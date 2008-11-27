Shore Processes and their Palaeoenvironmental Applications, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Provisional table of contents. 1. Definitions, scope and book outlay. 2. Techniques and approaches in shore process and palaeoenvironmental analyses. 3. Sandy shorefaces, beaches and barriers. 4. Post-depositional modification of wave-formed beach and barrier shores: Aeolian processes and products. 5. Gravel beaches and barriers. 6. Tidal channels and tidal basins. 7. Muddy shorefaces, mud banks and mudflats. 8. Biologically mediated shores: salt marshes and mangroves. 9. Biologically mediated shores: coral reefs. 10. Rocky shores. 11. Tsunami and their palaeoenvironmental implications. 12. Human interventions and their palaeoenvironmental implications.
Description
The last five years have been marked by rapid technological and analytical developments in the study of shore processes and in the comprehension of shore deposits and forms, and shoreline change over time. These developments have generated a considerable body of literature in a wide range of professional journals, thus illustrating the cross-disciplinary nature of shore processes and the palaeo-environmental dimension of shore change. The justification of the book lies in bringing together these developments using an objective approach that synthesises current advances, technical progress in the analysis of shores and shore processes, contradictory interpretations, and potential advances using future-generation developments in techniques. The book provides a comprehensive state-of-the-art presentation of shore processes and deposits across ranges of wave energy and tide-range environments, sediment supply and textural conditions, sea-level change, exceptional events and longer-term climate change, based on the most recently published literature in the marine sciences. The book insists on the nested time and spatial scales through which are inter-linked shore processes and deposits, thus providing a better understanding of the way shores change over time. The approach is thus cross-disciplinary, and gap-bridging between processes and deposits, between analytical techniques, and between timescales. The audience is from graduate level upwards, and the book is intended as a comprehensive reference source for professionals in a wide range of coastal science fields (geologists, sedimentologists, geomorphologists, oceanographers, engineers, managers, archaeologists…).
Key Features
- Aimed at graduates and specialists interested in coastal science
- Presents background research, recent developments and future trends
- Written by a leading scholar and industry expert
Readership
geologists, sedimentologists, geomorphologists, oceanographers, engineers, archaeologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 27th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527332
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Edward Anthony Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Université du Littoral Côte d'Opale, Dunkerque, France