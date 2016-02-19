Signal Processing of HDTV, V

In a world at the eve of digital television by satellite and cable, this publication provides a state-of-the-art exploration of the latest developments in HDTV technology. It highlights the technologies needed to launch HDTV from demonstration and trial status to that of a complete product and service. It also contributes towards the provision of the knowledge base required for the planning and management of the spectrum across the continents.

Papers are sourced from a wide range of international experts in the field, including those from Canada, where, according to L. Chiariglione, ... An incredibly bold gamble, the progressive introduction of HDTV service on the [Canadian] terrestrial distribution network, additional to the existing TV service, has been proven to work and steps have been taken towards the full technical specification of the complete system. This publication aims to have the dream of interactive television take a leap forward into reality.