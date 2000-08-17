Shortness of Breath
6th Edition
A Guide to Better Living and Breathing
Description
For more than 25 years, SHORTNESS OF BREATH: A Guide to Better Living and Breathing has been a helpful tool for educating patients about chronic lung disease, specifically chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This user-friendly book presents a wealth of pertinent information in a style the average reader can comprehend. SHORTNESS OF BREATH covers the psychological and physiological impacts of lung disease, offering suggestions on exercise programs, relaxation techniques, travel precautions, diet, and more.
Table of Contents
What are Shortness of Breath and Other Breathing Problems All About? The Lungs: How They Are
Put Together and How They Work. COPD: What Does That Mean? Understanding Your Medications.
Oxygen and Aerosols: What They Can Do For You? The Art of Better Breathing and Coughing. Day
In, Day Out: Your Daily Activities. Cleaning Out Your Tubes: Bronchial Hygiene. Exercise to Better
Health. Letting Go: Relaxation Techniques. You Are What You Eat. You Dont Have to Be Grounded.
Smoking, Smog, and Other Bad Stuff. The Psychology of Better Breathing. When to Call Your Doctor
and What to Do in an Emergency. Getting It All Together. You Dont Have to Do It Alone: Pulmonary
Rehabilitation. Resources: Where to Go For Information. A Look to the Future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2001
- Published:
- 17th August 2000
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323010641
About the Author
Andrew Ries
Patricia Bullock
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist, Stoma Care, Hillingdon Health Authority, Hillingdon, UK
William Larsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Coordinator, National American University
Trina Limberg
Roseann Myers
Toni Pfister
Dawn Sassi-Dambron
Jamie Sheldon
Affiliations and Expertise
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, San Diego, CA