SECTION ONE The Basics



1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty



2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon



3. Operating Room Setup



4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation



5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon



SECTION TWO Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Disease



6. Indications and Contraindications



7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging



8. Surgical Approach



9. Subscapularis



10. Glenoid Exposure



11. Humeral Component



12. Glenoid Component



13. Soft Tissue Balancing



14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair



15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis



16. Results and Complications



SECTION THREE Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Fracture



17. Indications and Contraindications



18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging



19. Surgical Approach and Handling of the Tuberosities



20. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning



21. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation



22. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis



23. Results and Complications



SECTION FOUR Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty



24. Indications and Contraindications



25. Preoperative Planning and Imaging



26. Surgical Approach



27. Glenoid Exposure



28. Humeral Component



29. Glenoid Component



30. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning



31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis



32. Results and Complications



SECTION FIVE Alternatives to Conventional Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty



33. Humeral Surface Replacement



34. Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing



SECTION SIX Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty



35. Indications and Contraindications



36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests



37. Surgical Approach



38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure



39. Humeral Component



40. Glenoid Component



41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis



42. Results and Complications



SECTION SEVEN Postoperative Rehabilitation



43. Rehabilitation after Shoulder Arthroplasty



SECTION EIGHT The Future



44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty



