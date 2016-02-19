Shock Compression of Condensed Matter - 1991 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444897329, 9781483291451

Shock Compression of Condensed Matter - 1991

1st Edition

Proceedings of the American Physical Society Topical Conference Held in Williamsburg, Virginia, June 17-20, 1991

Editors: S.C. Schmidt R.D. Dick J.W. Forbes D.G. Tasker
eBook ISBN: 9781483291451
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th August 1992
Description

The papers collected together in this volume constitute a review of recent research on the response of condensed matter to dynamic high pressures and temperatures. Inlcuded are sections on equations of state, phase transitions, material properties, explosive behavior, measurement techniques, and optical and laser studies. Recent developments in this area such as studies of impact and penetration phenomenology, the development of materials, especially ceramics and molecular dynamics and Monte Carlo simulations are also covered. These latest advances, in addition to the many other results and topics covered by the authors, serve to make this volume the most authoritative source for the shock wave physics community.

Table of Contents

Preface. Foreword. Chapters: I. Plenary. II. Equation of State. III. Molecular Dynamics and Monte Carlo Simulations. IV. Phase Transitions. V. Modeling and Simulation: Nonenergetic Materials. VI. Modeling and Simulation: Energetic Materials. VII. Mechanical Properties: Macroscopic Aspects. VIII. Mechanical Properties: Microscopic Aspects. IX. Shock-Induced Modification and Material Synthesis. X. Shock Chemistry and Explosives. XI. Optical Studies. XII. Interferometry. XIII. Laser and Particle Beam Shock Interaction. XIV. Experimental Techniques. XV. Gauges and Applications. XVI.Impact Phenomena. XVII. High Velocity Launchers and Shaped Charges. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483291451

About the Editor

S.C. Schmidt

Affiliations and Expertise

Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA

R.D. Dick

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

J.W. Forbes

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Silver Spring, MD, USA

D.G. Tasker

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Silver Spring, MD, USA

