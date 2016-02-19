Short-wavelength magnetic recording presents a series of practical solutions to a wide range of problems in the field of magnetic recording. It features many new and original results, all derived from fundamental principles as a result of up-to-date research.

A special section is devoted to the playback process, including the calculations of head efficiency and head impedance, derived from new theorems.

Features include:

A simple and fast method for measuring efficiency; a simple method for the accurate separation of the read and write behaviour of magnetic heads; a new concept - the bandpass head.

Other types of head covered include: the metal-in-gap head; the amarphous head; the thin-film head; the magneto-resistive head; and probe-type heads for perpendicular recording.

The introduction includes an invaluable historical summary of magnetic recording, and the book also features an extensive subject index, complete author index, and a glossary of symbols.

"The scope and mathematical rigour of this book can only be compared with W.K. Westmijze's 1953 landmark "Studies in Magnetic Recording"

"The easy writing style (renders) the mathematical treatments readily understandable as physical propositions... A careful study of this book cannot help but provide the reader with the most profound insights into the limits of short-wavelength recording." John C. Mallinson, Center for Magnetic Recording Research, University of California, San Diego, USA.