Side Effects of Drugs Annual , Volume 41
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs that Suppress Appetite
Nicholas T. Bello
2. Antidepressants
Philip Bowden Mitchell
3. Lithium
Connie F. Rust
4. Drugs of abuse
Sidhartha D. Ray
5. Hypnotics and Sedatives
Stacey D. Curtis
6. Antipsychotic drugs
Emily Leppien
7. Antiepileptics
Sidhartha D. Ray
8. Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists
Michael O’Neil
9. Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout
Mark Olah
10. General Anesthetics and Therapeutic Gases
Alison Hall
11. Local anesthetics
Andrew P. Smith
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
Abigail Antigua
13. Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system
Toshio Nakaki
14. Dermatological Agents
Henry L. Nguyen
15. Antihistamines (H1 Receptor Antagonists)
Cheryl K. Horlen
16. Drugs that Act on the Respiratory Tract
Dinesh Yogaratnam
17. Positive Inotropic Drugs and Drugs Used in Dysrhythmias
Kerry Anne Rambaran
18. Beta Adrenergic Antagonists and Antianginal Drugs
Asima N. Ali
19. Drugs Acting on the Cerebral and Peripheral Circulations
Keaton S. Smetana
20. Antihypertensive Drugs
Rebecca Kavanagh
21. Diuretics
Michelle Friedman
22. Metal Antagonists
Joshua P. Gray
23. Antiseptic Drugs and Disinfectants
Dirk W. Lachenmeier
24. Beta-lactams and Tetracyclines
Rebecca Buckler
25. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
Emily Clare Tucker
26. Antifungal Drugs
Dayna McMannus
27. Antiprotozoal drugs
Adrienne T. Black
28. Antiviral Drugs
Eris Cani
29. Drugs in Tuberculosis and Leprosy
Meenakshi Ravindran Ramanathan
30. Antihelminthic drugs
Igho Onakpoya
31. Vaccines
Michael P. Veve
32. Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products
Seohyun (Claudia) Choi
33. Vitamins, amino acids and drugs and formulations used in nutrition
Vicky Mody
34. Drugs That Affect Blood Coagulation, Fibrinolysis and Hemostasis
Roman Fazylov
35. Gastrointestinal Drugs
Dianne May
36. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Cytokines and Monoclonal Antibodies
Helen E. Smith
37. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Immunosuppressive and Immunostimulatory Drugs
Sidhartha D. Ray
38. Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
Marley Linder Watson
39. Sex Hormones and Related Compounds, Including Hormonal Contraceptives
Caitlin M. Gibson
40. Miscellaneous Hormones
Amulya Tatachar
41. Thyroid hormones, Iodine and Iodides, and Antithyroid Drugs
Vishakha Bhave
42. Insulin and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
Laura A. Schalliol
43. Use of Antidiabetic, Antihypertensive, and Psychotropic Drugs in Pregnancy
Dana R. Fasanella
44. Drugs That Affect Lipid Metabolism
Rebecca Tran
45. Cytostatic Agents
Nelly Adel
46. Radiological Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals
Manoranjan S. D'Souza
47. Drugs used in ocular treatment
Lisa Stottlemyer
48. Safety of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Treatments and Practices
Renee A. Bellanger
49. Misc medical Devises
Paramita Basu
Description
Side Effects of Drugs Annual: A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions, Volume 41, first published in 1977, and continually published as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs, presents clinicians and medical investigators with a critical survey of new data and trends in adverse drug reactions and interactions. Topics covered in this new release include Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs that Suppress Appetite, Antidepressants, Lithium, Drugs of Abuse, Hypnotics and Sedatives, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antiepileptics, Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists, Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of the new data and trends regarding the side effects of drugs
- Authored and reviewed by worldwide pioneers in the clinical and practice sciences
- Presents an essential clinical guide on the side effects of drugs for practitioners and healthcare professionals alike
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1052
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171639
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sidhartha Ray Editor
Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, NY, USA