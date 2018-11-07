Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 40

Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.