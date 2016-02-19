Shock Compression of Condensed Matter - 1991
1st Edition
Proceedings of the American Physical Society Topical Conference Held in Williamsburg, Virginia, June 17-20, 1991
Description
The papers collected together in this volume constitute a review of recent research on the response of condensed matter to dynamic high pressures and temperatures. Inlcuded are sections on equations of state, phase transitions, material properties, explosive behavior, measurement techniques, and optical and laser studies. Recent developments in this area such as studies of impact and penetration phenomenology, the development of materials, especially ceramics and molecular dynamics and Monte Carlo simulations are also covered. These latest advances, in addition to the many other results and topics covered by the authors, serve to make this volume the most authoritative source for the shock wave physics community.
Table of Contents
Preface. Foreword. Chapters: I. Plenary. II. Equation of State. III. Molecular Dynamics and Monte Carlo Simulations. IV. Phase Transitions. V. Modeling and Simulation: Nonenergetic Materials. VI. Modeling and Simulation: Energetic Materials. VII. Mechanical Properties: Macroscopic Aspects. VIII. Mechanical Properties: Microscopic Aspects. IX. Shock-Induced Modification and Material Synthesis. X. Shock Chemistry and Explosives. XI. Optical Studies. XII. Interferometry. XIII. Laser and Particle Beam Shock Interaction. XIV. Experimental Techniques. XV. Gauges and Applications. XVI.Impact Phenomena. XVII. High Velocity Launchers and Shaped Charges. Author Index. Subject Index.
About the Editor
S.C. Schmidt
Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA
R.D. Dick
University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
J.W. Forbes
Naval Surface Warfare Center, Silver Spring, MD, USA
D.G. Tasker
Naval Surface Warfare Center, Silver Spring, MD, USA