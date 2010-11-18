Side Effects of Drugs Annual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535504, 9780444535511

Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 32

1st Edition

A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions

Editors: Jeffrey K. Aronson
eBook ISBN: 9780444535511
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535504
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 1056
Table of Contents

  1. Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite

  2. Antidepressant drugs

  3. Lithium

  4. Drugs of abuse

  5. Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics

  6. Antipsychotic drugs

  7. Antiepileptic drugs

  8. Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists

  9. Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout

  10. General anesthetics and therapeutic gases

  11. Local anesthetics

  12. Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants

  13. Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system

  14. Dermatological drugs, topical agents and cosmetics

  15. Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)

  16. Drugs that act on the respiratory tract

  17. Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias

  18. Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs

  19. Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations

  20. Antihypertensive drugs

  21. Diuretics

  22. Metals

  23. Metal antagonists

  24. Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants

  25. Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines

  26. Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs

  27. Antifungal drugs

  28. Antiprotozoal Drugs

  29. Antiviral drugs

  30. Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy

  31. Antihelminthic drugs

  32. Vaccines

  33. Blood, blood components, plasma and plasma products

  34. Vitamins, intravenous solutions, and drugs and formulations used in nutrition

  35. Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis

  36. Gastrointestinal drugs

  37. Drugs that act on the immune system: cytokines and monoclonal antibodies

  38. Drugs that act on the immune system: immunosuppressive and immunostimulatory drugs

  39. Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins

  40. Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives

  41. Thyroid hormones, iodine, and antithyroid drugs

  42. Insulin, other hypoglycemic drugs, and glucagon

  43. Miscellaneous hormones

  44. Drugs that affect lipid metabolism

  45. Cytostatic and cytotoxic drugs

  46. Radiological contrast agents

  47. Drugs used in ocular treatment

  48. Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine

  49. Miscellaneous drugs, materials, medical devices and techniques

  50. Medication errors

Description

The Side Effects of Drugs Annual was first published in 1977. It has been continually published since then, as a yearly update to the voluminous encyclopedia Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs. Each new Annual continues to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions. An international team of specialists has contributed to the informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing to whatever is misleading.

Key Features

  • Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
  • Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics, Epidemiology of the use of ecstasy, Paracetamol and the risk of asthma, Combination vaccines/multiple immunizations, Interactions of herbal medicines with warfarin, and Tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Readership

Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, clinical pharmacologists and medical libraries

About the Editors

Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor

Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

