Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 39
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions
1. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs That Suppress Appetite
Nicholas T. Bello and Matthew R. Zahner
2. Antidepressants
Jonathan Smithson and Philip B. Mitchell
3. Lithium
Kelan L. Thomas and Shadi Doroudgar
4. Drugs of Abuse
Hannah R. Fudin, Jennifer L. Babin, Alisyn L. Hansen and Sidhartha D. Ray
5. Hypnotics and Sedatives
Tina C. Beck, Jason A. Garcia-Trevino and Brittney A. Ramirez
6. Antipsychotic Drugs
Pierre S. Chue and Arno G. Siraki
7. Antiepileptics
Robert D. Beckett, Nora Klemke, Matthew Bessesen and Sidhartha D. Ray
8. Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists
Michael G. O’Neil and Justin G. Kullgren
9. General Anesthetics and Therapeutic Gases
Joanna Fawkner-Corbett and Alison Hall
10. Local Anesthetics
Sujana Dontukurthy, Allison Kalstein and Joel Yarmush
11. Drugs That Affect Autonomic Functions or the Extrapyramidal System
Toshio Nakaki
12. Dermatological Drugs, Topical Agents, and Cosmetics
Adrienne T. Black
13. Antihistamines (H1 Receptor Antagonists)
Tyler S. Dougherty
14. Drugs That Act on the Respiratory Tract
Joy Creaser-Thomas, Vignaresh Rajasundaram and Gwyneth A. Davies
15. Positive Inotropic Drugs and Drugs Used in Dysrhythmias
Cassandra Maynard and Jingyang Fan
16. Drugs Acting on the Cerebral and Peripheral Circulations
Arduino A. Mangoni
17. Antihypertensive Drugs
Katie Traylor, Holly Gurgle, Kyle Turner, Anna Woods, Kezia Brown and Sidhartha D. Ray
18. Diuretics
Sarah Quick and Dustin Linn
19. Metals and Metal Antagonists
Joshua P. Gray, Natalia Suhali-Amacher and Sidhartha D. Ray
20. Antiseptic Drugs and Disinfectants
Dirk W. Lachenmeier
21. Beta-Lactams and Tetracyclines
Rebecca A. Buckler, Michelle M. Peahota and Jason C. Gallagher
22. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
Emily C. Tucker, Matthew B. Roberts and David L. Gordon
23. Antifungal Drugs
Dayna S. McManus
24. Antiprotozoal Drugs
Dayna S. McManus and Sidhartha D. Ray
25. Antiviral Drugs
Sreekumar Othumpangat, Sidhartha D. Ray and John D. Noti
26. Drugs Used in TB and Leprosy
Meenakshi R. Ramanathan and James M. Sanders
27. Antihelminthic Drugs
Igho J. Onakpoya
28. Vaccines
Kendra M. Damer, Carrie M. Maffeo, Deborah Zeitlin, Carrie M. Jung and Medhane G. Cumbay
29. Blood, Blood Components, Plasma, and Plasma Products
Maria Cardinale, Kent Owusu and Tamara Malm
30. Vitamins, Amino Acids and Drugs and Formulations Used in Nutrition
Sunil Sirohi, Anna M. Smith, Nisha Vithlani, Sara Al-Dahir and Jon F. Davis
31. Drugs That Affect Blood Coagulation, Fibrinolysis and Hemostasis
Hanna Raber, Jason Isch and Kirk Evoy
32. Gastrointestinal Drugs
Kirby Welston and Dianne May
33. Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Immunosuppressive and Immunostimulatory Drugs
Calvin J. Meaney and Mario V. Beccari
34. Corticotrophins, Corticosteroids, and Prostaglandins
Justin Kaplan and Alison Brophy
35. Sex Hormones and Related Compounds, Including Hormonal Contraceptives
Sandra Hrometz and Shaun P. Say
36. Thyroid Hormones, Iodine and Iodides, and Antithyroid Drugs
Haley Ethredge, Irandokht K. Najafabadi, Rahul Deshmukh, Ajay Singh and Vicky Mody
37. Insulin and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
Jasmine M. Pittman, Laura A. Schalliol and Sidhartha D. Ray
38. Miscellaneous Hormones
Renee McCafferty and Rozette Fawzy
39. Drugs That Affect Lipid Metabolism
Asima N. Ali, Jennifer J. Kim, Mary E. Pisano and Nathan T. Goad
40. Cytostatic Agents: Monoclonal Antibodies Utilized in the Treatment of Solid Malignancies
David Reeves
41. Radiological Contrast Agents
Makoto Hasegawa and Tatsya Gomi
42. Drugs Used in Ocular Treatment
Lisa V. Stottlemyer
43. Safety of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Treatments and Practices
Renee A. Bellanger, Christina M. Seeger and Helen E. Smith
Side Effects of Drugs Annual: A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions, Volume 39 presents the latest on a variety of topics, with new chapters in this volume covering Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite, Antidepressant drugs, Lithium, Drugs of abuse, Hypnotics and sedatives, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antiepileptic Drugs, Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists, Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout, General anesthetics and therapeutic gases, Local anesthetics, Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants, and more.
First published in 1977, and continually published as a yearly update, this series provides clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions, with an international team of specialists contributing their expertise each year.
- Provides a critical yearly survey of the new data and trends regarding the side effects of drugs
- Authored and reviewed by worldwide pioneers in the clinical and practice sciences
- Presents an essential clinical on the side effects of drugs for practitioners and healthcare professionals alike
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
No. of pages: 582
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639493
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639486
The book entitled Side Effects of Drugs Annual, edited by Dr. S. D. Ray, is an invaluable asset for clinicians, health care practitioners in general, research scientists, and anyone concerned about the potential side effects of drugs that they may be recommending or using. It is also a tremendous resource for the knowledgeable and health conscious consumer.
The book is published annually and therefore provides the latest information worldwide regarding all major classes and groups of drugs. The book contains 47 chapters that address side effects of specific drugs, as well as indexes of drugs involved in adverse drug reactions, drug-drug interactions, and adverse effects and adverse reactions. The various chapters are written by leading scholars in their respective fields of study and practice, and Dr. Ray continues to do a superb job of compiling and editing a large volume of exceedingly useful scientific information.
Sidhartha Ray Serial Editor
Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, NY, USA