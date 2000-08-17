Shortness of Breath - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323010641

Shortness of Breath

6th Edition

A Guide to Better Living and Breathing

Authors: Andrew Ries Patricia Bullock William Larsen Trina Limberg Roseann Myers Toni Pfister Dawn Sassi-Dambron Jamie Sheldon
Paperback ISBN: 9780323010641
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th August 2000
Page Count: 152
Description

For more than 25 years, SHORTNESS OF BREATH: A Guide to Better Living and Breathing has been a helpful tool for educating patients about chronic lung disease, specifically chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This user-friendly book presents a wealth of pertinent information in a style the average reader can comprehend. SHORTNESS OF BREATH covers the psychological and physiological impacts of lung disease, offering suggestions on exercise programs, relaxation techniques, travel precautions, diet, and more.

Table of Contents

What are Shortness of Breath and Other Breathing Problems All About? The Lungs: How They Are
Put Together and How They Work. COPD: What Does That Mean? Understanding Your Medications.
Oxygen and Aerosols: What They Can Do For You? The Art of Better Breathing and Coughing. Day
In, Day Out: Your Daily Activities. Cleaning Out Your Tubes: Bronchial Hygiene. Exercise to Better
Health. Letting Go: Relaxation Techniques. You Are What You Eat. You Dont Have to Be Grounded.
Smoking, Smog, and Other Bad Stuff. The Psychology of Better Breathing. When to Call Your Doctor
and What to Do in an Emergency. Getting It All Together. You Dont Have to Do It Alone: Pulmonary
Rehabilitation. Resources: Where to Go For Information. A Look to the Future.

Details

About the Author

Andrew Ries

Patricia Bullock

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist, Stoma Care, Hillingdon Health Authority, Hillingdon, UK

William Larsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Coordinator, National American University

Trina Limberg

Roseann Myers

Toni Pfister

Dawn Sassi-Dambron

Jamie Sheldon

Affiliations and Expertise

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, San Diego, CA

