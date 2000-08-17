What are Shortness of Breath and Other Breathing Problems All About? The Lungs: How They Are

Put Together and How They Work. COPD: What Does That Mean? Understanding Your Medications.

Oxygen and Aerosols: What They Can Do For You? The Art of Better Breathing and Coughing. Day

In, Day Out: Your Daily Activities. Cleaning Out Your Tubes: Bronchial Hygiene. Exercise to Better

Health. Letting Go: Relaxation Techniques. You Are What You Eat. You Dont Have to Be Grounded.

Smoking, Smog, and Other Bad Stuff. The Psychology of Better Breathing. When to Call Your Doctor

and What to Do in an Emergency. Getting It All Together. You Dont Have to Do It Alone: Pulmonary

Rehabilitation. Resources: Where to Go For Information. A Look to the Future.