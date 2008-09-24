Shoulder Arthroplasty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416038573, 9781437719574

Shoulder Arthroplasty

1st Edition

Authors: Gary Gartsman T. Bradley Edwards T. Bradley Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781437719574
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416038573
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2008
Page Count: 544
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Here is a technique intensive textbook of shoulder arthroplasty detailing how to handle all relevant aspects of shoulder replacement surgery. Distinguished shoulder surgeons Gary M. Gartsman—author of the well-received Shoulder Arthroscopy—and T. Bradley Edwards provide step-by-step details for each category of shoulder arthroplasty, covering indications and contraindications, pre-operative planning and imaging, results and complications, and more. Copious color intraoperative photographs and illustrations and a bonus DVD of 17 surgical video clips of procedures discussed in the text complete the package and make this book one that all shoulder surgeons need to have at hand!

Key Features

  • Presents the personal techniques of two master surgeons to give you the benefit of an authoritative approach to challenging surgeries as well as a consistent tone throughout the book.
  • Covers pre-operative planning and surgical techniques in meticulous detail, including Glenoid Component, Reduction/Deltoid Tensioning, Humeral Surface Replacement, and Biological Glenoid Resurfacing.
  • Emphasizes results, complications, and the important topic of post-operative orthosis and rehabilitation to provide a timely focus on outcomes, a rapidly growing trend in orthopaedic surgery.
  • Features intraoperative photographs accompanied by line drawings for added clarification of the procedures.
  • Organizes material in a consistent, structured format for easier use of the text as a technical reference.
  • Includes a bonus DVD of 17 surgical techniques—including Pegged Glenoid Component Insertion, Subscapularis Repair, and Wound Closure—to further your mastery of technical details.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE The Basics

1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty

2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon

3. Operating Room Setup

4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation

5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon

SECTION TWO Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Disease

6. Indications and Contraindications

7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

8. Surgical Approach

9. Subscapularis

10. Glenoid Exposure

11. Humeral Component

12. Glenoid Component

13. Soft Tissue Balancing

14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair

15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

16. Results and Complications

SECTION THREE Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Fracture

17. Indications and Contraindications

18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

19. Surgical Approach and Handling of the Tuberosities

20. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning

21. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation

22. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

23. Results and Complications

SECTION FOUR Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty

24. Indications and Contraindications

25. Preoperative Planning and Imaging

26. Surgical Approach

27. Glenoid Exposure

28. Humeral Component

29. Glenoid Component

30. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning

31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

32. Results and Complications

SECTION FIVE Alternatives to Conventional Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty

33. Humeral Surface Replacement

34. Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing

SECTION SIX Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

35. Indications and Contraindications

36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests

37. Surgical Approach

38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure

39. Humeral Component

40. Glenoid Component

41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis

42. Results and Complications

SECTION SEVEN Postoperative Rehabilitation

43. Rehabilitation after Shoulder Arthroplasty

SECTION EIGHT The Future

44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty

Index

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719574
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416038573

About the Author

Gary Gartsman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Director, Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School, Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX

T. Bradley Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX

T. Bradley Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.