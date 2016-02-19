Signal Transduction During Biomembrane Fusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125241557, 9780323141451

Signal Transduction During Biomembrane Fusion

1st Edition

Editors: Danton H. O'Day
eBook ISBN: 9780323141451
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 1993
Page Count: 284
Description

Signal Transduction during Biomembrane Fusion begins with three review articles that put the problem of signal transduction and biomembrane fusion into a general perspective. Each subsequent chapter begins with an introduction which reviews past work on a specific biological system. The authors' current research is then detailed. The chapters conclude with final comments wherein the contributors express viewpoints about the general significance and progression of their work. This book comprises 12 chapters, with the first focusing on signal transduction during biomembrane fusion. The succeeding chapters then discuss the ""focal membrane fusion"" model; osmotic phenomena in membrane fusion; cell signaling and regulation of exocytosis at fertilization of the egg; and signal transduction during exocytosis in mast cells. Other chapters cover protein kinase c and granule membrane fusion; GTP-binding proteins and formation of secretory vesicles; and signal transduction during phagocytosis. The remaining chapters discuss calcium signal transduction pathway and myoblast fusion; phospholipid metabolism during calcium-regulated myoblast fusion; protein kinase c, membrane protein phosphorylation, and calcium influx in chick embryo skeletal myoblast fusion; and signal transduction and cell fusion in dictyostelium. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of neurobiology, zoology, and the biological sciences.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I Introduction

1 Signal Transduction during Biomembrane Fusion: an Overview

I. Introduction

II. Biomembrane Fusion

III. Signal Transduction: the Basics

IV. Signal Transduction during Biomembrane Fusion

V. Final Comments

References

2. The "Focal Membrane Fusion" Model Revisited: toward a Unifying Structural Concept of Biological Membrane Fusion

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

3. Osmotic Phenomena in Membrane Fusion

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

II Endocytosis, Exocytosis, and Vesicle Formation

4. Cell Signaling and Regulation of Exocytosis at Fertilization of the Egg

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

5. Signal Transduction during Exocytosis in Mast Cells

I. Introduction

II. Signal Transduction during Exocytosis in Mast Cells

III. Conclusions

References

6. Protein Kinase C and Granule Membrane Fusion in Platelets

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

7. GTP-Binding Proteins and Formation of Secretory Vesicles

I. Introduction: Sorting in and Vesicle Formation from the Trans-Golgi Network

II. Current Research: GTP-Binding Proteins and Vesicle Formation

III. Final Comments

References

8. Signal Transduction during Phagocytosis

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

III Cell Fusion

9. Calcium Signal Transduction Pathway and Myoblast Fusion

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

10. Phospholipid Metabolism during Calcium-Regulated Myoblast Fusion

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

11. Protein Kinase C, Membrane Protein Phosphorylation, and Calcium Influx in Chick Embryo Skeletal Myoblast Fusion

I. Introduction

II. Current Research

III. Final Comments

References

12. Signal Transduction and Cell Fusion in Dictyostelium: Calcium, Calmodulin, and an Endogenous Inhibitor

I. Introduction

II. Current Progress

III. Final Comments

References

Index

