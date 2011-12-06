Shoulder Instability: A Comprehensive Approach
1st Edition
Description
Shoulder Instability, by Drs. Mark Provencher and Anthony Romeo, is the first comprehensive resource that helps you apply emerging research to effectively manage this condition using today’s best surgical and non-surgical approaches. Detailed illustrations and surgical and rehabilitation videos clearly demonstrate key techniques like bone loss treatment, non-operative rehabilitation methods, multidirectional instability, and more. You’ll also have access to the full contents online at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
Stay current on hot topics including instability with bone loss treatment, non-operative rehabilitation methods, multidirectional instability, and more.
- Stay current on hot topics including instability with bone loss treatment, non-operative rehabilitation methods, multidirectional instability, and more.
- Gain a clear visual understanding of the treatment of shoulder instability from more than 850 images and illustrations.
- Find information quickly and easily with a consistent format that features pearls and pitfalls, bulleted key points, and color-coded side tabs.
- Explore shoulder instability further with annotated suggested readings that include level of evidence.
Table of Contents
Introduction Shoulder Instability
SECTION 1: ANATOMY AND PRINCIPLES OF TREATMENT
Ch 01 Clinical Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Glenohumeral Joint (Including Stabilizers)
Ch02 Examination and Classification of Instability
Ch03 Beach and Lateral Setup – Pros and Cons
Ch04 Open and Arthroscopic Instrumentation for Instability Repair
Ch05 Sutures and Glenoid Anchors for Instability
SECTION 2: ANTERIOR INSTABILITY
Ch06 Findings and Pathology Associated with Anterior Shoulder Instability
Ch07 Clinical History and Physical Examination
Ch08 Radiographic Studies and Findings
Ch09 Non-Operative Treatment of Anterior Shoulder Instability
Ch10 Non-Operative Rehabilitation for Traumatic and Atraumatic Glenohumeral Instability
Ch11 Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior Instability – Surgical Technique
Ch12 Open Treatment of Anterior Instability – Surgical Technique
Ch13 Biomechanics of Glenohumeral Bone Loss and Treatment Mechanics
Ch14 Radiographic and Arthroscopic Evaluation of Glenoid and Humeral Head Bone Loss
Ch15 Arthroscopic Treatment of Glenoid Bone Loss – Surgical Technique
Ch16 Open Bony Augmentation of Glenoid Bone Loss – The Latarjet and Variants – Surgical Technique
Ch17 The Latarjet Procedure – Technique and Fixation Constructs
Ch18 Technique of Arthroscopic Bristow-Bankart Procedure
Ch19 Open Bony Augmentation of Glenoid Bone Loss – Illiac Crest and Allograft – Surgical Technique
Ch20 Humeral Head Defects – Biomechanics, Measurements and Treatments
Ch21 Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Glenohumeral Bone Loss
Ch22 Rehabilitation: Return-to-Play and In-Season Guidelines
SECTION 3: POSTERIOR INSTABILITY
Ch23 Pathology and Biomechanics of Posterior Instability
Ch24 Clinical History, Examination and Surgical Decision Making
Ch25 Imaging Findings in Posterior Instability
Ch26 Arthroscopic Treatment of Posterior Instability
Ch27 Open Surgical Treatment and Posterior Glenoid Bone Loss
Ch28 Rehabilitation after Posterior Instability Repair – Open vs. Arthroscopic
SECTION 4: MULTIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY
Ch29 Pathology and Findings in Patients with Multidirectional Instability
Ch30 Clinical History, Examination, Arthroscopic Findings and Treatment of Multidirectional Instability
Ch31 Non-Operative Management and Scapular Dyskinesis
Ch32 Arthroscopic Treatment of Multidirectional Instability – Surgical Technique
Ch33 Open Treatment of Multidirectional Instability – Surgical Technique
SECTION 5: REVISION INSTABILITY AND SPECIAL TOPICS
Ch34 Instability Treatment Failure – Common Reasons and Prevention
Ch35 Rotator Interval – Considerations and Techniques for Instability
Ch36 Extensive Labral Tears – Pathology and Surgical Treatment
Ch37 Nerve Injuries with Instability Procedures – Prevention and Management
Ch38 Subscapularis Deficiency after Instability Procedures – Prevention and Management
Ch39 Capsular Deficiency with Recurrent Instability
Ch40 Glenohumeral Stiffness and Arthritis after Instability Surgery – Causes and Surgical Treatment
Ch41 Recognition and Management of Combined Instability and rotator Cuff Tears – Surgical Management
Ch42 The Patient with Hyperlaxity and Shoulder Instability – Ehlers Danlos and Other Disorders
Ch 43 Management of Chronic Shoulder Dislocations
About the Author
Matthew Provencher
Matthew T. Provencher CAPT (Ret.) MC USNR Professor of Surgery & Orthopaedics, USUHS Shoulder, Knee and Sports Surgery The Steadman Clinic Fellowship Director, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Vail, Colorado
Anthony Romeo
