Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (A. Herxheimer) 1. Central nervous system stimulants and anorectic agents (R.P. Sequeira). 2. Antidepressant drugs (P.J. Cowen). 3. Lithium (M. Schou). 4. Drugs of abuse (A.I. Green, E. Wong and J.K. Patel) 5. Hypnotics and sedatives (S. Curran) 6. Neuroleptic and antipsychotic drugs (A. Carvajal Garcia Pando) 7. Anticonvulsant drugs (E. Perucca). 8. Narcotic analgesics and antagonists (A.H. Ghodse and R.E. Edwards). 9. Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout (A. Del Favero). 10. General anesthetics and anesthetic gases (Y. Guédès) 11. Local anesthetics (J.K. Aronson). 12. Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants (M. Leuwer). 13. Drugs affecting autonomic functions of the extrapyramidal system (M. Schachter). 14. Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics (A.C. de Groot). 15. Antihistamines (H1 - receptor antagonists) (L. Turner and V. Harris) 16. Drugs acting on the respiratory tract (G. Boman). 17. Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias (J.K. Aronson). 18. &bgr;-Adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs (A.P. Maggioni, M.G. Franzosi and R. Latini). 19. Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations, including drugs used in migraine (R. Verhaeghe).
- Antihypertensive drugs (F. Zannad) 21. Diuretic drugs (G.T. McInnes). 22. Metals (G.B. van der Voet and F.A de Wolff). 23. Metal antagonists (R.H.B. Meyboom). 24. Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants (P. Magee). 25. Penicillins, cephalosporins, other &bgr;-lactam antibiotics and tetracyclines (T. Midtvedt). 26. Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs (T. Walley). 27. Antifungal drugs (C. van Boxtel and A. Buitenhuis). 28. Antiprotozoal drugs (M. Pirmohamed and P.A. Winstanley). 29. Antiviral drugs (P. Reiss and M.D. de Jong). 30. Drugs in tuberculosis and leprosy (C.J. Ellis). 31. Anthelminthic drugs (A.G.C. Bauer). 32. Vaccines (S. Dittmann). 33. Blood and blood products (W.G. van Aken and H.W. Eijkhout). 34. Intravenous infusions - solutions and emulsions (P.I. Folb). 35. Drugs affecting blood clotting, fibrinolysis and hemostasis (J. Vermylen). 36. Gastrointestinal drugs (R.E. Pounder). 37. Drugs acting on the immune system (J. Descotes and T. Vial). 38. Vitamins (H.D. Reuter). 39. Corticotrophins and corticosteroids (J. Costa and M. Farre). 40. Hormonal contraceptives and sex hormones (A. Buitenhuis and C. van Boxtel). 41. Thyroid hormones and antithyroid drugs (J.A. Franklyn). 42. Insulin, glucagon, and oral hypoglycemic drugs (H.M.J. Krans). 43. Miscellaneous hormones and prostaglandins (J.R. Peters). 44. Drugs affecting lipid metabolism (I. Aursnes)
- Cytostatic drugs (A. Stanley). 46. Radiological contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals (P. Dawson). 47. Drugs used on the eyes (B.C.P. Polak). 48. Drugs used in non-orthodox medicine (E. Ernst) 49. Miscellaneous drugs, materials and medical devices (N.H. Choulis).
Description
The very latest information on adverse drug effects from the international literature, compiled by an international team of experts.
New reports are presented of adverse drug effects, critically analysed in context, in terms of clinical relevance and importance, and cross-referring to previous reports where necessary. New adverse effects are reported and evaluated, and previously reported adverse effects are re-evaluated in the light of the most recent information.
Unique features: Reviews
Reviewsin which selected adverse effects are discussed in depth.
Two separate indexes enhance the use of the book, allowing the reader to access information by drug name or by, adverse effects.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 12th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879604
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444825315
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
C.J. van Boxtel Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
About the Serial Editors
Jeffrey K. Aronson Serial Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK