Shipping Economics, Volume 12

Shipping is by far the most significant mode of transportation for the carriage of freight. In terms of volume alone, no other mode comes close. Its dominance is even more overwhelming when distances are accounted for. This book is concerned with the economics of this pivotal mode of transportation. It reveals that the influences on the development and current state of shipping economics research are extremely eclectic. The various chapters in the book represent areas that are of central concern to ongoing research in the field. As such, the book is useful to students, researchers, industrialists, policy makers and consultants. The authors of the contributed chapters are some of the leading names in the world of shipping economics, addressing a number of diverse areas: The econometric modeling of shipping markets; Shipping finance (a critical issue in such a capital intensive industry); Fiscal policy (and its impact on an international industry with great asset mobility) and Safety and security (aspects that have risen to prominence with increasing concerns over the environment and international terrorism). Ultimately, while shipping as a business depends upon trade, it is absolutely certain that the business of trade depends upon shipping. The final two chapters, therefore, incorporate aspects of network economics, welfare economics and international trade theory to analyze where and how shipping sits within the wider perspective of industrial supply chains.

Professor Kevin Cullinane, BA BSc MSc PhD FCILT CNI

Professor Kevin Cullinane is Chair in Marine Transport and Management at the University of Newcastle in the U.K. He was previously Professor and Head of the Department of Shipping and Transport Logistics at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Head of the Centre for International Shipping and Transport at Plymouth University, Senior Partner in his own transport consultancy company and Research Fellow at the University of Oxford Transport Studies Unit. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and has been a transport adviser to the governments of Hong Kong, Egypt, Chile and the U.K. He holds visiting Professorships at a number of institutions and an Honorary Professorship at the University of Hong Kong.