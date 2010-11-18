Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 32
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions
Table of Contents
- Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite
- Antidepressant drugs
- Lithium
- Drugs of abuse
- Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics
- Antipsychotic drugs
- Antiepileptic drugs
- Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists
- Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout
- General anesthetics and therapeutic gases
- Local anesthetics
- Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants
- Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system
- Dermatological drugs, topical agents and cosmetics
- Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)
- Drugs that act on the respiratory tract
- Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias
- Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs
- Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations
- Antihypertensive drugs
- Diuretics
- Metals
- Metal antagonists
- Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants
- Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines
- Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs
- Antifungal drugs
- Antiprotozoal Drugs
- Antiviral drugs
- Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy
- Antihelminthic drugs
- Vaccines
- Blood, blood components, plasma and plasma products
- Vitamins, intravenous solutions, and drugs and formulations used in nutrition
- Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis
- Gastrointestinal drugs
- Drugs that act on the immune system: cytokines and monoclonal antibodies
- Drugs that act on the immune system: immunosuppressive and immunostimulatory drugs
- Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
- Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives
- Thyroid hormones, iodine, and antithyroid drugs
- Insulin, other hypoglycemic drugs, and glucagon
- Miscellaneous hormones
- Drugs that affect lipid metabolism
- Cytostatic and cytotoxic drugs
- Radiological contrast agents
- Drugs used in ocular treatment
- Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine
- Miscellaneous drugs, materials, medical devices and techniques
- Medication errors
Description
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then, as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing to whatever is misleading.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
- Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics, Epidemiology of the use of ecstasy, Paracetamol and the risk of asthma, Combination vaccines/multiple immunizations, Interactions of herbal medicines with warfarin, and Tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 18th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535511
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535504
About the Editors
Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK