Shoulder Arthroplasty
1st Edition
Description
Here is a technique intensive textbook of shoulder arthroplasty detailing how to handle all relevant aspects of shoulder replacement surgery. Distinguished shoulder surgeons Gary M. Gartsman—author of the well-received Shoulder Arthroscopy—and T. Bradley Edwards provide step-by-step details for each category of shoulder arthroplasty, covering indications and contraindications, pre-operative planning and imaging, results and complications, and more. Copious color intraoperative photographs and illustrations and a bonus DVD of 17 surgical video clips of procedures discussed in the text complete the package and make this book one that all shoulder surgeons need to have at hand!
Key Features
- Presents the personal techniques of two master surgeons to give you the benefit of an authoritative approach to challenging surgeries as well as a consistent tone throughout the book.
- Covers pre-operative planning and surgical techniques in meticulous detail, including Glenoid Component, Reduction/Deltoid Tensioning, Humeral Surface Replacement, and Biological Glenoid Resurfacing.
- Emphasizes results, complications, and the important topic of post-operative orthosis and rehabilitation to provide a timely focus on outcomes, a rapidly growing trend in orthopaedic surgery.
- Features intraoperative photographs accompanied by line drawings for added clarification of the procedures.
- Organizes material in a consistent, structured format for easier use of the text as a technical reference.
- Includes a bonus DVD of 17 surgical techniques—including Pegged Glenoid Component Insertion, Subscapularis Repair, and Wound Closure—to further your mastery of technical details.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE The Basics
1. Evolution of Shoulder Arthroplasty
2. Becoming a Shoulder Arthroplasty Surgeon
3. Operating Room Setup
4. Anesthesia, Patient Positioning, and Patient Preparation
5. Long Head of the Biceps Tendon
SECTION TWO Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Chronic Disease
6. Indications and Contraindications
7. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
8. Surgical Approach
9. Subscapularis
10. Glenoid Exposure
11. Humeral Component
12. Glenoid Component
13. Soft Tissue Balancing
14. Subscapularis and Rotator Interval Repair
15. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
16. Results and Complications
SECTION THREE Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty for Fracture
17. Indications and Contraindications
18. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
19. Surgical Approach and Handling of the Tuberosities
20. Humeral Prosthetic Positioning
21. Tuberosity Reduction and Fixation
22. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
23. Results and Complications
SECTION FOUR Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty
24. Indications and Contraindications
25. Preoperative Planning and Imaging
26. Surgical Approach
27. Glenoid Exposure
28. Humeral Component
29. Glenoid Component
30. Reduction and Deltoid Tensioning
31. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
32. Results and Complications
SECTION FIVE Alternatives to Conventional Unconstrained Shoulder Arthroplasty
33. Humeral Surface Replacement
34. Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing
SECTION SIX Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
35. Indications and Contraindications
36. Preoperative Planning, Imaging, and Special Tests
37. Surgical Approach
38. Humeral Stem Removal and Glenoid Exposure
39. Humeral Component
40. Glenoid Component
41. Wound Closure and Postoperative Orthosis
42. Results and Complications
SECTION SEVEN Postoperative Rehabilitation
43. Rehabilitation after Shoulder Arthroplasty
SECTION EIGHT The Future
44. Future Directions in Shoulder Arthroplasty
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719574
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416038573
About the Author
Gary Gartsman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Director, Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School, Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX
T. Bradley Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston; Fondren Orthopaedic Group, Houston, TX
