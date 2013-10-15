Shoulder Instability in the Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264129, 9780323264136

Shoulder Instability in the Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323264136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264129
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine focuses on anatomy and biomechanics and includes exam and imagine, surgical timing, and covers a variety of conditions. Internal impingement, multi-directional instability, bone loss, revision surgery, posterior instability, and a variety of other clinical conditions are thoroughly addressed. In addition, there are also chapters on both contact and non-contact athletes, instability in pediatric patients and rehabilitation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323264136
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264129

About the Authors

Stephen Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.