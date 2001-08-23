Side Effects of Drugs Annual, Volume 24
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cumulative Index of Special Reviews. Essay: Secrecy hiding harm: case histories from the past that inform the future (I. Palmlund).
- Central nervous system stimulants, drugs that suppress appetite, and drugs used in Alzheimer's disease (R.P. Sequeira).
- Antidepressant drugs (P.J. Cowen).
- Lithium (J.W. Jefferson).
- Drugs of abuse (J.K. Patel, E. Wong, A.I. Green).
- Hypnotics and sedatives (S. Curran, S. Musa).
- Antipsychotic drugs (A. Carvajal, L.H. Martín Arias).
- Antiepileptic drugs (E. Perucca).
- Opioid analgesics and narcotic antagonists (A.H. Ghodse, A.M. Baldacchino).
- Anti-inflammatory and antipyretic analgesics and drugs used in gout (A. Del Favero).
- General anesthetics and therapeutic gases (T.G. Short, E. Hedayati).
- Local anesthetics (S.A. Schug, D. Watson).
- Neuromuscular blocking agents and skeletal muscle relaxants (O. Zuzan, M. Leuwer).
- Drugs affecting autonomic functions or the extrapyramidal system (M. Schachter).
- Dermatological drugs, topical agents, and cosmetics (M.M. Meinardi, M. Mulder).
- Antihistamines (A.N. Nicholson).
- Drugs acting on the respiratory tract (T.D. Robinson, A. Havryk, J.P. Seale).
- Positive inotropic drugs and drugs used in dysrhythmias (J.K. Aronson).
- Beta-adrenoceptor antagonists and antianginal drugs (A.P. Maggioni, M.G. Franzosi, R. Latini).
- Drugs acting on the cerebral and peripheral circulations (R. Verhaeghe).
- Antihypertensive drugs (F. Zannad).
- Diuretics (G.T. MacInnes).
- Metals (G.B. van der Voet, F.A. de Wolff).
- Metal antagonists (R.H.B. Meyboom).
- Antiseptic drugs and disinfectants (P. Magee).
- Penicillins, cephalosporins, other beta-lactam antibiotics, and tetracyclines (T. Midtvedt).
- Miscellaneous antibacterial drugs (R. Walter).
- Antifungal drugs (A.H. Groll, C.C. Chiou, T.J. Walsh).
- Antiprotozoal drugs (C.J.M. Whitty, S. Krishna).
- Antiviral drugs (M.N.G. Dukes).
- Drugs used in tuberculosis and leprosy (C.J. Ellis).
- Antihelminthic drugs (A.G.C. Bauer).
- Vaccines (S. Dittmann).
- Blood, blood components, plasma and plasma products (H.W. Eijkhout, W.G. van Aken).
- Intravenous infusions - solutions and emulsions (M.C. Allwood).
- Drugs affecting blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and hemostasis (K. Peerlinck, J. Vermylen).
- Gastrointestinal drugs (H.J. de Silva).
- Drugs acting on the immune system (T. Vial, J. Descotes).
- Vitamins (H.D. Reuter).
- Corticotrophins, corticosteroids and prostaglandins (J. Costa, M. Farré).
- Sex hormones and related compounds, including hormonal contraceptives (M.N.G. Dukes).
- Thyroid hormones and antithyroid drugs (J.A. Franklyn).
- Insulin, glucagon, and hypoglycemic drugs (H.M.J. Krans).
- Miscellaneous hormones (P. Coates).
- Drugs affecting lipid metabolism (I. Aursnes).
- Cytostatic drugs (A. Stanley).
- Radiological contrast agents (S.K. Morcos, P. Brown).
- Drugs used in ocular treatment (B.C.P. Polak).
- Treatments used in complementary medicine (E. Ernst).
- Miscellaneous drugs, materials, and medical devices (N.H. Choulis).
- The WHO international Drug Monitoring Programme (S. Olsson, I.R. Edwards).
The Side Effects of Drugs Annual is designed to provide a critical and up-to-date account of new information related to adverse drug reactions and interactions from the clinician's point of view.
Under the supervision of the series editors, an international team of expert authors have gathered together the latest information on adverse drug effects from the international literature. In addition to describing new reports of adverse drug effects, the authors have subjected those reports to critical analysis, setting them into context in terms of clinical relevance and importance, and cross-referring to previous reports where necessary. New adverse effects are reported and evaluated and previously reported adverse effects are re-evaluated in the light of the most recent information. A special feature is the reviews, in which selected adverse effects are discussed in depth. The use of the book is enhanced by two separate indexes, allowing the reader to enter the text by drug name, adverse effect name, or drug interaction.
The current Annual is the first update of the standard encyclopaedic work in this field, http://www.elsevier.nl/locate/isbn/0444500936Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs, Fourteenth Edition, which was published in December 2000.
- 656
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- 23rd August 2001
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080879659
- 9780444505125
@from:M.W.L. Lee @qu:...is well known for being an authoriative source of information, providing high-quality, well-referenced information. @source:The Annals of Pharmacotherapy @from:S. Mitchell @qu:...is easy to read, printed on good quality paper, contains a wealth of references to primary literature sources, and quotes many case examples of adverse drug reactions. The presence of two separate indices, one concerned with drug names and the other with adverse reactions, also enhances this compendium of information. An essential text if one wishes to keep up-to-date with this ever-expanding field. @source:ISSX Newsletter @from:P. Folb @qu:...is the most comprehensive and accurate reference source of its kind. ...The 2001 edition is excellent in terms of the scope and accuracy of its information. ...Most will already have the series on their shelves and the most recent volume would be regarded as a valuable and essential addition to their collection. @source:South African Medical Journal
Jeffrey K. Aronson Serial Editor
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK