties and Internal Friction

Microhardness

Strength

Surface Tension

Chemical Durability

Electrical Properties

Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases

Diffusion of Ions

Volatilization

Magnetic Properties

RO-SiO2 Systems

Glass Formation

Crystallization

Density

Thermal Expansion

Specific Heat

Thermal Conductivity

Optical Properties

Viscosity

Glass Transition Temperature

Elastic Properties and Internal Friction

Strength

Surface Tension

Chemical Durability

Electrical Properties

Permeation and Solubility of Gases

Diffusion of Ions

Volatilization

Magnetic Properties

R2O3-SiO2 Systems

Glass Formation

Crystallization

Density

Thermal Expansion

Thermal Conductivity

Optical Properties

Viscosity

Glass Transition Temperature

Elastic Properties and Internal Friction

Microhardness

Surface Tension

Chemical Durability

Electrical Properties

Diffusion and Solubility of Gases

Magnetic Properties

RO2-SiO2 Systems

Glass Formation

Crystallization

Density

Thermal Expansion

Optical Properties

Viscosity

Elastic Properties

Strength

Chemical Durability

Electrical Properties

Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases

R2O5-SiO2 Systems

Glass Formation

Density

Thermal Expansion

Optical Properties

Glass Transition Temperature

Elastic Properties

Microhardness

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Formula Index

Description

Physical Sciences Data, Volume 15: Handbook of Glass Data: Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Part A presents information on the systems capable of forming glasses by cooling melts. This book provides data on the crystallization rates of glasses.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the melt properties for the glass-forming systems. This text then examines the notion of a component that is very significant for determining the number of components in each investigated glass. Other chapters consider the contents of several oxides of the same element but in different valent state as the reason to transfer a glass to the category of the increased number of components. This book discusses as well the analytical composition of glass. The final chapter deals with flotation method using tetrabromoethane and benzene mixture.

This book is a valuable resource for glass specialists, chemists, engineers, scientists, and information science workers.

@qu:This is an invaluable reference work for all scientists and technologists concerned with the properties of glasses and how to achieve particular combinations. It should not only be available on the library shelves but should be a part of each worker's bench collection. It will soon be well thumbed and come to be regarded as an essential tool in glass research. @source:Glass Technology

