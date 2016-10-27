Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 38
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Special Reviews in SEDA 38
- Table of Essays, Annuals 1–37
- Abbreviations
- ADRs, ADEs and SEDs: A Bird's Eye View
- Introduction
- References on Adverse Drug Reactions
- Pharmacogenomic Considerations
- References on Pharmacogenomic Considerations
- Immunological Reactions
- References
- Analysis of Toxicological Reactions
- References
- Grades of Adverse Drug Reactions
- References
- FDA Pregnancy Categories/Classification of Teratogenicity
- References
- Conclusion
- Chapter 1: Central Nervous System Stimulants and Drugs That Suppress Appetite
- Abstract
- Methylxanthines
- Vigilance Promoting Drugs
- Drugs That Suppress Appetite [SEDA-34, 8; SEDA-36, 1; SEDA-37, 1]
- Chapter 2: Antidepressant Drugs
- Abstract
- General
- Selective Serotonin Re-Uptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) [SED-15, 3109; SEDA-31, 18; SEDA-32, 33; SEDA-33, 26; SEDA-34, 17; SEDA-35, 30; SEDA-36, 14]
- Serotonin and Noradrenaline Re-Uptake Inhibitors (SNRIS)
- Other Antidepressants
- Chapter 3: Lithium
- Abstract
- General Information
- Organs and Systems
- Second-Generation Effects
- Susceptibility Factors
- Mechanism of ADR
- Diagnosis of Adverse Drug Reactions
- Chapter 4: Hypnotics and Sedatives
- Abstract
- Benzodiazepines
- Hypnosedative
- Sedatives
- Chapter 5: Antipsychotic Drugs
- Abstract
- General [SEDA-15, 2438; SEDA-32, 83; SEDA-33, 89; SEDA-34, 51; SEDA-35, 85; SEDA-36, 59; SEDA-37, 63]
- Individual Drugs
- Chapter 6: Antiepileptics
- Abstract
- Barbiturates
- Brivaracetam
- Carbamazepine
- Eslicarbazepine
- Gabapentin
- Lacosamide
- Lamotrigine
- Levetiracetam
- Oxcarbazepine
- Perampanel
- Phenytoin
- Pregabalin
- Retigabine
- Rufinamide
- Topiramate
- Valproic Acid
- Vigabatrin
- Zonisamide
- Chapter 7: Opioid Analgesics and Narcotic Antagonists
- Abstract
- Oral Opioid Antagonists for Opioid-Related Constipation, IBD Associated Constipation and Prolonged Post-Surgical Ileus
- Opioid Receptor Agonists
- Partial Opioid Receptor Agonists
- Opioid Receptor Antagonists
- Chapter 8: Anti-Inflammatory and Antipyretic Analgesics and Drugs Used in Gout
- Abstract
- Aniline Derivatives [SEDA-35, 197; SEDA-37, 115]
- Arylalkanoic Acid Derivatives [SEDA-35, 200; SEDA-36, 119–120; SEDA-37, 116]
- Indoleacetic Acids [SEDA-37, 121]
- Oxicams [SEDA-36, 126; SEDA-37, 121]
- Propionic Acid Derivatives [SEDA-35, 200; SEDA-36, 127; SEDA-37, 121]
- Salicylates [SEDA-35, 202; SEDA-36, 127, SEDA-37, 122]
- Miscellaneous Drugs
- Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gout
- Chapter 9: General Anaesthetics and Therapeutic Gases
- Abstract
- Anaesthetic Vapours
- Other Vapours
- Intravenous Agents
- Non-Barbiturate Anaesthetics
- Barbiturate Anaesthetics
- Chapter 10: Local Anesthetics
- Abstract
- General Information
- Combined or Nonspecific Local Anesthetics
- Benzocaine
- Bupivacaine
- Cinchocaine
- Lidocaine
- Mepivacaine
- Pramocaine
- Ropivacaine
- Tetracaine
- Chapter 11: Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
- Abstract
- Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
- Depolarizing Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
- Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular Blockers
- Neuromuscular Blockers: Reversal Agents
- Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
- Chapter 12: Drugs That Affect Autonomic Functions or the Extrapyramidal System
- Abstract
- Drugs That Stimulate Both Alpha-and Beta-Adrenoceptors [SEDA-33, 313; SEDA-34, 233; SEDA-35, 255; SEDA-36, 179; SEDA-37, 163]
- Drugs That Predominantly Stimulate Alpha-1-Adrenoceptors [SEDA-33, 318; SEDA-34,236; SEDA-35, 257; SEDA-36, 186; SEDA-37, 163]
- Drugs That Stimulate α1-Adrenoceptors [SEDA-33, 265; SEDA-34, 285; SEDA-35, 257; SEDA-36, 187; SEDA-37]
- Drugs That Stimulate β2-Adrenoceptors
- Drugs That Stimulate Dopamine Receptors [SEDA-33, 266; SEDA-34, 283; SEDA-35, 262; SEDA-36, 190; SEDA-37, 167]
- Dopamine Receptor Agonists [SEDA-34, 242; SEDA-35, 261; SEDA-36, 191; SEDA-37, 169]
- Miscellaneous Other Drugs That Increase Dopamine Activity
- Drugs That Affect the Cholinergic System [SEDA-31, 272; SEDA-32, 290; SEDA-33, 324; SEDA-34, 290, 318, SEDA-35, 266; SEDA-36, 199; SEDA-37, 172]
- Chapter 13: Dermatological Drugs, Topical Agents, and Cosmetics
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Acne
- Actinic Keratosis
- Antifungals
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Basal Cell Carcinoma
- Melanoma
- Psoriasis
- Vitiligo
- Cutaneous Side Effects from Antibiotic Medications
- Cutaneous Side Effects from Antiviral Medications
- Cutaneous Side Effects from Cancer Medications
- Cutaneous Side Effects from Neurological Medications
- Individual Medications
- Chapter 14: Antihistamines (H1 Receptor Antagonists)
- Abstract
- General
- Rx
- Other Antihistamines
- Chapter 15: Drugs That Act on the Respiratory Tract
- Abstract
- Inhaled Glucocorticoids [SEDA-35, 309; SEDA-36, 241; SEDA-37, 195]
- Beta2-Adrenoceptor Agonists [SEDA-35, 315; SEDA-36, 245; SEDA-37, 197]
- Anticholinergic Drugs [SEDA-35, 318; SEDA-36, 247; SEDA-37, 198]
- Leukotriene Modifiers [SEDA-35, 320; SEDA-36, 251; SEDA-37, 200]
- Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 321; SEDA-36, 252; SEDA-37, 201]
- Chapter 16: Positive Inotropic Drugs and Drugs Used in Dysrhythmias
- Abstract
- Cardiac Glycosides [SED-15, 648; SEDA-35, 327; SEDA-36, 257; SEDA-37, 205]
- Antidysrhythmic Drugs
- Rivaroxaban
- Chapter 17: Beta-Adrenoceptor Antagonists and Antianginal Drugs
- Abstract
- Beta-Adrenoceptor Antagonists [SED-15, 452; SEDA-32, 363; SEDA-33, 397; SEDA-34, 303; SEDA-35, 351; SEDA-36, 267; SEDA-37, 215]
- Calcium Channel Blockers [SED-15, 598; SEDA-32, 366; SEDA-33, 401; SEDA-34, 306; SEDA-35, 354; SEDA-36, 270; SEDA-37, 219]
- Potassium Channel Activators
- Nitrates, Organic
- Late Sodium Channel (INA) Inhibitors
- Chapter 18: Antihypertensives
- Abstract
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
- Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
- Beta-Blockers
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Direct Vasodilators
- Diuretics
- Chapter 19: Diuretics
- Abstract
- Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 387; SEDA-36, 289; SEDA-37, 237]
- Loop Diuretics [SEDA-35, 390; SEDA-36, 290; SEDA-37, 237]
- Thiazide and Thiazide-Like Diuretics [SEDA-35, 388; SEDA-36, 292; SEDA-37, 239]
- Aldosterone Receptor Antagonists [SEDA-35, 391; SEDA-36, 293; SEDA-37, 240]
- Osmotic Diuretics
- Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (CAIs)
- Loops
- Thiazides
- Aldosterone antagonists
- Osmotic diuretics
- Chapter 20: Metals
- Abstract
- Aluminum [SED-15, 97; SEDA-32, 413; SEDA-33, 447; SEDA-34, 349; SEDA-35, 397; SEDA-36, 297; SEDA-37, 243]
- Arsenic [SED-15, 339; SEDA-32, 414; SEDA-33, 448; SEDA-34, 351; SEDA-35, 399; SEDA-36, 298; SEDA-37, 244]
- Barium [SEDA-31]
- Calcium Salts [SED-15, 610; SEDA-33, 449; SEDA-34, 354; SEDA-35, 400; SEDA-36, 301; SEDA-37, 247]
- Chromium [SED-15, 737; SEDA-32, 414; SEDA-33, 450; SEDA-34, 354; SEDA-35, 401; SEDA-36, 303; SEDA-37, 247]
- Cobalt [SED-15, 847; SEDA-32, 415; SEDA-33, 450; SEDA-34, 354; SEDA-35, 402; SEDA-36, 303; SEDA-37, 248]
- Gadolinium
- Iron Salts [SED-15, 1911; SEDA-32, 417; SEDA-33, 451; SEDA-34, 355; SEDA-35, 402; SEDA-36, 305, SEDA-37, 250]
- Lanthanum Carbonate [SEDA-32, 417; SEDA-33, 451; SEDA-34, 356; SEDA-35, 404; SEDA-36, 306; SEDA-37, 250]
- Lead [SED-15, 2013; SEDA-28, 247; SEDA-35, 404; SEDA-36, 307; SEDA-37, 250]
- Magnesium Salts [SED-15, 2196; SEDA-32, 417; SEDA-33, 452; SEDA-34, 356; SEDA-35, 406; SEDA-36, 309; SEDA-37, 251]
- Manganese [SED-15, 2200; SEDA-32, 418; SEDA-33, 452; SEDA-34, 357; SEDA-35, 407; SEDA-36, 310]
- Mercury and Mercurial Salts [SED-15, 2259; SEDA-32, 419; SEDA-33, 453; SEDA-34, 358; SEDA-35, 407; SEDA-36, 311; SEDA-37, 251]
- Nickel [SED-15, 2502; SEDA-32, 419; SEDA-33, 453; SEDA-34, 358; SEDA-35, 409; SEDA-36, 313; SEDA-37, 252]
- Palladium [SEDA-22, 249; SEDA-33]
- Silver Salts and Derivatives [SED-15, 3140; SEDA-32, 420; SEDA-33, 454; SEDA-34, 359; SEDA-35, 409; SEDA-36, 314; SEDA-37, 253]
- Thallium
- Uranium
- Zinc [SED-15, 3717; SEDA-32, 420; SEDA-33, 458; SEDA-34, 360; SEDA-35, 410; SEDA-36, 315; SEDA-37, 254]
- Chapter 21: Metal Antagonists
- Abstract
- Combination Therapies
- Ammonium Tetrathiomolybdate
- Deferasirox [SEDA-32, 426; SEDA-33, 466; SEDA-34, 368; SEDA-35, 420; SEDA-36, 323; SEDA-37, 259]
- Deferiprone [SEDA-15, 1054; SEDA-32, 427; SEDA-33, 468; SEDA-34, 370; SEDA-35, 422; SEDA-36, 327; SEDA-37, 264]
- Deferoxamine/Desferrioxamine [SEDA-15, 1058; SEDA-32, 429; SEDA-33, 471; SEDA-34, 371; SEDA-35, 423; SEDA-37, 265]
- Deferitazole (Formerly FBS0701)
- Hydroxyurea [SEDA-36, 330; SEDA-37, 266]
- d-Penicillamine [SEDA-15, 2729; SEDA-32, 430; SEDA-33, 472; SEDA-34, 372; SEDA-35, 424; SEDA-36, 330; SEDA-37, 267]
- Polystyrene Sulphonates [SEDA-15, 2894; SEDA-32, 433; SEDA-33, 474; SEDA-34, 373; SEDA-35, 427; SEDA-36, 333; SEDA-37, 268]
- Trientine [SEDA-15, 3508; SEDA-32, 431; SEDA-33, 474; SEDA-34, 373; SEDA-35, 427; SEDA-36, 333; SEDA-37, 267]
- Zinc
- 1-(N-Acetyl-6-Aminohexyl)-3-Hydroxy-2-Methylpyridin-4-One (CM1)
- Chapter 22: Antiseptic Drugs and Disinfectants
- Abstract
- Aldehydes [SED-15, 1439, 1513; SEDA-31, 409; SEDA-32, 437; SEDA-33, 479; SEDA-34, 377; SEDA-36, 339; SEDA-37, 273]
- Guanidines
- Cetrimide [SEDA-24, 225]
- Benzalkonium Compounds [SED-15, 421; SEDA-32, 440; SEDA-33, 481; SEDA-34, 379; SEDA-36, 341; SEDA-37, 273]
- Ethylene Oxide [SED-15, 1296; SEDA-29, 242; SEDA-34, 379; SEDA-36, 341; SEDA-37, 273]
- Halogens
- Iodophors [SED-15, 1896; SEDA-31, 411; SEDA-32, 440; SEDA-33, 485; SEDA-34, 380; SEDA-36, 342; SEDA-37, 273]
- Chapter 23: Beta-Lactams and Tetracyclines
- Abstract
- Carbapenems
- Penicillins
- Monobactams
- Cephalosporins
- Tetracyclines and Glycylcyclines
