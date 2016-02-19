SiGe Based Technologies, Volume 31

Quantum Wells. Systematic blue shift of exciton luminescence in strained Si1-xGex/Si quantum well structures grown by gas source silicon molecular beam epitaxy (S. Fukatsu et al.). Magnetotransport studies of remote doped Si/Si1-xGex heterostructures grown on relaxed SiGe buffer layers (D. Többen et al.). Band gap luminescence in pseudomorphic Si1-xGex quantum wells grown by molecular beam epitaxy (J. Brunner et al.). Growth Methods. The deposition of Si-Ge strained layers from GeH4, SiH2Cl2, SiH4 and Si2H6 (D.J. Meyer, T.I. Kamins). A comparative study of heavy boron doping in silicon and Si1-xGex layers grown by molecular beam epitaxy (M.R. Sardela et al.). Crystallization of amorphous Gex/Si1-x films on SiO2 (F. Eldelman et al.). Growth and Characterization. Photoluminescence and electrical characterization of SiGe/Si heterostructures grown by rapid thermal chemical vapour deposition (G. Bremond et al.). Evolution of surface morphology and strain during SiGe epitaxy (A.J. Pidduck et al.). Observation of electroluminescence from pseudomorphic Si1-xGex alloy layers (U. Mantz et al.). Surfaces and Interfaces. Atomistic processes of surface segregation during Si-Ge MBE growth (D.E. Jesson et al.). Temperature-dependent growth anisotropy observed on Si(001) surfaces during silicon gas source molecular beam epitaxy using disilane (S.M. Mokler et al.). The electrical assessment of p-isotype Si/SiGe/Si heterostructures grown by MBE (J.C. Brighten et al.). Processing/Devices. Normal incidence hole intersubband quantum well infrared photodetectors in pseudomorphic GexSil-x/Si (R. People et al.). 50 GHz Si1-xGex heterobipolar transistor: growth of the complete layer sequence by molecular beam epitaxy (E. Kasper et al.). Strain relaxation in epitaxial Si1-xGex/Si(100) layers induced by reaction with palladium (A. Buxbaum et al.). Strain/Defects. The energy of systems of misfit dislocations in epitaxial strained layers (A. Atkinson, S.C. Jain). Crystallization kinetics of boron- and germanium-implanted [ 100 ] Si: a balance between doping and strain effects (F. Corni et al.). Experimental study of Si-Ge tetrahedral solid solution in Ni-Co-Mg talcs (F. Martin et al.). Porous Silicon Electroluminescent performance of porous silicon (F. Kozlowski et al.). Bright visible photoluminescence in thin silicon films (T.P. Pearsall et al.). Ultrathin Si/Ge Superlattices Quantitative theory of optical properties of Si-Ge heterostructures (M. Jaros et al.). In-plane Raman scattering of [001]-grown Si/Ge superlattices (R. Schorer et al.). Author index. Subject index.