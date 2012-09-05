Ship Stability for Masters and Mates
7th Edition
Description
Ship Stability for Masters and Mates explores all aspects of ship stability and ship strength, squat, and interaction and trim, as well as materials stresses and forces. Organized into 56 chapters, the book looks at the relationship between ship stability and ship motion, with emphasis on group weights in a ship. It also explains how TPCs are calculated for a range of drafts extending beyond the light and loaded drafts, along with form coefficients, including the coefficient of fineness of the waterplane area.
The book explains how to perform KB, BM, and KM calculations and make graphics on metacentric diagrams. It considers large-angle stability, the effect of beam and freeboard on stability, and hydrostatic curves and values for vessels that are initially on even keel. The reader is also introduced to free-surface effects of slack tanks with divisional bulkheads, how side winds affect ship stability, and the correlation between freeboard and stability curves. Other chapters focus on timber ship freeboard marks, procedures and calculations for drydocking and stability, and ship squat in open water and in confined channels. The book also includes extracts from the 1998 Merchant Shipping (Load Line) Regulations Number MSN 1752(M).
This book is intended for students seeking to obtain Transport Certificates of Competency for Deck Officers and Engineering Officers and STCW equivalent International qualifications, as well as Chief Mates and Officers on Watch (Officers in Charge) on board merchant ships and other maritime personnel, port authorities, marine consultants, nautical study lecturers, and marine superintendents.
Key Features
- Updated throughout to include new shipping industry developments and regulations, with 9 new chapters, the latest ship stability datasheets, and sample exam questions
- Provides a comprehensive introduction to all aspects of ship stability and ship strength, squat, interaction and trim, materials stresses and forces
- Concepts are supported with numerous worked examples, clear diagrams, graphs and equations to assist with understanding and application of this critical subject
Readership
Practising marine engineers, naval architects and ship operations personnel; Consulting marine engineers; Marine engineering students on courses in ship stability and related areas; Students on professional certification / vocational courses covering the above.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Preface
Note
Introduction
PART I: Linking Ship Stability and Ship Motions
Chapter 1. Group Weights, Water Draft, Air Draft, and Density
Group Weights in a Ship
Effect of Change of Density when the Displacement is Constant
Effect of Density on Displacement when the Draft is Constant
Chapter 2. Transverse Statical Stability
Introduction
Definitions
The Metacenter
Equilibrium
Correcting Unstable and Neutral Equilibrium
Stiff and Tender Ships
Negative GM and Angle of Loll
The GM Value
Chapter 3. Effect of Decreasing Free Surface on Stability
Correcting an Angle of Loll
Chapter 4. TPC and Displacement Curves
Introduction
TPC Curves
Displacement Curves
Chapter 5. Form Coefficients
The Coefficient of Fineness of the Waterplane Area (Cw)
The Block Coefficient of Fineness of Displacement (Cb)
The Midships Coefficient (Cm)
The Prismatic Coefficient (Cp)
Chapter 6. Discussion on LCB Position Relative to Amidships
Observations Regarding Figure 6.1
Formulae Used for Figure 6.1
Observations and Formulae Regarding Figure 6.2
Observations and Formulae Regarding Figure 6.3
Chapter 7. Quadrature – Simpson’s Rules for Areas and Centroids
Areas and Volumes
Areas of Waterplanes and Similar Figures Using Extensions of Simpson’s Rules
Volumes of Ship Shapes and Similar Figures
Appendages and Intermediate Ordinates
Areas and Volumes Having an Awkward Number of Ordinates
Centroids and Centers of Gravity
Summary
Chapter 8. Quadrature – Simpson’s Rules for Moments of Inertia
The Theorem of Parallel Axes
Summary
Chapter 9. Quadrature – Simpson’s Rules for Centers of Pressure on Transverse Bulkheads
Centers of Pressure by Simpson’s Rules
Summary
Chapter 10. KB, BM, and KM Calculations and Graphics on Metacentric Diagrams
To Find KB
To Find Transverse BM
Metacentric Diagrams
Chapter 11. Final KG Plus 20 Reasons for Rise in KG
Twenty Reasons for a Rise in G
Chapter 12. Angle of List Considerations – Text, Calculations, and Graphics
Summary
Chapter 13. Angle of Heel – Effects of Suspended Weights
Conclusions
Summary
Chapter 14. Angle of List Due to Bilging of Side Compartments
Summary
Chapter 15. Heel Due to Turning
Chapter 16. Angle of Loll
To Calculate the Angle of Loll
Angle of List
Angle of Loll
Chapter 17. Moments of Statical Stability
The Moment of Statical Stability at a Small Angle of Heel
The Moment of Statical Stability at a Large Angle of Heel
Chapter 18. Aspects of Trim – The Main Factors Involved
The Moment to Change Trim 1 cm (MCT 1 cm or MCTC)
To Find the Change of Draft Forward and Aft Due to Change of Trim
The Effect of Shifting Weights Already on Board
Chapter 19. Trim Calculations – Changing Conditions of Loading
The Effect of Loading, Discharging, and Moving Weights
Using Trim to Find the Position of the Center of Flotation
Chapter 20. Trim Calculations – Satisfying Prescribed Requirements for End Drafts
Loading a Weight to Keep the After Draft Constant
Loading a Weight to Produce a Required Draft
Using Change of Trim to Find the Longitudinal Metacentric Height (GML)
Which Way Will the Ship Trim?
Summary
Chapter 21. Large-Angle Stability Considerations – GZ and KN Cross Curves of Stability
Cross Curves of Stability
Statical Stability Curves
Chapter 22. Effects of Beam and Freeboard on Stability
The Effect of Increasing the Beam
The Effect of Increasing the Freeboard
Summary
Chapter 23. Dynamical Stability Relating to Statical Stability Curves
Chapter 24. Changes in Statical Stability Relating to Wave Profiles – Loss of Quasi-Static Stability
Chapter 25. Hydrostatic Curves and Values for Vessels Initially on Even Keel
Hydrostatic Curves
Using the Hydrostatic Curves
Chapter 26. Hydrostatic Curves and Values for Vessels Initially Having Trim by the Bow or by the Stern
Chapter 27. Increase in Draft Due to List
Box-Shaped Vessels
Vessels Having a Rise of Floor
Chapter 28. Combined List and Trim
Chapter 29. Calculating Free-Surface Effects of Slack Tanks with Divisional Bulkheads
Chapter 30. Bilging Effects of Stability – Permeability Effects
Bilging Amidships Compartments
Bilging End Compartments
Effect of Bilging on Stability
Summary
Chapter 31. Effects of Side Winds on Ship Stability
Chapter 32. Icing Allowances Plus Effects on Trim and Stability
Chapter 33. The Sectional Area Curve
Definitions
Reference
Chapter 34. FL and PL Curves Plus Type A and Type B Vessels
Definitions
Summary of Procedure Steps
Chapter 35. Load Lines and Freeboard Marks
The Link
Historical Note
Definitions
Freeboards of Oil Tankers and General Cargo Ships
Tabulated Freeboard Values: Procedure
The Corrections in Detail
Summary Statement
The Freeboard Marks
Chapter 36. Timber Ship Freeboard Marks
Chapter 37. IMO Grain Rules for Safe Carriage of Grain in Bulk
Chapter 38. True Mean Draft
Rule
Effect of Hog and Sag on Draft Amidships
Chapter 39. Inclining Experiment (Stability Test) Plus Fluctuations in a Ship’s Lightweight
Summary
Fluctuations in a Ship’s Lightweight Over a Period of Time
Chapter 40. The Calibration Book Plus Soundings and Ullages
Methods for Reading Soundings and Ullages
Adjustments for Angle of Heel and Trim
Adjustments for Temperature
Chapter 41. Drydocking and Stability – Procedures and Calculations
Method (a)
Method (b)
The Virtual Loss of GM After Taking the Blocks Overall
Note to Students
Chapter 42. Ship Squat in Open Water and in Confined Channels
What Exactly is Ship Squat?
Recent Ship Groundings
What Are the Factors Governing Ship Squat?
Ship Squat for Ships with Static Trim
Fitting a Trench
Ship Squat in Wide and Narrow Rivers
Chapter 43. Turning Circle Diameter (TCD) Values for Vessels in Shallow Waters
Introduction
Updates of 1987 and 2002
Some Observations
Calculations
Summary
Reference
Chapter 44. Interaction Effects, Including Two Case Studies
What Exactly is Interaction?
Summary
A Collision Due to Interaction? An Example of Directional Stability
Chapter 45. Rolling, Pitching, and Heaving Motions
Pitching Motions
Heaving Motions
Chapter 46. Synchronous Rolling and Parametric Rolling of Ships
Synchronous Rolling of Ships
Parametric Rolling of Ships
Chapter 47. Effects of Change of Density on a Ship’s Draft and Trim
Chapter 48. The Deadweight Scale
Chapter 49. The Trim and Stability Book
Summary
Chapter 50. Simplified Stability Information
Maximum Permissible Deadweight Moment Diagram
Chapter 51. The Stability Pro-Forma
Chapter 52. Looking Forward into the Next Decade
Qflex and Qmax LNG Vessels
Triple ‘E’ Container Ships
The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Project in NW Australia
PART II: Endnotes
Chapter 53. Draft Surveys
Summary
Chapter 54. Quality Control – Plus the Work of Ship Surveyors
Chapter 55. Extracts from the 1998 Merchant Shipping (Load Line) Regulations Number MSN 1752(M)
Chapter 56. Keeping Up to Date
PART III: Appendices
APPENDIX I: Summary of Stability Formulae1
APPENDIX II: SQA/MCA 2004 Syllabuses for Masters and Mates
APPENDIX III: Specimen Exam Questions with Marking Scheme
APPENDIX IV: 100 Revision One-Liners
APPENDIX V: How to Pass Exams in Maritime Studies
APPENDIX VI: Ship Stability Data Sheets
APPENDIX VII: Capsize of the Herald of Free Enterprise – A Journalistic Review
Introduction
Reasons Why the Herald of Free Enterprise Capsized
Suggested Changes in Ship Construction and Operation after the Herald of Free Enterprise Capsize
Conclusions
References
Answers to Exercises
Exercise 1
Exercise 2
Exercise 3
Exercise 4
Exercise 5
Exercise 7
Exercise 8
Exercise 9
Exercise 10
Exercise 11
Exercise 12
Exercise 13
Exercise 14
Exercise 15
Exercise 16
Exercise 17
Exercise 18
Exercise 19
Exercise 20
Exercise 21
Exercise 23
Exercise 25
Exercise 27
Exercise 28
Exercise 29
Exercise 30
Exercise 31
Exercise 32
Exercise 34
Exercise 35
Exercise 36
Exercise 37
Exercise 38
Exercise 39
Exercise 40
Exercise 41
Exercise 42
Exercise 43
Exercise 44
Exercise 45
Exercise 46
Exercise 47
Exercise 50
Exercise 51
Exercise 55
General Particulars of Selected Merchant Ships, Delivered 2007–2011
Nomenclature of Ship Terms
Index
About the Author
Bryan Barrass
Dr Bryan Barrass worked as a Ship Draughtsman for 11 years at Swan Hunters Shipyard in Wallsend. In 1963, he then became a Lecturer in Naval Architecture in Sunderland. From 1967 to 1993, he worked at Liverpool John Moores University, lecturing to Maritime Degree students, Masters, Mates, and Marine Engineers.
In 1993 he retired from full-time work. He became a visiting Lecturer and has written seven books involving Ship Stability, Ship Design & Ship Performance and Ship Squat & Interaction. His interest in Ship Squat began in April 1972, starting on research for his Ph.D. degree.
He has worked with many national & international Port Authorities. They include the PLA, Milford Haven PA, Liverpool PA, Humberside PA, Tyne PA, Truro PA, Newhaven PA, Bordeaux PA, Klaipeda PA, Nantes PA and Hamburg PA.
Dr Barrass has supplied Ship Squat and Interaction information to 22 countries worldwide. He has lectured at a great number of UK Universities and has advised many Ship-owners on the above listed Specialist topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
International maritime consultant and lecturer in marine technology at Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK
Capt D R Derrett
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Head of Navigation Department at Hull Nautical College, UK
Reviews
"British specialists in marine technology (Barrass) and navigation (Derrett) provide a resource for students studying for their Transport Certificates of Competency for Deck Officers and Engineering Officers and STCW equivalent international qualification. Primarily for chief mates and officers on watch on board merchant ships, it focuses on linking ship stability with ship motions."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"…the book provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject with full supporting data. It is well written with clear illustrations. It can be thoroughly recommended to those at whom it is aimed and many others associated with the operation of ships will benefit from reading it."--The Naval Architect, January 2013