Sialendoscopy and Lithotripsy, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 42-6

Salivary endoscopy and lithotripsy are completely new, and rapidly emerging medical fields for the United States and North America. Salivary endoscopy is now mainly known in Europe, having been utilized there since the early 1990s. Sialendoscopy can be either a diagnostic or interventional procedure. As a treatment, sialendoscopy is used for blocked salivary glands and is branching out for diagnosis in terms of ductal pathology and treatment of other conditions as well. Diagnostic sialendoscopy can replace most of the radiological examinations of the salivary ductal system. Lithotripsy is used therapeutically for salivary stones. Topics include: Causes, Incidence, and Natural History of Salivary Gland Duct Stones and Obstructions; Radiologic Diagnosis of Salivary Gland and Duct Obstructions; Technology of Sialendoscopy; Basic Sialendoscopy Technique for Salivary Stones; Treatment of Juvenile Recurrent Parotitis and Sjogren's Disease among others.