Sick Building Syndrome
1st Edition
Sources, Health Effects, Mitigation
Description
This book summarizes information about indoor air quality and ventilation in both new and existing commercial buildings. The quality of indoor air is dependent on the complex interaction between sources of indoor pollutants, environmental factors within buildings such as temperature and humidity, the removal of air pollutants by air cleaning devices, and the removal and dilution of pollutants from inside air by ventilation. The book addresses specific pollutants in the second section.
Readership
Architects, building managers, landlords, regulators.
Table of Contents
Part I: Sources, Mitigation
- Introduction
- Pollutant Characterization 2.1 Sick Building Syndrome and the Combined Effects of Pollutants 2.2 Volatile Organic Compounds 2.3 Respirable Suspended Particulates 2.4 Biological Contaminants 2.5 Combustion Gases 2.6 Radon
- Ventilation 3.1 Characterization of Ventilation 3.2 Interaction with Pollutants 3.3 Standards 3.4 Characterization of Building Air Exchange Rates
- Mitigation 4.1 Building Commissioning 4.2 Source Avoidance and Control 4.3 Indoor Air Quality Management 4.4 Building Diagnostics 4.5 Mechanical Control of Indoor Air Pollutants
- Energy Conservation Measures and Indoor Air-Quality Implications
- References
Part II: Health Effects
- Introduction 1.1 Definition of Terms 1.2 The NEPA Process 1.3 Selection of Pollutants for Health Effect Analysis 1.4 Study Methodology
- Indoor Air Quality 2.1 The Sick Building Syndrome and Building-Related Illnesses 2.2 Volatile Organic Compounds 2.3 Combustion Products 2.4 Fibers 2.5 Biogenic Particles 2.6 Other Potential Contaminants
- Polychlorinated Biphenyls 3.1 Summary 3.2 Health Effects
- Chlorofluorocarbons 4.1 Direct Health Effects of CFC's 4.2 Health Effects of Stratospheric Ozone Layer Reduction
- Implications of Risk Assessment in Indoor Air
- References
Part III: Suggested Methods of Analysis for Indoor Air Environmental Carcinogens Introduction Radon Asbestos Organic Compounds Inorganic Species Particles Nonionizing Radiation Other Approaches to Assessing Exposure References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512899
About the Author
M. C. Baechler
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA