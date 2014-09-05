Signaling Pathways in Plants, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Regulatory Networks Acted Upon by the GID1–DELLA System After Perceiving Gibberellin
- Abstract
- 1 Gibberellin Perception System in Higher Plants
- 2 Suppression of DNA-Binding Activity of TFs by DELLA (Trapping Function of DELLA)
- 3 Transcriptional Regulation of Downstream Genes Via the Interaction of DELLA with Their Promoters (Direct Targeting Function of DELLA)
- 4 Other Functions of DELLA Besides Transcriptional Regulation
- 5 Future Perspectives
- Chapter Two: Phosphorylation Networks in the Abscisic Acid Signaling Pathway
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SnRK2: A Core Component in ABA Signaling
- 3 MAPK Cascades in ABA Signaling
- 4 Phosphoproteomic Approach to the Phosphorylation Network in ABA Signaling
- 5 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Action of Strigolactones in Plants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biosynthesis and Distribution of Strigolactones
- 3 The Strigolactone Signaling Pathway
- 4 Effect of Strigolactones on Plant Adaption to Environments
- Chapter Four: Peptide Ligands in Plants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clavata3/Embryo surrounding region
- 3 Systemin
- 4 Hydroxyproline-Rich SlSys
- 5 Plant Elicitor Peptide
- 6 Phytosulfokine
- 7 Plant Peptide Containing Sulfated Tyrosine 1
- 8 Root Meristem Growth Factor
- 9 Inflorescence Deficient in Abscission
- 10 C-Terminally Encoded Peptide
- 11 Epidermal Patterning Factor/EPF Like
- 12 Lure
- 13 S-Locus Cysteine-Rich Protein/S-Locus Protein 11
- 14 Rapid Alkalinization Factor
- 15 Xylogen
- 16 Tapetum Determinant1
- 17 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Florigen Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Identification of Florigen
- 3 Structure of the FT Protein
- 4 FT-Interacting Factors
- 5 Florigen Activation Complex
- 6 Molecular Mechanisms of FAC Formation: 14-3-3 as a Florigen Receptor
- 7 Gene Networks Downstream of Florigen
- 8 Pleiotropic Functions of the FT Family
- 9 Molecular Function of the FT Protein
- 10 Intercellular Transport of FT
- 11 Photoperiodic Regulation of Florigen Gene Expression
- 12 Natural Variation in Flowering Time Genes
- 13 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Signaling Pathway that Controls Plant Cytokinesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The NACK-PQR Pathway: A MAP Kinase Cascade that Positively Regulates Plant Cytokinesis
- 3 Functions of Cytokinetic Kinesin NACK Are Dually Regulated by CDKs
- 4 Effectors Controlled by the NACK-PQR Pathway
- 5 Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Cryptochrome-Mediated Light Responses in Plants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physiological Responses Mediated by Plant Cryptochromes
- 3 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Multiple Roles of the Plasma Membrane H+-ATPase and Its Regulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 H+-ATPase and Stomatal Movements
- 3 H+-ATPase and Hypocotyl Elongation
- 4 Evolution of the H+-ATPase
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Structure and Function of the ZTL/FKF1/LKP2 Group Proteins in Arabidopsis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Circadian Clock Regulation by ZTL
- 3 Photoperiodic Flowering Regulation by FKF1
- 4 General LOV Chemistry
- 5 LOV Domain Photocycle
- 6 ZTL Group Protein Structure and Function
- 7 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
This special issue of The Enzymes is targeted towards researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer. This volume discusses signaling pathways in plants.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020159
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128019221
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Yasunori Machida Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University, Nagoya, Japan
Chentao Lin Serial Volume Editor
Chentao Lin is a professor at University of California, Los Angeles
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA