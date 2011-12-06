Shoulder Instability: A Comprehensive Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437709223, 9781455728213

Shoulder Instability: A Comprehensive Approach

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print and DVD

Authors: Matthew Provencher Anthony Romeo
eBook ISBN: 9781455728213
eBook ISBN: 9780323248495
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709223
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2011
Page Count: 552
Description

Shoulder Instability, by Drs. Mark Provencher and Anthony Romeo, is the first comprehensive resource that helps you apply emerging research to effectively manage this condition using today’s best surgical and non-surgical approaches. Detailed illustrations and surgical and rehabilitation videos clearly demonstrate key techniques like bone loss treatment, non-operative rehabilitation methods, multidirectional instability, and more. You’ll also have access to the full contents online at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Watch surgical and rehabilitation videos online and access the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Stay current on hot topics including instability with bone loss treatment, non-operative rehabilitation methods, multidirectional instability, and more.

  • Gain a clear visual understanding of the treatment of shoulder instability from more than 850 images and illustrations.

  • Find information quickly and easily with a consistent format that features pearls and pitfalls, bulleted key points, and color-coded side tabs.

  • Explore shoulder instability further with annotated suggested readings that include level of evidence.

Table of Contents

Introduction Shoulder Instability

SECTION 1: ANATOMY AND PRINCIPLES OF TREATMENT

Ch 01 Clinical Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Glenohumeral Joint (Including Stabilizers)

Ch02 Examination and Classification of Instability

Ch03 Beach and Lateral Setup – Pros and Cons

Ch04 Open and Arthroscopic Instrumentation for Instability Repair

Ch05 Sutures and Glenoid Anchors for Instability

SECTION 2: ANTERIOR INSTABILITY

Ch06 Findings and Pathology Associated with Anterior Shoulder Instability

Ch07 Clinical History and Physical Examination

Ch08 Radiographic Studies and Findings

Ch09 Non-Operative Treatment of Anterior Shoulder Instability

Ch10 Non-Operative Rehabilitation for Traumatic and Atraumatic Glenohumeral Instability

Ch11 Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior Instability – Surgical Technique

Ch12 Open Treatment of Anterior Instability – Surgical Technique

Ch13 Biomechanics of Glenohumeral Bone Loss and Treatment Mechanics

Ch14 Radiographic and Arthroscopic Evaluation of Glenoid and Humeral Head Bone Loss

Ch15 Arthroscopic Treatment of Glenoid Bone Loss – Surgical Technique

Ch16 Open Bony Augmentation of Glenoid Bone Loss – The Latarjet and Variants – Surgical Technique

Ch17 The Latarjet Procedure – Technique and Fixation Constructs

Ch18 Technique of Arthroscopic Bristow-Bankart Procedure

Ch19 Open Bony Augmentation of Glenoid Bone Loss – Illiac Crest and Allograft – Surgical Technique

Ch20 Humeral Head Defects – Biomechanics, Measurements and Treatments

Ch21 Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Glenohumeral Bone Loss

Ch22 Rehabilitation: Return-to-Play and In-Season Guidelines

SECTION 3: POSTERIOR INSTABILITY

Ch23 Pathology and Biomechanics of Posterior Instability

Ch24 Clinical History, Examination and Surgical Decision Making

Ch25 Imaging Findings in Posterior Instability

Ch26 Arthroscopic Treatment of Posterior Instability

Ch27 Open Surgical Treatment and Posterior Glenoid Bone Loss

Ch28 Rehabilitation after Posterior Instability Repair – Open vs. Arthroscopic

SECTION 4: MULTIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY

Ch29 Pathology and Findings in Patients with Multidirectional Instability

Ch30 Clinical History, Examination, Arthroscopic Findings and Treatment of Multidirectional Instability

Ch31 Non-Operative Management and Scapular Dyskinesis

Ch32 Arthroscopic Treatment of Multidirectional Instability – Surgical Technique

Ch33 Open Treatment of Multidirectional Instability – Surgical Technique

SECTION 5: REVISION INSTABILITY AND SPECIAL TOPICS

Ch34 Instability Treatment Failure – Common Reasons and Prevention

Ch35 Rotator Interval – Considerations and Techniques for Instability

Ch36 Extensive Labral Tears – Pathology and Surgical Treatment

Ch37 Nerve Injuries with Instability Procedures – Prevention and Management

Ch38 Subscapularis Deficiency after Instability Procedures – Prevention and Management

Ch39 Capsular Deficiency with Recurrent Instability

Ch40 Glenohumeral Stiffness and Arthritis after Instability Surgery – Causes and Surgical Treatment

Ch41 Recognition and Management of Combined Instability and rotator Cuff Tears – Surgical Management

Ch42 The Patient with Hyperlaxity and Shoulder Instability – Ehlers Danlos and Other Disorders

Ch 43 Management of Chronic Shoulder Dislocations

About the Author

Matthew Provencher

Matthew T. Provencher CAPT (Ret.) MC USNR Professor of Surgery & Orthopaedics, USUHS Shoulder, Knee and Sports Surgery The Steadman Clinic Fellowship Director, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Vail, Colorado

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Sports Medicine and Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Associate Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Anthony Romeo

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director, Section of Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, Rush University Medical Center

