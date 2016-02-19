Sigma Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123763501, 9780080923642

Sigma Receptors, Volume 12

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Yossef Itzhak
Series Editors: Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080923642
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123763501
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th March 1994
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Dedication. Contributors. Series Preface. Preface. Historical Perspective: Evolution of the Concept of Sigma Receptor. Sigma Receptors in the Central Nervous System and the Periphery. Structure-Activity Relationships and Evolution of Sigma Receptor Ligands (1976-present). Multiple Sigma Binding Sites in the Brain. Interaction of Sigma Receptors with Signal Transduction Pathways and Effects on Second Messengers. Recent Evidence for Endogenous Substance(s) for Sigma Receptors. Potential Therapeutic Application of Sigma Receptor Antagonists. Role of Sigma Receptors in Brain Mechanisms of Movement. Imaging Sigma Receptors and Cerebral Responses to Sigma Drugs. Effects of Cytochrome P-450 Ligands on the Binding of [3H]dextromethorphan and Sigma Ligands to Guinea Pig Brain. Putative Interactions Between Sigma Binding Sites and Neuropeptide Y. Role of Sigma Binding Sites in the Modulation of Endocrine and Immune Functions. The Sigma Receptor: Concluding Remarks/Future Vistas. Index.

Description

This is the 12th in the Neuroscience Perspectives Series. The existence of sigma receptors in the central nervous system has only relatively recently been established. In line with the aims of Neuroscience Perspectives, this volume will cover the historical background of the subject, together with the physiological, molecular biological and pharmacological aspects, with a discussion on the concept of sigma receptors subtypes and their postulated relevance for CNS disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923642
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123763501

About the Series Volume Editors

Yossef Itzhak Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami School of Medicine, Florida, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Peter Jenner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

