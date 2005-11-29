Side Effects of Drugs Annual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515711, 9780080459509

Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 28

1st Edition

A Worldwide Yearly Survey of New Data and Trends in Adverse Drug Reactions

Editors: Jeffrey K. Aronson
Paperback ISBN: 9780444515711
eBook ISBN: 9780080459509
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th November 2005
Page Count: 694
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31300.00
23475.00
21910.00
23475.00
25040.00
23475.00
23475.00
25040.00
388.14
291.11
271.70
291.11
310.51
291.11
291.11
310.51
275.00
206.25
192.50
206.25
220.00
206.25
206.25
220.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
365.00
273.75
255.50
273.75
292.00
273.75
273.75
292.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
164.50
164.50
164.50
188.00
164.50
164.50
188.00
353.00
264.75
247.10
264.75
282.40
264.75
264.75
282.40
385.00
288.75
269.50
288.75
308.00
288.75
288.75
308.00
295.00
221.25
206.50
221.25
236.00
221.25
221.25
236.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Special reviews

Cumulative index of special reviews, Annuals 14–27

Table of Essays, Annuals 1–27

How to use this book

Side Effects of Drugs Essay: Classifying adverse drug reactions in the 21st century

Central nervous system stimulants and drugs that suppress appetite

Antidepressant drugs

Lithium

Drugs of abuse

Hypnosedatives and anxiolytics

Antipsychotic drugs

Antiepileptic drugs

Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists

Antiinflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout

General anesthetics and therapeutic gases

Local anesthetics

Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants

Drugs that affect autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system/

Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics

Antihistamines (H1 receptor antagonists)

Drugs acting on the respiratory tract

Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias

Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs

Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations

Antihypertensive drugs

Diuretics

Metals

Metal antagonists

Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants

Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines

Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs

Antifungal drugs

Antiprotozoal drugs

Antiviral drugs

Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy

Antihelminthic drugs

Vaccines

Blood, blood components, plasma, and plasma products

Formulations used in nutrition

Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis

Gastrointestinal drugs

Drugs that act on the immune system: cytokines and monoclonal antibodies

Drugs that act on the immune system: immunosuppressive and immunostimulatory drugs

Corticotrophins, corticosteroids, and prostaglandins

Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives

Thyroid hormones and antithyroid drugs

Insulin, glucagon, and oral hypoglycemic drugs

Miscellaneous hormones

Drugs that affect lipid metabolism

Cytostatic drugs

Radiological contrast agents

Drugs used in ocular treatment

Treatments used in complementary and alternative medicine

Miscellaneous drugs and materials, medical devices, and techniques

Address list of national centres that participate in the WHO Drug Monitoring Programme

Index of drugs

Index of adverse effects

Description

Volume 28 in the series of Side Effects of Drugs Annuals (http://www.elsevier.com/locate/series/seda) continues to serve its primary goal: to provide clinicians and medical investigators with a reliable and critical yearly survey of new data and trends in the area of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions. An international team of specialists has reviewed new data and trends by selecting from the year's writing all that is truly new and informative, by critically interpreting it, and by pointing to whatever is unproven or misleading. The use of the book is enhanced by separate indexes, allowing the reader to access the text via drug name, adverse effect, or drug interaction.

The current annual includes an essay by the editor, Dr Jeffrey Aronson, entitled 'Classifying Drug Adverse Reactions in the 21st Century.' In it he describes how the modern approach to classifying adverse drug reactions takes into account the dose that causes the reaction, the time-course of the reaction, and the susceptibility factors that increase the individual patient's risk, and shows how this analysis can facilitate regulatory decision making.

Key Features

  • Provides a critical yearly survey of new data and trends
  • Includes an essay that describes the modern approach to classifying adverse drug reactions
  • Special reviews in this Annual include, among other topics: Antipsychotic drugs and now-onset diabetes mellitus, Treating asthma during pregnancy, and MMR vaccine and autism

Readership

Pharmacologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, clinical toxicologists, Clinical pharmacologists, and medical libraries

Details

No. of pages:
694
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Paperback ISBN:
9780444515711
eBook ISBN:
9780080459509

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jeffrey K. Aronson Editor

Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.