- Chapter 24: Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs
- Abstract
- Aminoglycosides [SED-15, 118; SEDA-32, 461; SEDA-33, 509; SEDA-34, 399; SEDA-35, 463; SEDA-36, 363; SEDA-37, 293]
- Fluoroquinolones [SEDA-15, 1396; SEDA-32, 464; SEDA-33, 514; SEDA-34, 401; SEDA-36, 464; SEDA-36, 365; SEDA-37, 295]
- Glycopeptides [SEDA-32, 469; SEDA-33, 519; SEDA-34, 405; SEDA-35, 466; SEDA-36, 368; SEDA-37, 297]
- Ketolides [SED-15, 1976; SEDA-32, 471; SEDA-33, 521; SEDA-34, 407; SEDA-35, 469; SEDA-36, 370; SEDA-37, 299]
- Lincosamides [SED-15, 2063; SEDA-32, 472; SEDA-33, 522; SEDA-34, 407; SEDA-35, 469; SEDA-36, 371; SEDA-37, 299]
- Macrolides [SED-15, 2183; SEDA-32, 472; SEDA-33, 522; SEDA-34, 408; SEDA-35, 469; SEDA-36, 371; SEDA-37, 299]
- Oxazolidinones [SED-15, 2645; SEDA-32, 474; SEDA-33, 525; SEDA-34, 409; SEDA-35, 471; SEDA-36, 373; SEDA-37, 300]
- Polymyxins [SED-15, 2891; SEDA-32, 476; SEDA-33, 527; SEDA-34, 412; SEDA-35, 473; SEDA-36, 374; SEDA-37, 301]
- Streptogramins [SED-15, 3182; SEDA-32, 528; SEDA-34, 413; SEDA-35, 473; SEDA-36, 375; SEDA-37, 301]
- Trimethoprim, and Co-trimoxazole [SED-15, 3216, 3510; SEDA-32, 477; SEDA-33, 528; SEDA-34, 414; SEDA-35, 474; SEDA-36, 375; SEDA-37, 301]
- Other Antimicrobial Drugs
- Chapter 25: Antifungal Drugs
- Abstract
- Allylamines [SEDA-34, 427; SEDA-35, 483; SEDA-36, 381; SEDA-37, 307]
- Amphotericin [SEDA-33, 542; SEDA-34, 427; SEDA-35, 483; SEDA-36, 382; SEDA-37, 307]
- Antifungal Azoles [SEDA-33, 545; SEDA-34, 428; SEDA-35, 484; SEDA-36, 382; SEDA-37, 307]
- Pyrimadine Analogues [SEDA-36, 383; SEDA-37, 307]
- Echinocandins [SEDA-33, 556; SEDA-34, 434; SEDA-35, 489; SEDA-36, 388; SEDA-37, 307]
- Chapter 26: Antiprotozoal Drugs
- Abstract
- Albendazole
- Artemether–Lumefantrine
- Dihydroartemisinin–Piperaquine
- Oxantel Pamoate–albendazole
- Primaquine
- Quinacrine
- Artesunate
- Mefloquine
- Chapter 27: Antiviral Drugs
- Abstract
- Drugs Active Against Cytomegalovirus
- Drugs Active Against Herpes Viruses [SEDA-32, 530; SEDA-33, 577; SEDA-34, 450; SEDA-35, 507; SEDA-36, 407; SEDA-37, 332]
- Drugs Active Against Hepatitis Viruses
- Direct-Acting Antiviral Protease Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 508; SEDA-36, 409; SEDA-37, 334]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Combinations
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Nucleoside Analogue Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTI) [SEDA-15, 2586; SEDA-32, 534; SEDA-33, 585; SEDA-34, 456; SEDA-35, 516; SEDA-36, 415; SEDA-37, 337]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Nucleotide Analogue Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTI) [SEDA-15, 2553; SEDA-31, 486; SEDA-32, 537; SEDA-33, 590; SED-34, 459; SEDA-35, 519; SEDA-36, 420; SEDA-37, 339]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Protease Inhibitors [SED-15, 2586; SEDA-32, 541; SEDA-33, 593; SEDA-34, 461, SEDA-35, 522; SEDA-36, 423; SEDA-37, 340]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Inhibitors of HIV Fusion [SEDA-33, 598; SEDA-34, 464; SEDA-35, 525; SEDA-36, 428; SEDA-37, 341]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Integrase Inhibitors [SEDA-33, 599; SEDA-34, 465; SEDA-35, 525; SEDA-36, 428; SEDA-37, 342]
- Drugs Active Against Human Immunodeficiency Virus: Chemokine Receptor CCR5 Antagonists [SEDA-33, 600; SEDA-34, 465; SEDA-35, 528; SEDA-36, 430; SEDA-37, 343]
- Drugs Active Against Influenza Viruses: Ion Channel Inhibitors [SED-15, 105, 3051; SEDA-32, 544; SEDA-33, 269, 602; SEDA-34, 467; SEDA-35, 529; SEDA-36, 430; SEDA-37, 344]
- Drugs Active Against Influenza Viruses: Neuraminidase Inhibitors [SED-15, 2436; SEDA-32, 544; SEDA-33, 601; SEDA-34, 466; SEDA-35, 528; SEDA-36, 431; SEDA-37, 344]
- Other Drugs
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 28: Drugs Used in Tuberculosis and Leprosy
- Abstract
- Bedaquiline
- Clofazimine
- Cycloserine
- Delamanid
- Dapsone
- Ethambutol
- Fluoroquinolones
- Isoniazid
- Linezolid
- Pyrazinamide
- Rifamycin
- Streptomycin
- Chapter 29: Antihelminthic Drugs
- Abstract
- Albendazole [SEDA-35, 565; SEDA-36, 457; SEDA-37, 367]
- Ivermectin
- Levamisole
- Mebendazole
- Oxantel Pamoate
- Praziquantel
- Tribendimidine
- Chapter 30: Vaccines
- Abstract
- General [SEDA-36, 465]
- Chapter 31: Blood, Blood Components, Plasma, and Plasma Products
- Abstract
- Albumin and Derivatives [SED-15, 54; SEDA-35, 583; SEDA-36, 483; SEDA-37, 403]
- Blood Transfusion [SEDA-15, 529; SEDA-35, 583, SEDA-36, 483; SEDA-37, 404]
- Blood Substitutes [SEDA-35, 586; SEDA-36, 485; SEDA-37, 406]
- Plasma Substitutes [SEDA-35, 587; SEDA-36, 487; SEDA-37, 408]
- Globulins
- Chapter 32: Vitamins, Amino Acids, and Drugs and Formulations Used in Nutrition
- Abstract
- Vitamin A (Carotenoids) [SED-15, 3642; SEDA-32, 607; SEDA-33, 691; SEDA-34, 531; SEDA-35, 607, SEDA-36, 503]
- Vitamins of the B Group [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-32, 608; SEDA-33, 693; SEDA-34, 531; SEDA-35, 607; SEDA-36, 504]
- Folic Acid
- Riboflavin
- Pantothenic Acid
- Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) [SED-15, 351; SEDA-32, 611; SEDA-33, 694; SEDA-34, 531; SEDA-35, 609; SEDA-36, 508]
- Vitamin D Analogues [SED-15, 3669; SEDA-32, 612; SEDA-33, 695; SEDA-34, 532; SEDA-35, 609; SEDA-36, 508]
- Vitamin E (Tocopherol) [SED-15, 3677; SEDA-32, 612; SEDA-33, 696; SEDA-34, 533; SEDA-35, 610; SEDA-36, 515]
- Vitamin K Analogues [SED-15, 3681; SEDA-34, 533; SEDA-35, 610; SEDA-36, 515]
- Amino Acids [SED-36, 516]
- Enteral Nutrition [SED-15, 1221; SEDA-33, 700; SEDA-34, 536; SEDA-35, 611; SEDA-36, 522]
- Parenteral Nutrition [SED-15, 2700; SEDA-32, 613; SEDA-33, 697; SEDA-34, 533; SEDA-35, 611; SEDA-36, 516]
- Chapter 33: Drugs That Affect Blood Coagulation, Fibrinolysis and Hemostasis
- Abstract
- Coumarin Anticoagulants [SEDA-35, 617; SEDA-36, 529; SEDA-37, 419]
- Heparins [SEDA-35, 618; SEDA-36, 530; SEDA-37, 419]
- Direct Thrombin Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 619; SEDA-36, 531; SEDA-37, 422]
- Direct Factor XA Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 620; SEDA-36, 532; SEDA-37, 423]
- Indirect Factor XA Inhibitors [SEDA-33, 636; SEDA-34, 547; SEDA-35, 621]
- Thrombolytic Drugs [SEDA-35, 621; SEDA-36, 532; SEDA-37, 424]
- Drugs That Alter Platelet Function [SEDA-33, 637; SEDA-34, 547; SEDA-35, 621]
- Glycoprotein IIb–IIIa Inhibitors [SEDA-34, 548; SEDA-35, 622; SEDA-37, 426]
- P2Y12 Receptor Antagonists [SEDA-35, 622; SEDA-36, 533; SEDA-37, 427]
- Hemostatic Agents [SEDA-35, 624; SEDA-36, 536; SEDA-37, 430]
- Chapter 34: Gastrointestinal Drugs
- Abstract
- Acid-Impacting Agents
- Anticonstipation and Prokinetic
- Antidiarrheal and Antispasmodic Agents
- Antiemetic Agents
- Antiinflammatory Agents
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Miscellaneous Agents
- Biologics
- Steroids
- Chapter 35: Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Cytokines and Monoclonal Antibodies
- Abstract
- Cytokines
- Interleukins [SEDA-35, 665; SEDA-36, 567; SEDA-37, 462]
- Tumor Necrosis Factor Alfa (Tnf-α) Antagonists [SEDA-35, 666; SEDA-36, 568; SEDA-37, 462]
- Monoclonal Antibodies [SEDA-35, 672; SEDA-36, 568; SEDA-37, 465]
- Chapter 36: Drugs That Act on the Immune System: Immunosuppressive and Immunostimulatory Drugs
- Abstract
- Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Cyclophosphamide [SED-15, 1025; SEDA-34, 612; SEDA-35, 700; SEDA-36, 592]
- Cyclosporine (Ciclosporin) [SED-15, 743; SEDA-34, 609; SEDA-35, 699; SEDA-36, 591]
- Everolimus [SED-15, 1306; SEDA-34, 614; SEDA-35, 701; SEDA-36, 592]
- Fingolimod [SEDA-34, 616; SEDA-35, 703; SEDA-36, 593]
- Glatiramer [SEDA-34, 617; SEDA-35, 703; SEDA-36]
- Leflunomide [SED-15, 2015; SEDA-34, 618; SEDA-35, 703; SEDA-36, 594]
- Mycophenolic Acid [SED-15, 2402; SEDA-34, 622; SEDA-35, 704; SEDA-36, 594]
- Sirolimus (Rapamycin) [SED-15, 3148; SEDA-34, 626; SEDA-35, 705; SEDA-36, 594]
- Tacrolimus [SED-15, 3279; SEDA-34, 629; SEDA-35, 705; SEDA-36, 596]
- Temsirolimus [SEDA-34, 632; SEDA-35, 707; SEDA-36, 597]
- Thiopurines [SED-15, 377; SEDA-34, 633; SEDA-35, 709; SEDA-36, 598]
- Special Review
- Immunoenhancing Drugs
- Chapter 37: Corticotrophins, Corticosteroids, and Prostaglandins
- Abstract
- Corticotrophins [SED-15, 906; SEDA-33, 841; SEDA-34, 653; SEDA-35, 719; SEDA-36, 603; SEDA-37, 491]
- Systemic Glucocorticoids [SED-15, 906; SEDA-33, 841; SEDA-34, 653; SEDA-35, 719; SEDA-36, 604; SEDA-37, 492]
- Prostaglandins and Analogues [SED-15, 2955; SEDA-33, 846; SEDA-34, 660; SEDA-35, 725; SEDA-36, 604; SEDA-37, 494]
- Chapter 38: Sex Hormones and Related Compounds, Including Hormonal Contraceptives
- Abstract
- Estrogens: [SED-15, 1253; SEDA-35, 731; SEDA-36, 615; SEDA-37, 499]
- Chapter 39: Thyroid hormones, Iodine and Iodides, and Antithyroid Drugs
- Abstract
- Thyroid Hormones [SED-15, 3409; SEDA-31, 687; SEDA-32, 763; SEDA-33, 881; SEDA-34, 679; SEDA-35, 747; SEDA-36, 635; SEDA-37, 513]
- Iodine and Iodides [SED-15, 1896; SEDA-32, 764; SEDA-33, 883; SEDA-34, 680; SEDA-35, 752; SEDA-36; SEDA-37, 514]
- Antithyroid Drugs [SEDA-32,765; SEDA-33, 884; SEDA-34, 681; SEDA-35, 754; SEDA-36, 638; SEDA-37, 518]
- Chapter 40: Insulin Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
- Abstract
- Insulins [SED-15, 1761; SEDA-34, 685; SEDA-36, 645–647; SEDA-37, 521–523]
- Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors [SEDA-36, 648; SEDA-37, 526–528]
- Incretin Mimetics (GLP-1 Agonists) [SEDA-36, 650; SEDA-37, 528–530]
- Type 2 Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter (SGLT-2) Inhibitors [SEDA-36, 652; SEDA-37, 530–531]
- Metformin [SEDA-15, 506; SEDA-36, 647; SEDA-37, 523–526]
- Sulfonylureas [SEDA-36, 652; SEDA-37, 531–532]
- Chapter 41: Miscellaneous Hormones
- Abstract
- Calcitonin [SEDA-34, 703; SEDA-35, 789; SEDA-36, 659; SEDA-37, 539]
- Gonadotropins (Gonadorelin, GnRH and Analogues) [SEDA-35, 789; SEDA-36, 660; SEDA-37, 539]
- Gonadotrophin-Releasing Hormone Antagonists [SEDA-35, 790; SEDA-36, 661; SEDA-37, 542]
- Somatropin (Human Growth Hormone, hGH) [SEDA-35, 791; SEDA-36, 661; SEDA-37, 542]
- Melatonin and Analogues [SED-15, 224; SEDA-35, 792; SEDA-36, 664; SEDA-37, 545]
- Oxytocin and Analogues [SEDA-35, 793; SEDA-36, 665; SEDA-37, 546]
- Somatostatin (Growth Hormone Release-Inhibiting Hormone) and Analogues [SED-15, 3160; SEDA-35, 794; SEDA-36, 666; SEDA-37, 549]
- Vasopressin Receptor Antagonists [SEDA-34, 713; SEDA-35, 797; SEDA-36, 668; SEDA-37, 552]
- Vasopressin and Analogues [SEDA-33, 915; SEDA-34, 714; SEDA-35, 798; SEDA-36, 669; SEDA-37, 552]
- Desmopressin (N-Deamino-8-d-Arginine Vasopressin, DDAVP) [SEDA-34, 714; SEDA-35, 798; SEDA-36, 669; SEDA-37, 552]
- Chapter 42: Drugs That Affect Lipid Metabolism
- Abstract
- Bile Acid Sequestrants [SED-15, 1902; SEDA-36, 676; SEDA-37, 559]
- Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibitors [SEDA-35, 810; SEDA-36, 677; SEDA-37, 560]
- Nicotinic Acid Derivative [SED-15, 2512; SEDA-35, 815; SEDA-36, 679; SEDA-37, 560]
- Fibric Acid Derivatives [SED-15, 1358; SEDA-35, 812; SEDA-37, 561]
- HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors [SED-15, 1632; SEDA-35, 812; SEDA-37, 562]
- Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9) Inhibitors
- Chapter 43: Cytostatic Agents—Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Utilized in the Treatment of Solid Malignancies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors
- Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors
- Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitor
- Inhibitors of the Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Pathway (B-Raf and MEK Inhibitors)
- Special Review
- Conclusion
- Chapter 44: Radiological Contrast Agents and Radiopharmaceuticals
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Water-Soluble Intravascular Iodinated Contrast Agents [SED-15, 1848; SEDA-33, 963; SEDA-34, 749; SEDA-35, 863]
- MRI Contrast Media
- Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide (SPIO) MRI Contrast Agents [SEDA-33, 970; SEDA-34, 757]
- Chapter 45: Drugs Used in Ocular Treatment
- Abstract
- The Future of AMD Treatment
- Medications Used to Treat Glaucoma
- Chapter 46: Safety of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Treatments and Practices
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods
- Natural Dietary and Herbal Supplements
- Concerns with Herbal Product Contamination
- Mind–Body Therapies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 47: Miscellaneous Drugs, Materials, Medical Devices and Techniques
- Abstract
- Aluminum
- Calcium
- Catheter
- Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
- Chlorhexidine
- Vitamin D Supplement
- Dapsone Gel
- Disulfiram
- Fibrin
- Gelfoam
- Glycols
- Latex
- Melatonin
- Methylene Blue
- Phenol/Phthalate
- Sclerotherapy
- Sevelamer
- Silicone Oil
- Sodium Benzoate
- Reviewers List
- Index of Drugs
- Index of Drug-Drug Interactions
- Index of Adverse Effects and Adverse Reactions
Side Effects of Drugs Annual: A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data in Adverse Drug Reactions was first published in 1977, and has been continually published as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each annual provides clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical survey of new data and trends in the area of adverse drug reactions and interactions, with an international team of specialists contributing their expertise each year.
- Provides a critical yearly survey of the new data and trends regarding the side effects of drugs
- Authored and reviewed by worldwide pioneers in the clinical and practice sciences
- Presents an essential clinical on the side effects of drugs for practitioners and healthcare professionals alike
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638892
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637185
Sidhartha Ray Serial Volume Editor
Sidhartha D. Ray, PhD, FACN serves as a Senior Professor of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine at Manhattan, New York. Prior to this he served as Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences for nearly 2 decades at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences of Long Island University, New York, and as the founding chair of Pharmaceutical Science department at Manchester University College of Pharmacy, Indiana, USA. He has been in the health sciences academy for over 35 years mainly focusing on pharmacy teaching, research and service. Dr. Ray's research program focus on drug & chemical induced organ toxicology, mechanistic & molecular toxicology, adverse drug reaction mechanisms, side effects of a number of therapeutically relevant drugs and environmentally significant chemicals. Over the last two decades, Dr. Ray’s seminal discoveries have provided clear understandings on the dynamic role of apoptosis, necrosis and necraptosis during organotoxic reactions and have influenced the development of safety measures for a stunning variety of xenobiotics, phytochemicals and nutraceuticals. He is internationally recognized as a leader in the scientific community and was one of the front runners in exploring mechanisms of drug and chemical-induced programmed and un-programmed cell death in in-vivo models. His landmark studies on the interplay of bcl-2, bcl-xl, p53, bad and bax during acetaminophen induced cell death and its prevention by grape seed proanthocyanidin extract has earned worldwide citations. His peer recognition and acknowledged service contributions are reflected by his election into multiple international professional organizations, such as the Society of Toxicology (SOT), Society of Free Radical Biology & Medicine (SFRBM), American Society of Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) and American College of Nutrition (ACN). Dr. Ray is an Associate Editor of Encyclopedia of Toxicology (3rd Ed, Elsevier, 2014), and serves on the editorial boards of multiple prestigious international journals, including ‘Archives of Toxicology’ and ‘Oxidative Medicine & Cellular Longevity’. Based on his contributions to teaching, service and scholarship to health sciences in general, Dr. Ray received multiple prestigious awards, inc. the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology’s national research award (1996), ‘Fellow of the American College of Nutrition’ honor in 1999, David Newton Award for Excellence in Teaching Pharmacy (2005), the Biennial Abraham Krasnoff Memorial Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement (2008), Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy & Health Science’s ‘Wall-of-Fame’ honor (2011), the Society of Toxicology’s ‘Undergraduate Educator of the Year’ national award (2013), and the Manchester University’s ‘Outstanding Scholar of the Year’ award (2014). He currently serves on the SOT-NIH–NLM’s joint Toxlearn Project, SOT Undergraduate Task Force (2007 – present), and has previously served on the SOT’s Education Committee (2007 – 2010). In his lifetime, Dr. Ray has mentored research to numerous PharmD, MS, MD and PhD students in a number of areas of toxicology and biomedical sciences, made seminal contributions to the fields of pharmacology, toxicology, free radical biology, anticancer mechanism, phytochemicals, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and molecular safety sciences. Dr. Ray loves to promote ‘Lifelong Learning’ strategies to his students and clearly models his beliefs day in and day out. Visit URL: www.sidhartharay.com/ for more details.
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, The Touro University College of Pharmacy and School of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, NY, USA