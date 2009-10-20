Short Cases in Clinical Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131226698

Short Cases in Clinical Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: A B M Abdullah
Paperback ISBN: 9788131226698
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th October 2009
Page Count: 406
Description

The present book is a very helpful learning manual for undergraduate and postgraduate students preparing for FCPS, MD, MRCP, FRACP or any other equivalent examinations in internal medicine, or even any subspecialties. It would also be useful to practicing doctors.

The students can carry the book to the ward and with its help practice examination of patients in a systematic way, thus prepare themselves for their practical exams.

Key Features

  • Follows systematic approach to diagnosis and management.

  • Presents many short clinical cases, followed by relevant questions, their answers and a brief discussion.

  • Each case described in the way the student is expected to approach a medical situation in examinations as well as in day-to-day practice.

  • Provides short notes on various common diseases that will help the students to get a comprehensive knowledge without going through big textbooks.

  • About 600 coloured photographs and a few x-rays, CT scans, etc. provided to help students to develop a good clinical eye.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 GENERAL EXAMINATION

Chapter 2 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

Chapter 3 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Chapter 4 ABDOMEN

Chapter 5 ENDOCRINOLOGY

Chapter 6 NEUROLOGY

Chapter 7 RHEUMATOLOGY

Chapter 8 EXAMINATION OF THE EYE

Chapter 9 DERMATOLOGY

Chapter 10 MISCELLANEOUS

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131226698

About the Author

A B M Abdullah

