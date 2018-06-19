Silica and Clay Dispersed Polymer Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and reinforcing potential of silica and various clay dispersed nanocomposites
2. Preparation and characterizations of silica and various clay dispersed nanocomposites
3. Impact of nanoclay on physico-mechanical, morphological, optical, BET isotherm, and thermal analysis of polyvinyl alcohol/fumed silica/clay nanocomposites
4. Polyvinyl alcohol/silica/clay nanocomposites: effect of clay on surface morphology, electrical and thermo-mechanical properties
5. Nanoclay dispersed phenol formaldehyde/fumed silica nanocomposites: effect of diverse clays on physico-mechanical and thermal properties
6. Investigation on physical, mechanical, morphological and thermal properties of styrene-co-glycidyl methacrylate/fumed silica/clay
7. Physico-mechanical and thermal properties of clay/fumed silica diffuse polylactic acid nanocomposites
8. Biomedical and Packaging application of silica and various clay dispersed nanocomposites
9. Durability and sustainability of the silica and clay and its nanocomposites
10. Low density polyethylene/silica nanocomposite foams: Relationship between chemical composition, particle dispersion, cellular structure and physical, mechanical, gas barrier, dynamic mechanical, electrical and thermal properties
11. The effect of the clay dispersion on polypropylene nanocomposites: Physico-mechanical, thermal, morphological and optical properties
12. Improvement of epoxy nanocomposites on physical, morphology and mechanical properties as well as fracture behavior with the addition of mesoporous silica/nanosilica
Description
The production of ‘polymer nanocomposites’ has recently gained considerable attention from both the academic and industrial community, especially in the area of nanoscience. This is mainly due to their enhanced improvements in physico-mechanical, thermal and barrier properties compared to micro and more conventional composites. Their nanoscale dimensions, biodegradable character, cost-effectiveness and sustainability have constituted a stimulus for this increasing interest. Currently there is no limit to the possibility of applications. However, despite all this progress, it is still difficult to achieve uniform dispersion between the filler and the matrix, as agglomerations form far too easily and the production of polymer nanocomposites with high mechanical and thermal properties is still limited.
The authors of this proposed book, are of the opinion, that with the increase in scientific publications and the rapid progress in processing possibilities to produce nanocomposites based on various nanoscale fillers (silica/clay), a book that collects all of these scientific findings in one place would be timely and of great interest to both students and scientific researchers, who are concerned with the production, and application of nanocomposites as new innovative materials.
The authors aim is to present the latest research findings on the fabrication, properties and applications of nanofillers as reinforcement in polymer nanocomposites. Particular emphasis will be placed on the introduction of various nanofillers (silica/clay) into different elastomeric polymer matrices that will enhance the properties of these materials and their applications. The book will provide an up-to-date review of major innovations in the field and act as a reference for future research in materials science and engineering, which is highly topical due to the demand to produce more sustainable and eco-friendly innovative advanced materials from elastomeric polymers.
Key Features
- Emphasis on silica/clay as outstanding reinforcing potential in elastomeric polymer matrices
- Up-to-date on the most relevant innovations in the field of silica/clay nanocomposites and their extensive applications in advanced material science
- Establishes the most suitable fabrication methods, properties and applications as a solid foundation in materials science and engineering disciplines
- Includes the incorporation of dual nanofillers that significantly improve the properties of nanocomposites
Readership
Materials science and materials engineering, polymer science, nanomaterials, application areas including automotive, packaging and biomedical engineering, organic chemistry, chemical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021309
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021293
About the Editors
Md Rezaur Rahman Editor
Md Rezaur Rahman is currently working as a Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor), at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Energy Sustainability, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Malaysia. He has also been a Visiting Research Fellow at the Faculty of Engineering, Tokushima University, Japan since June 2012. Previously he worked as a teaching assistant, at the Faculty of Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and as a research leader on various projects for the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia. He was appointed as an external supervisor for the Faculty of Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia in 2015. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research and industry. His area of research includes: Conducting Polymers, Silica/Clay dispersed elastomeric polymer nanocomposites, Hybrid Filled loaded Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Nanocellulose (cellulose nanocrystals and nanofibrillar) cellulose Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Chemical Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres including Jute, coir, Sisal, kenaf, hemp and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 3 book chapters, and more than 65 papers in international journals. He is also a reviewer for several high impact ISI journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, Malaysia