Signal Processing for Neuroscientists

Wim van Drongelen studied Biophysics at the University Leiden, The Netherlands. After a period in the Laboratoire d'Electrophysiologie, Université Claude Bernard, Lyon, France, he received the Doctoral degree cum laude. In 1980 he received the Ph.D. degree.

He worked for the Netherlands Organization for the Advancement of Pure Research (ZWO) in the Department of Animal Physiology, Wageningen, The Netherlands. He lectured and founded a Medical Technology Department at the HBO Institute Twente, The Netherlands. In 1986 he joined the Benelux office of Nicolet Biomedical as an Application Specialist and in 1993 he relocated to Madison, WI, USA where he was involved in research and development of equipment for clinical neurophysiology and neuromonitoring.

In 2001 he joined the Epilepsy Center at The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA. Currently he is Professor of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Computational Neuroscience. In addition to his faculty position he serves as Technical and Research Director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Center and he is Senior Fellow with the Computation Institute. Since 2003 he teaches applied mathematics courses for the Committee on Computational Neuroscience. His ongoing research interests include the application of signal processing and modeling techniques to help resolve problems in neurophysiology and neuropathology.

For details of recent work see http://epilepsylab.uchicago.edu/