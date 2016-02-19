Signal Processing of HDTV, V

Committees. List of Participants. Welcoming Address: J. Lyrette. Opening Remarks: L. Chiariglione. Remarks of the Program Committee Chairperson: L. Stenger. Plenary Session: Invited Papers: L. Chiariglione. Keynote Address: Digital high definition television - the era begins (J. McKinney). HDTV digital VCR for broadcast-use employing a bit rate reduction (H. Oshima). HDTV interlace - progressive scanning - CCD imaging considerations (L.J. Thorpe). MPEG-2: L. Chiariglione. 5 papers (Contributors: L. Chiariglione, S. Okubo, K. McCann, A. Lippman, G. Morrison, G. Stoll, P. Noll, T. Hidaka, K. Ozawa, D. Nasse). Non-Broadcasting Applications: D. Anastassiou. 3 papers (Contributors: G. Fernando, S. Breide, B. Gross, T.B. Fowler). Bit Rate Regulation and Buffer Control: E. Dubois. 4 papers (Contributors: L. Wang, D. Lauzon, D. St. Marseille, K.H. Yang, S.J. Lee, C.W. Lee, J.I. Ronda, F. Jaureguizar, N. Garcia, J.F. Vial). Three-Dimensional (HD)TV: M.J.J.C. Annegarn. 4 papers (Contributors: P. Gunatilake, M. Siegel, A. Jordan, M. Ziegler, S. Panis, J.P. Cosmas, R. Mochizuki, S. Kobayashi, A. Kopernik, D. Pelé). Standards Conversion: Y. Ninomiya. 6 papers (Contributors: S. Wolf, M. Talmi, M. Karl, L. Vandendorpe, L. Cuvelier, B. Maison, P. Delogne, B. Chupeau, P. Salmon, M. Ernst, G. de Haan, P.W.A.C. Biezen, H. Huijgen, O.A. Ojo, Y. Nojiri, H. Sonehara, H. Hirabayashi, F. Okano). Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting: K. Davies. 5 papers (Contributors: Y. Wu, B. Ledoux, B. Caron, G. Cariolaro, G. Michioletto, L. Vangelista, M. Grundström, J. Nieweglowski, M. Kühn, M. Sablatash). Signal Processing. 3 papers (Contributors: H.-S. Kang, J.-H. Kim, S.-D. Kim, J. Lee, G.K. Ma, S. Gohshi, Y. Izumi, Y. Ninomiya, M. Naemura, K. Yamaguchi). HDTV Codecs. 3 papers (Contributors: P. Duménil, C. Perron, N. Yamamato, K. Oshima, S. Itoi, F. Bourdon, P. Guillotel). HDTV Chip Sets. 3 papers (Contributors: J. Mau, P. Pénard, P. Soyer, B. Talibart, K. Müller, F. Schirrmeister, C.v. Reventlow, J. Reimers, D. Siebert, F. Schirrmeister, K. Müller, C.v. Reventlow, D. Siebert). Impact of the Visual System. 5 papers (L.B. Stelmach, L.B. Stelmach, W.J. Tam, J. Park, J.M. Jo, J. Jeong, H.-Y. Gong, H.-M. Hang, V. Baroncini, L. Capodiferro, G. Fierro). Recording Systems.. 2 papers (Contributors: M. Kurebayashi, N. Tokushuku, M. Miyamoto, Y. Noro, K. Yamashita, C. Scarpa, J. Koslov, F. Lane, T. Sawabe). Subband Coding. 6 papers (Contributors: F. Bosveld, R.L. Lagendijk, J. Biemond, M. Tanimoto, N. Wakatsuki, A. Rao, S. Bhargava, K. Tzou, D. Glover, C.-H. Li, Y.-C. Chen, B. Schmale, U. Pestel). Source Coding 1: H. Gaggioni. 4 papers (Contributors: D. Kessler, F. Boucherok, W.-Y. Sun, C.-B. Fong, H.-M. Hang, M. Muratori, M. Stroppiana, Y. Nishida, T. Fukuhara, M. Wada, M. Nishida, T. Murakami). Video Tape Recording: Y. Hashimoto. 4 papers (Contributors: P. Guillotel, F. Bourdon, T. Kato, T. Kuge, K. Majima, T. Kurioka, H. Okuda, H. Oshima, F. Lane, J. Boyce, N. Yanagihara, C.-F. Chang, Y. Kubota). Source Coding 2: T. Fujii. 4 papers (Contributors: K.W. Chun, D.I. Lyu, J.B. Ra, J. Nieweglowski, P. Haavisto, Y. Shishikui, H. Nakanishi, H. Imaizumi, C. Pires, A. Rinaudo, S. Battista, S. Dal Lago). Studio Related Systems and Applications: R. Hopkins. 3 papers (Contributors: E. Deniau, J.C. Guerin, P. Lemoulec, A. Pellen, A. Roberts, T. Saito, T. Komatsu, K. Aizawa). Hierarchical Coding 1: L. Stenger. 4 papers (Contributors: J.G. Kim, J.Y. Nam, Y.S. Lee, C. Ahn, M. Barbero, M. Muratori, G. Salafia, M. Stroppiana, T. Chiang, D. Anastassiou, L. Vandendorpe, L. Cuvelier, B. Maison, P. Delogne). HDTV Production and Transmission: R. Hopkins. 2 papers (Contributors: J.A. West, G.-S. Kuo). Hierarchical Coding 2: W. Sawchuk. 4 papers (J. De Lameilleur, G. Schamel, R. Gandhi, L. Wang, S. Panchanathan, M. Goldberg, Y.-C. Chen, S.-W. Jeng, N. Obikane, K. Tahara, J. Yonemitsu). Motion Estimation: C.W. Lee. 3 papers (Contributors: M. Mattavelli, A. Nicoulin, G. Fernandez, K.H. Yang, J.H. Chang, C.W. Lee, R. Castagno, P.J. Haavisto, G. Ramponi, M. Balanza). Panel Discussion on Future Services - HDTV Versus Multi-Channel TV: Moderator: Y. Ninomiya). Closing Remarks: L. Chiariglione. Farewell Remarks: M. Akgun.