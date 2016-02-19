Ship Magnetism and the Magnetic Compass
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: Navigation and Nautical Courses
Description
Ship Magnetism and the Magnetic Compass deals with the magnetism of ships and the deviation of the magnetic compass produced by this magnetism. Emphasis is placed on the distinction between the deviation itself and what causes the deviation. Numerous worked examples for exercise are found at the end of each chapter.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to magnetometry, paying particular attention to the magnitude of the forces involved in magnetism and the manner in which these forces act. The strength of a magnetic pole is also considered, along with the angle of deflection of the needle when in two magnetic fields. Subsequent chapters offer a thorough treatment of the strength of the magnetic field and the magnet's moment of inertia and magnetic moment; the earth's magnetic force; and how the different parts of the ship's magnetic force give different types of deviation. The book also explains the heeling error and its causes; the principle underlying successful compass adjustment; the effect of the ship's magnetic forces on the directive force felt by the compass needles; and sub-permanent magnetism.
This monograph will be of value to students and practitioners interested in ship magnetism and the magnetic compass.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Magnetometry (1)
Unit Pole and Law of Inverse Squares
Field Strength, Moment, Long and Short Magnet, Restoring Couple
Angle of Deflection of Needle, when in Two Magnetic Fields
Chapter II. Magnetometry (2)
Comparison of Field Strength and Moment
Chapter III. Terrestrial Magnetism
Chapter IV. Ship Magnetism (1)
Magnetic Induction
Resolution of the Permanent Magnetic Field at the Compass Position into Three Components
Chapter V. Ship Magnetism (2)
The Coefficients
Coefficient A
Coefficient B
Coefficient C
Permanent B and Permanent C Combined
Coefficient D
Coefficient E
Recapitulation
Chapter VI. Ship Magnetism (3)
Heeling Error
Chapter VII. Ship Magnetism (4)
Changes in Deviation arising from Changes of Magnetic Latitude
Table showing Characteristics of the Coefficients
Chapter VIII. Principles of Compass Adjustment (1)
Theoretical Compensation for Deviation
Separation (Splitting) of Total B and Heeling Error into the Permanent and Induced Parts
Chapter IX. Principles OF Compass Adjustment (2)
Combined Correction of Induced B and Induced C
Adjustment of all Quadrantal Deviations
Chapter X. Directive Force
The Influence of Hard and Soft Iron on the Horizontal Force at the Compass Position
Coefficient Lambda
Adjustment of the Compass from Knowledge of Directive Force
Loss in Directive Force
Chapter XI. Deflecting Methods of Measuring Relative Directive Force
Principle
Methods
Chapter XII. Vertical Force at the Compass Position
Coefficient Mu
Correction of Heeling Error by Vertical Force Instrument
Chapter XIII. Sub-Permanent Magnetism
Hysteresis
Chapter XIV. Compass Adjustment: General Considerations and Procedure
Reasons for Adjusting Compasses
Order of Making Correction
Preparations and Precautions before Adjusting
Chapter XV. Practical Compass Adjustment
On the Compass
On the Deviascope
Revision Questions
Answers. Chapter Exercises
Revision Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180540