Signal Transduction
1st Edition
Prokaryotic and Simple Eukaryotic Systems
Description
An explosion of information has occurred over the past few years in the field of signal transduction. As information form prokaryotes and eukaryotes has accumulated, it has become evident that diverse sensory systems share common mechanistic themes. This volume reviews our the current knowledge of molecular mechanisms for sensory transduction in a variety of microbial systems, as well as elegant work done in nematodes and Drosophila. Signal Transduction is intended for both researchers studying microbial systems and investigators and students of signal transduction in more complex organisms, who can learn from the paradigms and mechanisms conserved between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Table of Contents
Prokaryotic Signaling Systems: Universal Themes of Signal Transduction in Bacteria. The Phosphorylation Cascade in Bacterial Chemotaxis. Behavioral Responses in Bacteria that Are Independent of Receptor Methylation. Agrobacterium and Crown Gall Tumorigenesis: A Model for Signal Transduction in Host-Pathogen Interactions. Eukaryotic Signaling Systems: Signal Transduction Systems in Eukaryotic Microorganisms, Drosophila, And Nematodes. Ras and Signal Transduction During Sexual Differentiation in the Fission Yeast Schizosaccharomyces Pombe. Ras Genes in the Budding Yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae. Signal Transduction Pathway for Pheromone Response in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae. Lipopeptide Pheromones of Yeast and Basidiomyces Involved in Mating. Signal Transduction During Fertilization in Chlamydomonas. Photoreception in Chlamydomonas: A Multidisciplinary Challenge. Paramecium Chemosensory Transduction. Biochemistry and Genetics of Sensory Transduction in Dictyostelium. Gene Regulation By Hormone-Like Signals in Dictyostelium. G Proteins of Drosophila Melanogaster. Signal Transduction During Caenorhabditis Elegans Vulval Determination. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 8th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139120