Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Volume 15A

Physical Sciences Data, Volume 15: Handbook of Glass Data: Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Part A presents information on the systems capable of forming glasses by cooling melts. This book provides data on the crystallization rates of glasses.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the melt properties for the glass-forming systems. This text then examines the notion of a component that is very significant for determining the number of components in each investigated glass. Other chapters consider the contents of several oxides of the same element but in different valent state as the reason to transfer a glass to the category of the increased number of components. This book discusses as well the analytical composition of glass. The final chapter deals with flotation method using tetrabromoethane and benzene mixture.

This book is a valuable resource for glass specialists, chemists, engineers, scientists, and information science workers.