Shoulder Instability in the Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 32-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine focuses on anatomy and biomechanics and includes exam and imagine, surgical timing, and covers a variety of conditions. Internal impingement, multi-directional instability, bone loss, revision surgery, posterior instability, and a variety of other clinical conditions are thoroughly addressed. In addition, there are also chapters on both contact and non-contact athletes, instability in pediatric patients and rehabilitation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264129
About the Authors
Stephen Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado