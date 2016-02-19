Short-Wavelength Magnetic Recording
1st Edition
New Methods and Analyses
Description
Short-wavelength magnetic recording presents a series of practical solutions to a wide range of problems in the field of magnetic recording. It features many new and original results, all derived from fundamental principles as a result of up-to-date research.
A special section is devoted to the playback process, including the calculations of head efficiency and head impedance, derived from new theorems.
Features include:
A simple and fast method for measuring efficiency; a simple method for the accurate separation of the read and write behaviour of magnetic heads; a new concept - the bandpass head.
Other types of head covered include: the metal-in-gap head; the amarphous head; the thin-film head; the magneto-resistive head; and probe-type heads for perpendicular recording.
The introduction includes an invaluable historical summary of magnetic recording, and the book also features an extensive subject index, complete author index, and a glossary of symbols.
"The scope and mathematical rigour of this book can only be compared with W.K. Westmijze's 1953 landmark "Studies in Magnetic Recording"
"The easy writing style (renders) the mathematical treatments readily understandable as physical propositions... A careful study of this book cannot help but provide the reader with the most profound insights into the limits of short-wavelength recording." John C. Mallinson, Center for Magnetic Recording Research, University of California, San Diego, USA.
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Calculations of the field near magnetized anisotropic layered media including backlayer and gap smear. 3. An alternative expression for the read flux in magnetic recording theory. 4. Further considerations concerning the alternative reciprocity theorem. 5. Sensitivity functions, gap loss functions and the efficiency. 6. Special and limiting cases of the general flux expression. 7. A simple model for unbiased sine-wave recording. 8. Video-head parameters: model and measurements. 9. Probe-type heads: models for efficiency and auxiliary-pole effect. 10. Cross measurements in magnetic recording: a new way of determining head performance. 11. Analytical description of thin-film yoke magnetoresistive heads. 12. Metal-in-gap heads. 13. Bandpass heads. Appendices. Subject index. Author index. Glossary of special definitions, symbols and notations.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 19th February 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292465
About the Author
J.J.M. Ruigrok
Affiliations and Expertise
Philips Research Laboratories, Eindhoven, The Netherlands