Signal Processing for Active Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122370854, 9780080517131

Signal Processing for Active Control

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Elliott
eBook ISBN: 9780080517131
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122370854
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2000
Page Count: 511
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
14000.00
11900.00
177.27
150.68
175.00
148.75
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
100.00
85.00
148.00
125.80
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Signal Processing for Active Control sets out the signal processing and automatic control techniques that are used in the analysis and implementation of active systems for the control of sound and vibration. After reviewing the performance limitations introduced by physical aspects of active control, Stephen Elliott presents the calculation of the optimal performance and the implementation of adaptive real time controllers for a wide variety of active control systems.

Active sound and vibration control are technologically important problems with many applications. 'Active control' means controlling disturbance by superimposing a second disturbance on the original source of disturbance. Put simply, initial noise + other specially-generated noise or vibration = silence [or controlled noise].

This book presents a unified approach to techniques that are used in the analysis and implementation of different control systems. It includes practical examples at the end of each chapter to illustrate the use of various approaches.

This book is intended for researchers, engineers, and students in the field of acoustics, active control, signal processing, and electrical engineering.

Readership

Researchers and engineers in acoustics, active control and signal processing and electrical engineers; Students: advanced undergraduates/graduates studying acoustics and signal processing

Details

No. of pages:
511
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080517131
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122370854

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Stephen Elliott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Sound and Vibration Research, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.