Signal and Image Representation in Combined Spaces - 1st Edition

Signal and Image Representation in Combined Spaces, Volume 7

1st Edition

Authors: Yehoshua Zeevi Ronald Coifman
eBook ISBN: 9780080541174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127778303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 1997
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

Variations of Windowed Fourier Transform and Applications: M. An, A. Brozdzik, I. Gertner, and R. Tolimieri, Weyl-Heisenberg Systems and the Finite Zak Transform. M.J. Bastiaans, Gabors Expansion and the Zak Transform for Continuous-Time and Discrete-Time Signals. W. Schempp, Non-Commutative Affine Geometry and Symbol Calculus: Fourier Transform Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Wavelets. M. Zibulski and Y.Y. Zeevi, The Generalized Gabor Scheme and Its Application In Signal and Image Representation. Construction for Special Waveforms for Specific Tasks: J.S. Byrnes, A Low Complexity Energy Spreading Transform Coder. A. Cohen and N. Dyn, Nonstationary Subdivision Schemes, Multiresolution Analysis, and Wavelet Packets. J. Prestin and K. Selig, Interpolatory and Orthonormal Trigonometric Waves. Redundant Waveform Representations for Signal Processing and Image Analysis: J.J. Benedetto, Noise Reduction in Termsof the Theory of Frames. F. Bergeaud and S. Mallat, Matching Pursuit of Images. Z. Cvetkovi( and M. Vetterli, Overcomplete Expansions and Robustness. Numerical Compression and Applications: A. Averbuch, G. Beylkin, R. Coifman, and M.Israeli, Multiscale Inversion of Elliptic Operators. A. Harten, Multiresolution Representation of Cell-Averaged Data: A Promotional Review. Analysis of Waveform Representations: C.K. Chui and C. Li, Characterizations of Smoothness viaFunctional Wavelet Transforms. M.A. Kon and L.A. Raphael, Characterizing Convergence Rates for Multiresolution. B. Rubin, On Calderon's Reproducing Formula. B. Rubin, Continuous Wavelet Transforms on a Sphere. V.A. Zheludev, Periodic Splines, Harmonic Analysis, and Wavelets. Filter Banks and Image Coding: A.J.E.M. Janssen, A Density Theorem for Time-Continuous Filter Banks. V.E. Katsnelson, Sampling and Interpolation for Functions with Multi-Band Spectrum: The Mean Periodic Continuation Method. R. Lenz and J. Svanberg, Group Theoretical Transforms, Statistical Properties of Image Spaces and Image Coding. Subject Index.

Description

This volume explains how the recent advances in wavelet analysis provide new means for multiresolution analysis and describes its wide array of powerful tools. The book covers variations of the windowed Fourier transform, constructions of special waveforms suitable for specific tasks, the use of redundant representations in reconstruction and enhancement, applications of efficient numerical compression as a tool for fast numerical analysis, and approximation properties of various waveforms in different contexts.

Readership

University researchers, engineers, specialists in numerical applications (other than signal and image processing)

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127778303

Reviews

"... very useful for acquiring an understanding of this rapidly developing material." - P.W. Hawkes, Ultraomicroscopy 80

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yehoshua Zeevi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

Ronald Coifman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, Dept. of Mathematics

