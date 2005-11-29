Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 28
1st Edition
A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions
Table of Contents
Contributors
Special reviews
Cumulative index of special reviews, Annuals 14–27
Table of Essays, Annuals 1–27
How to use this book
Side Effects of Drugs Essay: Classifying adverse drug reactions in the 21st century
Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite
Antidepressant drugs
Lithium
Drugs of abuse
Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics
Antipsychotic drugs
Antiepileptic drugs
Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists
Antiinflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout
General anesthetics and therapeutic gases
Local anesthetics
Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants
Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system/
Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics
Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)
Drugs acting on the respiratory tract
Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias
Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs
Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations
Antihypertensive drugs
Diuretics
Metals
Metal antagonists
Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants
Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines
Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs
Antifungal drugs
Antiprotozoal drugs
Antiviral drugs
Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy
Antihelminthic drugs
Vaccines
Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products
Formulations used in nutrition
Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis
Gastrointestinal drugs
Drugs that act on the immune system: cytokines and monoclonal antibodies
Drugs that act on the immune system: immunosuppressive and immunostimulatory drugs
Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins
Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives
Thyroid hormones and antithyroid drugs
Insulin, glucagon, and oral hypoglycemic drugs
Miscellaneous hormones
Drugs that affect lipid metabolism
Cytostatic drugs
Radiological contrast agents
Drugs used in ocular treatment
Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine
Miscellaneous drugs and materials, medical devices, and techniques
Address list of national centres that participate in the WHO Drug Monitoring Programme
Index of drugs
Index of adverse effects
Description
Volume 28 in the series of Side Effects of Drugs Annuals (http://www.elsevier.com/locate/series/seda) continues to serve its primary goal: to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions. An international team of specialists has reviewed new data and trends by selecting from the year's writing all that is truly new and informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing to whatever is unproven or misleading. The use of the book is enhanced by separate indexes, allowing the reader to access the text via drug name, adverse effect, or drug interaction.
The current annual includes an essay by the editor, Dr Jeffrey Aronson, entitled 'Classifying Drug Adverse Reactions in the 21st Century.' In it he describes how the modern approach to classifying adverse drug reactions takes into account the dose that causes the reaction, the time-course of the reaction, and the susceptibility factors that increase the individual patient's risk, and shows how this analysis can facilitate regulatory decision making.
Key Features
- Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
- Includes an essay that describes the modern approach to classifying adverse drug reactions
- Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics: Antipsychotic drugs and now-onset diabetes mellitus, Treating asthma during pregnancy, and MMR vaccine and autism
Readership
Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, Clinical pharmacologists, and medical libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 29th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444515711
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459509
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK