Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 40
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions
1. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs That Suppress Appetite
Dushyant Kshatriya and Nicholas T. Bello
2. Antidepressants
Jonathan Smithson and Philip B. Mitchell
3. Lithium
Connie Rust, Heath Ford and Sidhartha D. Ray
4. Drugs of Abuse
Hannah R. Fudin, Jennifer L. Babin, Lisa T. Hong, Jennifer Ku, Alisyn L. May, Alexander Wisner, F. Scott Hall and Sidhartha D. Ray
5. Hypnotics and Sedatives
Brian W. Skinner, Katherine A. Curtis and Angela L. Goodhart
6. Antipsychotic Drugs
Pierre Chue, Vincent Agyapong and Adam Abba-Aji
7. Antiepileptics
Robert D. Beckett, Anayo Ohiri, Alyssa Johnson and Thomas R. Smith
8. Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists
Justin G. Kullgren, Amar P. Thakkar and Michael G. O’Neil
9. Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout
Mark E. Olah
10. General Anesthetics and Therapeutic Gases
Thomas Syratt and Alison Hall
11. Local Anesthetics
Henry L. Nguyen
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
Alex Ebied
13. Drugs That Affect Autonomic Functions or the Extrapyramidal System
Toshio Nakaki
14. Dermatological Agents
Stacey D. Curtis and W. Cary Mobley
15. Antihistamines (H1 Receptor Antagonists)
Tyler S. Dougherty
16. Drugs That Act on the Respiratory Tract
Mohamed Bayoumi-Ali, Richard John Sweeney, Luqman Hussain Wali, Doaa Farag and Favas Thaivalappil
17. Positive Inotropic Drugs and Drugs Used in Dysrhythmias
Kerry Anne Rambaran and Amy Lehnert
18. Beta Adrenergic Antagonists and Antianginal Drugs
Asima N. Ali, Jennifer J. Kim, Mary Ellen Pisano, Dalton K. Hudgins, Maame Wireku and Sidhartha D. Ray
19. Drugs Acting on the Cerebral and Peripheral Circulations
Keaton S. Smetana, Zachary R. Noel and Sidhartha D. Ray
20. Antihypertensive Drugs
Katie Traylor, Holly Gurgle and Joshua Brockbank
21. Diuretics
Michelle Friedman-Jakubovics and Roman Fazylov
22. Metal Antagonists
Joshua P. Gray, Natalia Amacher, Christina Ford and Sidhartha D. Ray
23. Antiseptic Drugs and Disinfectants
Dirk W. Lachenmeier
24. Beta-Lactams and Tetracyclines
Rebecca A. Buckler, Meghan T. Mitchell, Michelle M. Peahota and Jason C. Gallagher
25. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
Emily C. Tucker, Matthew B. Roberts, Nicola A. Sweeney and David L. Gordon
26. Antifungal Drugs
Dayna S. McManus and Nika Bejou
27. Antiprotozoal Drugs
Adrienne T. Black, Dayna S. McManus, Olawale Afolabi and Sidhartha D. Ray
28. Antiviral Drugs
Sreekumar Othumpangat and John D. Noti
29. Drugs in Tuberculosis and Leprosy
Meenakshi R. Ramanathan, Crystal Howell and James M. Sanders
30. Antihelminthic Drugs
Igho J. Onakpoya
31. Vaccines
Michael P. Veve and Vasilios Athans
32. Blood, Blood Components, Plasma, and Plasma Products
Kristine Sobolewski, Sara Radparvar, Cecilia Wong and Jackie Johnston
33. Vitamins, Amino Acids and Drugs and Formulations Used in Nutrition
Brittany Singleton, Shandrika Landry, Sunil Sirohi and Sara Al-Dahir
34. Drugs That Affect Blood Coagulation, Fibrinolysis and Hemostasis
Kirk E. Evoy, Jason Isch and Hanna Raber
35. Gastrointestinal Drugs
Kirby Welston and Dianne May
36. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Cytokines and Monoclonal Antibodies
Kelley Ratermann, Jessica Cox, Lydia Benitez and Frank Davis
37. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Immunosuppressive and Immunostimulatory Drugs
Marley L. Watson, Bridgette K. Schroader and Heather D. Nelkin
38. Corticotrophins, Corticosteroids, and Prostaglandins
Melissa L. Thompson Bastin and Brittany D. Bissell
39. Sex Hormones and Related Compounds, Including Hormonal Contraceptives
Amulya Tatachar and Caitlin Gibson
40. Miscellaneous Hormones
Amulya Tatachar, Sidartha Ray and Caitlin Gibson
41. Thyroid Hormones, Iodine and Iodides, and Antithyroid Drugs
Vishakha Bhave, Anuj Patel, Rahul Deshmukh, Ajay Singh and Vicky Mody
42. Insulin and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
Laura A. Schalliol, Jasmine M. Pittman and Sidhartha D. Ray
43. Use of Antidiabetic, Antihypertensive, and Psychotropic Drugs in Pregnancy
Dana R. Fasanella, Sarah E. Luttrell and Frederick R. Tejada
44. Drugs That Affect Lipid Metabolism
Rebecca Tran and Kerry Anne Rambaran
45. Cytostatic Agents
Sipan Keshishyan, Henry L. Nguyen, Olawale Afolabi, Carmen Moore, Adrienne T. Black and Sidhartha D. Ray
46. Radiological Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals
Manoranjan S. D’Souza and Arindam Basu Sarkar
47. Drugs Used in Ocular Treatment
Lisa V. Stottlemyer and Victoria L. Dzurinko
48. Safety of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Treatments and Practices
Renee A. Bellanger, Christina M. Seeger and Helen E. Smith
Description
Side Effects of Drugs Annual: A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions, Volume 40, first published in 1977, and continually published as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs, presents clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions, with an international team of specialists contributing each year. Topics covered in this release include Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs that Suppress Appetite, Antidepressant drugs, Lithium, Drugs of abuse, Hypnotics and sedatives, Antipsychotic Drugs, and much more.
- Provides a critical yearly survey of the new data and trends regarding the side effects of drugs
- Authored and reviewed by worldwide pioneers in the clinical and practice sciences
- Presents an essential clinical on the side effects of drugs for practitioners and healthcare professionals alike
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries.
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641199
"The book entitled Side Effects of Drugs Annual, edited by Dr. S. D. Ray, is an invaluable asset for clinicians, health care practitioners in general, research scientists, and anyone concerned about the potential side effects of drugs that they may be recommending or using. It is also a tremendous resource for the knowledgeable and health conscious consumer.
"The book is published annually and therefore provides the latest information worldwide regarding all major classes and groups of drugs. The book contains 47 chapters that address side effects of specific drugs, as well as indexes of drugs involved in adverse drug reactions, drug-drug interactions, and adverse effects and adverse reactions. The various chapters are written by leading scholars in their respective fields of study and practice, and Dr. Ray continues to do a superb job of compiling and editing a large volume of exceedingly useful scientific information."--Sidney J. Stohs, Ph.D., R.Ph., ATS, FAPHA, FACN, CNS, FASAHP, Dean Emeritus, Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Creighton University Medical Center, and former holder of the Taffe Endowed Chair in Pharmaceutical Sciences
Sidhartha Ray Serial Editor
Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, NY, USA