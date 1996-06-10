Signal Treatment and Signal Analysis in NMR, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. General Theory of Signal Analysis in NMR. 1. Fourier transforms and signal manipulation (L.J. Eveleigh). 2. Maximum entropy methods in NMR data processing (K.M. Wright). 3. Analysis of NMR relaxation data (K.P. Whittall). 4. Nonlinear regression (R.S. Cármenes). 5. The Padé-Laplace analysis of NMR signals (J. Aubard, P. Lavoir). 6. Digital filtering (K.J. Cross). 7. Binomial filters (É. Kupče). 8. Linear prediction-singular value decomposition in NMR signal analysis (M. Lupu, D. Todor). Applications in the Time-Domain. 9. A Windows program for relaxation parameter estimation (D.N. Rutledge). 10. Continuous relaxation time distribution decomposition by MEM (F. Mariette, J-P. Guillement, C. Tellier, P. Marchal). 11. Examples of the use of Padé-Laplace in NMR (D. Le Botlan). 12. Analysis and interpretation of NMR water relaxation and diffusion data (B.P. Hills). 13. Scattering wavevector analysis of pulsed gradient spin echo data (A. Coy, P.T. Callaghan). Applications in the Frequency-Domain. 14. Accuracy and precision of intensity determinations in quantitative NMR (J.-P. Grivet). 15. Least squares estimation of parameters affecting lineshapes in multi-site chemical exchange (G. Crisponi). 16. Reference deconvolution in NMR (G.A. Morris). 17. Continuous wave and rapid scan correlation NMR (P.S. Belton). 18. Data processing in high-resolution multidimensional NMR (M.A. Delsuc). 19. Neural networks for 2D NMR spectroscopy (S.A. Corne). 20. Analysis of nuclear magnetic resonance spectra of mixtures using multivariate techniques (T. Brekke, O.M. Kvalheim). Applications in the Spatial-Domain. 21. Quantitative magnetic resonance imaging: applications and estimation of errors (S.J. Doran). 22. Stochastic spectroscopic imaging (H. Nilgens, B. Blümich). 23. Applications of multivariate data analysis techniques to NMR imaging (H. Grahn, P. Galadi). Acronyms. Index.
Description
Signal analysis and signal treatment are integral parts of all types of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. In the last ten years, much has been achieved in the development of dimensional spectra. At the same time new NMR techniques such as NMR Imaging and multidimensional spectroscopy have appeared, requiring entirely new methods of signal analysis. Up until now, most NMR texts and reference books limited their presentation of signal processing to a short introduction to the principles of the Fourier Transform, signal convolution, apodisation and noise reduction. To understand the mathematics of the newer signal processing techniques, it was necessary to go back to the primary references in NMR, chemometrics and mathematics journals.
The objective of this book is to fill this void by presenting, in a single volume, both the theory and applications of most of these new techniques to Time-Domain, Frequency-Domain and Space-Domain NMR signals. Details are provided on many of the algorithms used and a companion CD-ROM is also included which contains some of the computer programs, either as source code or in executable form. Although it is aimed primarily at NMR users in the medical, industrial and academic fields, it should also interest chemometricians and programmers working with other techniques.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 547
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 10th June 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541204
Reviews
@qu:...altogether this is a very comprehensive volume and it will be very useful for practising NMR spectroscopists who should understand when and how to apply the methods described here...the bibliography is excellent and will allow the reader to go back to original articles. This is a useful book and very timely given the proliferation of many of the methods, described here into commercial NMR manufacturers'software. @source:Analyst @qu:....this remains by far the most comprehensive source book on the topic currently available. A very valuable addition to an NMR paractitioner's library, and essential reading for the leading edge NMR application developer. Many parts of the volume will also be of interest in a wider variety of fields; there are valuable nuggets on a variety of generally applicable processing methods. @source:Chemometrics and Intelligent Laboratory Systems @qu:Goes beyond the short introduction to signal processing in most NMR texts by presenting the theory and applications of most newer techniques to Time-Domain, Frequency-Domain, and Space-Domain NMR signals. @source:Scitech Book News
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D.N. Rutledge Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut National Agronomique, Paris, France