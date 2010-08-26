Signal Processing for Neuroscientists, A Companion Volume
1st Edition
Advanced Topics, Nonlinear Techniques and Multi-Channel Analysis
Description
The popularity of signal processing in neuroscience is increasing, and with the current availability and development of computer hardware and software, it is anticipated that the current growth will continue. Because electrode fabrication has improved and measurement equipment is getting less expensive, electrophysiological measurements with large numbers of channels are now very common. In addition, neuroscience has entered the age of light, and fluorescence measurements are fully integrated into the researcher’s toolkit. Because each image in a movie contains multiple pixels, these measurements are multi-channel by nature. Furthermore, the availability of both generic and specialized software packages for data analysis has altered the neuroscientist’s attitude toward some of the more complex analysis techniques.
This book is a companion to the previously published Signal Processing for Neuroscientists: An Introduction to the Analysis of Physiological Signals, which introduced readers to the basic concepts. It discusses several advanced techniques, rediscovers methods to describe nonlinear systems, and examines the analysis of multi-channel recordings.
Key Features
- Covers the more advanced topics of linear and nonlinear systems analysis and multi-channel analysis
- Includes practical examples implemented in MATLAB
- Provides multiple references to the basics to help the student
Readership
Neuroscientists and biomedical engineering students.
Table of Contents
1. Lomb’s Algorithm and the Hilbert Transform
2. Modeling
3. Volterra Series
4. Wiener Series
5. Poisson-Wiener Series
6. Decomposition of Multi-Channel Data
7. Causality
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 26th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849168
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849151
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165143
About the Author
Wim van Drongelen
Wim van Drongelen studied Biophysics at the University Leiden, The Netherlands. After a period in the Laboratoire d'Electrophysiologie, Université Claude Bernard, Lyon, France, he received the Doctoral degree cum laude. In 1980 he received the Ph.D. degree.
He worked for the Netherlands Organization for the Advancement of Pure Research (ZWO) in the Department of Animal Physiology, Wageningen, The Netherlands. He lectured and founded a Medical Technology Department at the HBO Institute Twente, The Netherlands. In 1986 he joined the Benelux office of Nicolet Biomedical as an Application Specialist and in 1993 he relocated to Madison, WI, USA where he was involved in research and development of equipment for clinical neurophysiology and neuromonitoring.
In 2001 he joined the Epilepsy Center at The University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA. Currently he is Professor of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Computational Neuroscience. In addition to his faculty position he serves as Technical and Research Director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Center and he is Senior Fellow with the Computation Institute. Since 2003 he teaches applied mathematics courses for the Committee on Computational Neuroscience. His ongoing research interests include the application of signal processing and modeling techniques to help resolve problems in neurophysiology and neuropathology.
For details of recent work see http://epilepsylab.uchicago.edu/
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pediatrics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA