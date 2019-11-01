Signal Processing for Multistatic Radar Systems

Kutluyıl Doğançay received the BS degree with honors in electrical and electronic engineering from Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey, in 1989, the MSc degree in communications and signal processing from Imperial College, The University of London, UK, in 1992, and the PhD degree in telecommunications engineering from The Australian National University, Canberra, ACT, Australia, in 1996. Since November 1999, he has been with the School of Engineering, University of South Australia, where he is a professor and discipline leader of electrical and mechatronic engineering. His research interests span statistical and adaptive signal processing with applications in defence and communication systems. Dr Doğançay received the Best Researcher Award of School of Engineering, University of South Australia, in 2015, and Tall Poppy Science Award of the Australian Institute of Political Science in 2005. He was the Tutorials Chair of the IEEE Statistical Signal Processing Workshop (SSP 2014), and the Signal Processing and Communications Program Chair of the 2007 Information, Decision and Control Conference. He serves on the Editorial Board of Signal Processing and the EURASIP Journal on Advances in Signal Processing. From 2009-2015 he was an elected member of the Signal Processing Theory and Methods (SPTM) Technical Committee of the IEEE Signal Processing Society. He is currently an associate member of the Sensor Array and Multichannel (SAM) Technical Committee and a member of the IEEE ComSoc Signal Processing for Communications and Electronics Technical Committee. Dr Doğançay is the EURASIP liaison for Australia.