Ship Stability for Masters and Mates
5th Edition
Description
This well-established textbook has been fully reviewed and updated by a new author to ensure a modern coverage of the contents in depth. A new unique introduction has been written, giving ship types together with their general characteristics, to indicate to the reader actual or typical sizes of modern day merchant vessels.
Four new chapters have been added dealing with Ship Squat, the Deadweight scale, Interaction and The Trim and Stability book. A new section, on Draft Surveys, is included in the Appendices. In order to give the student a better understanding of ship strength, four smaller but more detailed chapters replace the chapter covering this subject area in the previous edition.
Ship Stability, with respect to motions, can be defined as the ability of a ship to return to an initial condition after she has been subjected to disturbing forces and moments. Ship Stability can also exist with respect to materials stresses and forces, where it is the ability to return to an initial state after being subjected to external or internal forces. Careful attention has been paid to the basic principles of ship stability and ship strength. Included is a generous provision of worked examples and exercise questions with answers. These ensure that the maritime student who works through this book will have a clear grasp of the topics covered. Up-to-date syllabuses and recent examination papers are included at the end of this book.
Readership
Deck officer and Marine Engineering students studying for SQA/MCA examinations. Naval Architecture / Ship Technology students on ONC, HNC, HND and degree courses. Drydock personnel, ship designers, ship classification surveyors, cargo-handling operatives, shipowner superintendents, maritime consultants etc.
Table of Contents
Ship types and general characteristics; Forces and moments; Centroids and the centre of gravity; Density and specific gravity; Laws of flotation; Effect of density on draft and displacement; Transverse statical stability; Effect of free surface of liquids on stability; TPC and displacement curves; Form coefficients; Simpson's rules for areas and centroids; Final KG; Calculating KB, BM and Metacentric diagrams; List; Moments of statical stability; Trim; Stability and hydrostatic curves; Increase in draft due to list; Water pressure; Combined list and trim; Calculating the effect of free surface liquids (FSE); Bilging and permeability; Dynamical Stability; Effect of beam and freeboard on stability; Angle of loll; True mean draft; The inclining experiment; Effect of trim on tank soundings; Drydocking and grounding; Second moments of areas; Liquid pressure and thrust; Centres of pressure; Ship Squat; Heel due to a vessel turning; Unresisted rolling in still water; List due to bilging side compartments; The deadweight scale; Interaction; Effect of change of density on draft and trim; List with zero metacentric height; The Trim and Stability book; Bending of beams; Bending of ships; Strength curves for ships; Bending and shear stresses; Simplified stability information. Appendices include summary of formulae; Conversion tables; Revision one-liners; How to pass examinations in Maritime Studies; Draft Surveys.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 447
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 10th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480886
About the Author
Capt D R Derrett
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Head of Navigation Department at Hull Nautical College, UK
Bryan Barrass
Dr Bryan Barrass worked as a Ship Draughtsman for 11 years at Swan Hunters Shipyard in Wallsend. In 1963, he then became a Lecturer in Naval Architecture in Sunderland. From 1967 to 1993, he worked at Liverpool John Moores University, lecturing to Maritime Degree students, Masters, Mates, and Marine Engineers.
In 1993 he retired from full-time work. He became a visiting Lecturer and has written seven books involving Ship Stability, Ship Design & Ship Performance and Ship Squat & Interaction. His interest in Ship Squat began in April 1972, starting on research for his Ph.D. degree.
He has worked with many national & international Port Authorities. They include the PLA, Milford Haven PA, Liverpool PA, Humberside PA, Tyne PA, Truro PA, Newhaven PA, Bordeaux PA, Klaipeda PA, Nantes PA and Hamburg PA.
Dr Barrass has supplied Ship Squat and Interaction information to 22 countries worldwide. He has lectured at a great number of UK Universities and has advised many Ship-owners on the above listed Specialist topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
International maritime consultant and lecturer in marine technology at Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK
Reviews
"A thorough textbook that delves into the many intricacies of ship stability. Great for students, engineers, or as a shipboard reference. Topics include: forces and moments, laws of flotation, displacement curves, trim, water pressure, ship squat, drydocking, and more." Offshore Engineer "I found this a useful reference book for both seafarer and student alike, it covers the basics of the subject matter. The text is comprehensive with clear illustrations, which will be of help to the students. The exercises at the end of the chapters are a useful method for the students to test their understanding. The helpful tips and revision aids contained within the appendix should assist those with examinations to pass." Nicola Pryce-Roberts, MSc Programme Leader, School of Engineering, Liverpool John Moores University "Although the title is Ship Stability for Masters and Mates the book will be valuable for marine engineers studying for certificates of competency as well as students. It is recommended for its clarity of explanation and breadth of coverage." MER (Institute of Marine Engineers) "Ship Stability for Masters and Mates is recommended reading for all deck officers and would make a valuable addition to the ship's reference library." The Marine Observer "It will prove useful to Maritime Studies degree students when studying the subject, and provide a reliable reference book for those responsible for the stability of ships." Nautical Magazine "This book has everything a good textbook should have." "Ship Stability is an invaluable reference for nautical surveyors and chief officers and, indeed, anyone involved with day-to-day concerns of stability." SEAWAYS "In line with the aims of the book, it covers the basics of the subject matter. It is clearly written and the extensive use of illustrative examples will be of considerable help to the student". The Naval Architect