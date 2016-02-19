Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Volume 15A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SiO2
Crystallization
Density
Thermal Expansion
Specific Heat
Thermal Conductivity
Temperature Conductivity
Optical Properties
Viscosity
Elastic Properties and Internal Friction
Microhardness
Strength
Surface Tension
Chemical Durability
Electrical Properties
Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases
Diffusion of Ions
Volatilization
Magnetic Properties
R2O-SiO2 Systems
Glass Formation
Crystallization
Density
Thermal Expansion
Specific Heat
Thermal Conductivity
Optical Properties
Viscosity
Glass Transition Temperature
Elastic Properties and Internal Friction
Microhardness
Strength
Surface Tension
Chemical Durability
Electrical Properties
Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases
Diffusion of Ions
Volatilization
Magnetic Properties
RO-SiO2 Systems
Glass Formation
Crystallization
Density
Thermal Expansion
Specific Heat
Thermal Conductivity
Optical Properties
Viscosity
Glass Transition Temperature
Elastic Properties and Internal Friction
Strength
Surface Tension
Chemical Durability
Electrical Properties
Permeation and Solubility of Gases
Diffusion of Ions
Volatilization
Magnetic Properties
R2O3-SiO2 Systems
Glass Formation
Crystallization
Density
Thermal Expansion
Thermal Conductivity
Optical Properties
Viscosity
Glass Transition Temperature
Elastic Properties and Internal Friction
Microhardness
Surface Tension
Chemical Durability
Electrical Properties
Diffusion and Solubility of Gases
Magnetic Properties
RO2-SiO2 Systems
Glass Formation
Crystallization
Density
Thermal Expansion
Optical Properties
Viscosity
Elastic Properties
Strength
Chemical Durability
Electrical Properties
Diffusion, Permeation and Solubility of Gases
R2O5-SiO2 Systems
Glass Formation
Density
Thermal Expansion
Optical Properties
Glass Transition Temperature
Elastic Properties
Microhardness
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Formula Index
Description
Physical Sciences Data, Volume 15: Handbook of Glass Data: Silica Glass and Binary Silicate Glasses, Part A presents information on the systems capable of forming glasses by cooling melts. This book provides data on the crystallization rates of glasses.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the melt properties for the glass-forming systems. This text then examines the notion of a component that is very significant for determining the number of components in each investigated glass. Other chapters consider the contents of several oxides of the same element but in different valent state as the reason to transfer a glass to the category of the increased number of components. This book discusses as well the analytical composition of glass. The final chapter deals with flotation method using tetrabromoethane and benzene mixture.
This book is a valuable resource for glass specialists, chemists, engineers, scientists, and information science workers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- Published:
- 1st July 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598967
Reviews
@qu:This is an invaluable reference work for all scientists and technologists concerned with the properties of glasses and how to achieve particular combinations. It should not only be available on the library shelves but should be a part of each worker's bench collection. It will soon be well thumbed and come to be regarded as an essential tool in glass research. @source:Glass Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
O.V. Mazurin Serial Editor
M.V. Streltsina Serial Editor
T.P. Shvaiko-Shvaikovskaya Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Silicate Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences, St. Petersburg, Russia