Signal Processing of HDTV, V - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444818447, 9781483298511

Signal Processing of HDTV, V

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Workshop on HDTV '93, Ottawa, Canada, October 26-28, 1993

Editors: L. Stenger L. Chiariglione M. Akgun
eBook ISBN: 9781483298511
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th August 1994
Page Count: 866
In a world at the eve of digital television by satellite and cable, this publication provides a state-of-the-art exploration of the latest developments in HDTV technology. It highlights the technologies needed to launch HDTV from demonstration and trial status to that of a complete product and service. It also contributes towards the provision of the knowledge base required for the planning and management of the spectrum across the continents.

Papers are sourced from a wide range of international experts in the field, including those from Canada, where, according to L. Chiariglione, ... An incredibly bold gamble, the progressive introduction of HDTV service on the [Canadian] terrestrial distribution network, additional to the existing TV service, has been proven to work and steps have been taken towards the full technical specification of the complete system. This publication aims to have the dream of interactive television take a leap forward into reality.

Committees. List of Participants. Welcoming Address: J. Lyrette. Opening Remarks: L. Chiariglione. Remarks of the Program Committee Chairperson: L. Stenger. Plenary Session: Invited Papers: L. Chiariglione. Keynote Address: Digital high definition television - the era begins (J. McKinney). HDTV digital VCR for broadcast-use employing a bit rate reduction (H. Oshima). HDTV interlace - progressive scanning - CCD imaging considerations (L.J. Thorpe). MPEG-2: L. Chiariglione. 5 papers (Contributors: L. Chiariglione, S. Okubo, K. McCann, A. Lippman, G. Morrison, G. Stoll, P. Noll, T. Hidaka, K. Ozawa, D. Nasse). Non-Broadcasting Applications: D. Anastassiou. 3 papers (Contributors: G. Fernando, S. Breide, B. Gross, T.B. Fowler). Bit Rate Regulation and Buffer Control: E. Dubois. 4 papers (Contributors: L. Wang, D. Lauzon, D. St. Marseille, K.H. Yang, S.J. Lee, C.W. Lee, J.I. Ronda, F. Jaureguizar, N. Garcia, J.F. Vial). Three-Dimensional (HD)TV: M.J.J.C. Annegarn. 4 papers (Contributors: P. Gunatilake, M. Siegel, A. Jordan, M. Ziegler, S. Panis, J.P. Cosmas, R. Mochizuki, S. Kobayashi, A. Kopernik, D. Pelé). Standards Conversion: Y. Ninomiya. 6 papers (Contributors: S. Wolf, M. Talmi, M. Karl, L. Vandendorpe, L. Cuvelier, B. Maison, P. Delogne, B. Chupeau, P. Salmon, M. Ernst, G. de Haan, P.W.A.C. Biezen, H. Huijgen, O.A. Ojo, Y. Nojiri, H. Sonehara, H. Hirabayashi, F. Okano). Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting: K. Davies. 5 papers (Contributors: Y. Wu, B. Ledoux, B. Caron, G. Cariolaro, G. Michioletto, L. Vangelista, M. Grundström, J. Nieweglowski, M. Kühn, M. Sablatash). Signal Processing. 3 papers (Contributors: H.-S. Kang, J.-H. Kim, S.-D. Kim, J. Lee, G.K. Ma, S. Gohshi, Y. Izumi, Y. Ninomiya, M. Naemura, K. Yamaguchi). HDTV Codecs. 3 papers (Contributors: P. Duménil, C. Perron, N. Yamamato, K. Oshima, S. Itoi, F. Bourdon, P. Guillotel). HDTV Chip Sets. 3 papers (Contributors: J. Mau, P. Pénard, P. Soyer, B. Talibart, K. Müller, F. Schirrmeister, C.v. Reventlow, J. Reimers, D. Siebert, F. Schirrmeister, K. Müller, C.v. Reventlow, D. Siebert). Impact of the Visual System. 5 papers (L.B. Stelmach, L.B. Stelmach, W.J. Tam, J. Park, J.M. Jo, J. Jeong, H.-Y. Gong, H.-M. Hang, V. Baroncini, L. Capodiferro, G. Fierro). Recording Systems.. 2 papers (Contributors: M. Kurebayashi, N. Tokushuku, M. Miyamoto, Y. Noro, K. Yamashita, C. Scarpa, J. Koslov, F. Lane, T. Sawabe). Subband Coding. 6 papers (Contributors: F. Bosveld, R.L. Lagendijk, J. Biemond, M. Tanimoto, N. Wakatsuki, A. Rao, S. Bhargava, K. Tzou, D. Glover, C.-H. Li, Y.-C. Chen, B. Schmale, U. Pestel). Source Coding 1: H. Gaggioni. 4 papers (Contributors: D. Kessler, F. Boucherok, W.-Y. Sun, C.-B. Fong, H.-M. Hang, M. Muratori, M. Stroppiana, Y. Nishida, T. Fukuhara, M. Wada, M. Nishida, T. Murakami). Video Tape Recording: Y. Hashimoto. 4 papers (Contributors: P. Guillotel, F. Bourdon, T. Kato, T. Kuge, K. Majima, T. Kurioka, H. Okuda, H. Oshima, F. Lane, J. Boyce, N. Yanagihara, C.-F. Chang, Y. Kubota). Source Coding 2: T. Fujii. 4 papers (Contributors: K.W. Chun, D.I. Lyu, J.B. Ra, J. Nieweglowski, P. Haavisto, Y. Shishikui, H. Nakanishi, H. Imaizumi, C. Pires, A. Rinaudo, S. Battista, S. Dal Lago). Studio Related Systems and Applications: R. Hopkins. 3 papers (Contributors: E. Deniau, J.C. Guerin, P. Lemoulec, A. Pellen, A. Roberts, T. Saito, T. Komatsu, K. Aizawa). Hierarchical Coding 1: L. Stenger. 4 papers (Contributors: J.G. Kim, J.Y. Nam, Y.S. Lee, C. Ahn, M. Barbero, M. Muratori, G. Salafia, M. Stroppiana, T. Chiang, D. Anastassiou, L. Vandendorpe, L. Cuvelier, B. Maison, P. Delogne). HDTV Production and Transmission: R. Hopkins. 2 papers (Contributors: J.A. West, G.-S. Kuo). Hierarchical Coding 2: W. Sawchuk. 4 papers (J. De Lameilleur, G. Schamel, R. Gandhi, L. Wang, S. Panchanathan, M. Goldberg, Y.-C. Chen, S.-W. Jeng, N. Obikane, K. Tahara, J. Yonemitsu). Motion Estimation: C.W. Lee. 3 papers (Contributors: M. Mattavelli, A. Nicoulin, G. Fernandez, K.H. Yang, J.H. Chang, C.W. Lee, R. Castagno, P.J. Haavisto, G. Ramponi, M. Balanza). Panel Discussion on Future Services - HDTV Versus Multi-Channel TV: Moderator: Y. Ninomiya). Closing Remarks: L. Chiariglione. Farewell Remarks: M. Akgun.

No. of pages:
866
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483298511

L. Stenger

Affiliations and Expertise

Deutsche Bundespost Telekom, FTZ, Darmstadt, Germany

L. Chiariglione

Affiliations and Expertise

CSELT, Turin, Italy

M. Akgun

Affiliations and Expertise

Communications Research Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

