Signal Treatment and Signal Analysis in NMR, Volume 18

Signal analysis and signal treatment are integral parts of all types of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. In the last ten years, much has been achieved in the development of dimensional spectra. At the same time new NMR techniques such as NMR Imaging and multidimensional spectroscopy have appeared, requiring entirely new methods of signal analysis. Up until now, most NMR texts and reference books limited their presentation of signal processing to a short introduction to the principles of the Fourier Transform, signal convolution, apodisation and noise reduction. To understand the mathematics of the newer signal processing techniques, it was necessary to go back to the primary references in NMR, chemometrics and mathematics journals.

The objective of this book is to fill this void by presenting, in a single volume, both the theory and applications of most of these new techniques to Time-Domain, Frequency-Domain and Space-Domain NMR signals. Details are provided on many of the algorithms used and a companion CD-ROM is also included which contains some of the computer programs, either as source code or in executable form. Although it is aimed primarily at NMR users in the medical, industrial and academic fields, it should also interest chemometricians and programmers working with other techniques.