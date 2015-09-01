Side Reactions in Peptide Synthesis, based on the author’s academic and industrial experience, and backed by a thorough review of the current literature, provides analysis of, and proposes solutions to, the most frequently encountered side reactions during peptide and peptidomimetic synthesis.

This valuable handbook is ideal for research and process chemists working with peptide synthesis in diverse settings across academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical research and development.

While peptide chemistry is increasingly prevalent, common side reactions and their causes are often poorly understood or anticipated, causing unnecessary waste of materials and delay.

Each chapter discusses common side reactions through detailed chemical equations, proposed mechanisms (if any), theoretical background, and finally, a variety of possible solutions to avoid or alleviate the specified side reaction.