Sick Building Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512899, 9780815519010

Sick Building Syndrome

1st Edition

Sources, Health Effects, Mitigation

Authors: M. C. Baechler
eBook ISBN: 9780815519010
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512899
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1992
Page Count: 348
Description

This book summarizes information about indoor air quality and ventilation in both new and existing commercial buildings. The quality of indoor air is dependent on the complex interaction between sources of indoor pollutants, environmental factors within buildings such as temperature and humidity, the removal of air pollutants by air cleaning devices, and the removal and dilution of pollutants from inside air by ventilation. The book addresses specific pollutants in the second section.

Readership

Architects, building managers, landlords, regulators.

Table of Contents

Part I: Sources, Mitigation

  1. Introduction
  2. Pollutant Characterization 2.1 Sick Building Syndrome and the Combined Effects of Pollutants 2.2 Volatile Organic Compounds 2.3 Respirable Suspended Particulates 2.4 Biological Contaminants 2.5 Combustion Gases 2.6 Radon
  3. Ventilation 3.1 Characterization of Ventilation 3.2 Interaction with Pollutants 3.3 Standards 3.4 Characterization of Building Air Exchange Rates
  4. Mitigation 4.1 Building Commissioning 4.2 Source Avoidance and Control 4.3 Indoor Air Quality Management 4.4 Building Diagnostics 4.5 Mechanical Control of Indoor Air Pollutants
  5. Energy Conservation Measures and Indoor Air-Quality Implications
  6. References

Part II: Health Effects

  1. Introduction 1.1 Definition of Terms 1.2 The NEPA Process 1.3 Selection of Pollutants for Health Effect Analysis 1.4 Study Methodology
  2. Indoor Air Quality 2.1 The Sick Building Syndrome and Building-Related Illnesses 2.2 Volatile Organic Compounds 2.3 Combustion Products 2.4 Fibers 2.5 Biogenic Particles 2.6 Other Potential Contaminants
  3. Polychlorinated Biphenyls 3.1 Summary 3.2 Health Effects
  4. Chlorofluorocarbons 4.1 Direct Health Effects of CFC's 4.2 Health Effects of Stratospheric Ozone Layer Reduction
  5. Implications of Risk Assessment in Indoor Air
  6. References

Part III: Suggested Methods of Analysis for Indoor Air Environmental Carcinogens Introduction Radon Asbestos Organic Compounds Inorganic Species Particles Nonionizing Radiation Other Approaches to Assessing Exposure References

About the Author

M. C. Baechler

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA

