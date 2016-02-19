Ship Magnetism and the Magnetic Compass - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080097695, 9781483180540

Ship Magnetism and the Magnetic Compass

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: Navigation and Nautical Courses

Authors: F. G. Merrifield
Editors: J. H. Clough Smith G. E. Earl
eBook ISBN: 9781483180540
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ship Magnetism and the Magnetic Compass deals with the magnetism of ships and the deviation of the magnetic compass produced by this magnetism. Emphasis is placed on the distinction between the deviation itself and what causes the deviation. Numerous worked examples for exercise are found at the end of each chapter.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to magnetometry, paying particular attention to the magnitude of the forces involved in magnetism and the manner in which these forces act. The strength of a magnetic pole is also considered, along with the angle of deflection of the needle when in two magnetic fields. Subsequent chapters offer a thorough treatment of the strength of the magnetic field and the magnet's moment of inertia and magnetic moment; the earth's magnetic force; and how the different parts of the ship's magnetic force give different types of deviation. The book also explains the heeling error and its causes; the principle underlying successful compass adjustment; the effect of the ship's magnetic forces on the directive force felt by the compass needles; and sub-permanent magnetism.

This monograph will be of value to students and practitioners interested in ship magnetism and the magnetic compass.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Chapter I. Magnetometry (1)

Unit Pole and Law of Inverse Squares

Field Strength, Moment, Long and Short Magnet, Restoring Couple

Angle of Deflection of Needle, when in Two Magnetic Fields

Chapter II. Magnetometry (2)

Comparison of Field Strength and Moment

Chapter III. Terrestrial Magnetism

Chapter IV. Ship Magnetism (1)

Magnetic Induction

Resolution of the Permanent Magnetic Field at the Compass Position into Three Components

Chapter V. Ship Magnetism (2)

The Coefficients

Coefficient A

Coefficient B

Coefficient C

Permanent B and Permanent C Combined

Coefficient D

Coefficient E

Recapitulation

Chapter VI. Ship Magnetism (3)

Heeling Error

Chapter VII. Ship Magnetism (4)

Changes in Deviation arising from Changes of Magnetic Latitude

Table showing Characteristics of the Coefficients

Chapter VIII. Principles of Compass Adjustment (1)

Theoretical Compensation for Deviation

Separation (Splitting) of Total B and Heeling Error into the Permanent and Induced Parts

Chapter IX. Principles OF Compass Adjustment (2)

Combined Correction of Induced B and Induced C

Adjustment of all Quadrantal Deviations

Chapter X. Directive Force

The Influence of Hard and Soft Iron on the Horizontal Force at the Compass Position

Coefficient Lambda

Adjustment of the Compass from Knowledge of Directive Force

Loss in Directive Force

Chapter XI. Deflecting Methods of Measuring Relative Directive Force

Principle

Methods

Chapter XII. Vertical Force at the Compass Position

Coefficient Mu

Correction of Heeling Error by Vertical Force Instrument

Chapter XIII. Sub-Permanent Magnetism

Hysteresis

Chapter XIV. Compass Adjustment: General Considerations and Procedure

Reasons for Adjusting Compasses

Order of Making Correction

Preparations and Precautions before Adjusting

Chapter XV. Practical Compass Adjustment

On the Compass

On the Deviascope

Revision Questions

Answers. Chapter Exercises

Revision Questions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180540

About the Author

F. G. Merrifield

About the Editor

J. H. Clough Smith

G. E. Earl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.