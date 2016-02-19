SI Units in Engineering and Technology focuses on the use of the International System of Units-Systeme International d'Unités (SI).

The publication first elaborates on the SI, derivation of important engineering units, and derived SI units in science and engineering. Discussions focus on applied mechanics in mechanical engineering, electrical and magnetic units, stress and pressure, work and energy, power and force, and magnitude of SI units. The text then examines SI units conversion tables and engineering data in SI units. Tables include details on the sectional properties of metals in SI units, physical properties of important molded plastics, important physical constants expressed in SI units, and temperature, area, volume, and mass conversion. Tables that show the mathematical constants, standard values expressed in SI units, and Tex count conversion are also presented.

The publication is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the use of the International System of Units-Systeme International d'Unités.