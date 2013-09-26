Ship Hydrostatics and Stability - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080982878, 9780080982908

Ship Hydrostatics and Stability

2nd Edition

Authors: Adrian Biran Ruben Lopez Pulido
eBook ISBN: 9780080982908
Paperback ISBN: 9780080982878
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 414
Description

Ship Hydrostatics and Stability is a complete guide to understanding ship hydrostatics in ship design and ship performance, taking you from first principles through basic and applied theory to contemporary mathematical techniques for hydrostatic modeling and analysis. Real life examples of the practical application of hydrostatics are used to explain the theory and calculations using MATLAB and Excel.

The new edition of this established resource takes in recent developments in naval architecture, such as parametric roll, the effects of non-linear motions on stability and the influence of ship lines, along with new international stability regulations. Extensive reference to computational techniques is made throughout and downloadable MATLAB files accompany the book to support your own hydrostatic and stability calculations.

The book also includes definitions and indexes in French, German, Italian and Spanish to make the material as accessible as possible for international readers.

Key Features

  • Equips naval architects with the theory and context to understand and manage ship stability from the first stages of design through to construction and use.
  • Covers the prerequisite foundational theory, including ship dimensions and geometry, numerical integration and the calculation of heeling and righting moments.
  • Outlines a clear approach to stability modeling and analysis using computational methods, and covers the international standards and regulations that must be kept in mind throughout design work.
  • Includes definitions and indexes in French, German, Italian and Spanish to make the material as accessible as possible for international readers.

Readership

Naval architects involved in the design of ships and offshore structures; Students of naval architecture and marine engineering; Engineers, crew and officers managing stability aboard naval ships.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Biography

Adrian Biran

Rubén López-Pulido

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Reprint

Preface

About this book

Using this book

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Definitions, Principal Dimensions

Abstract

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Marine Terminology

1.3 The Principal Dimensions of a Ship

1.4 The Definition of the Hull Surface

1.5 Coefficients of Form

1.6 Summary

1.7 Examples

1.8 Exercises

References

Chapter 2. Basic Ship Hydrostatics

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Archimedes’ Principle

2.3 The Conditions of Equilibrium of a Floating Body

2.4 A Definition of Stability

2.5 Initial Stability

2.6 Metacentric Height

2.7 A Lemma on Moving Volumes or Masses

2.8 Small Angles of Inclination

2.9 The Curve of Centres of Buoyancy

2.10 The Metacentric Evolute

2.11 Metacentres for Various Axes of Inclination

2.12 Summary

2.13 Examples

2.14 Exercises

Appendix—Water Densities

References

Chapter 3. Numerical Integration in Naval Architecture

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The Trapezoidal Rule

3.3 Simpson’s Rule

3.4 Calculating Points on the Integral Curve

3.5 Intermediate Ordinates

3.6 Reduced Ordinates

3.7 Other Procedures of Numerical Integration

3.8 Summary

3.9 Examples

3.10 Exercises

References

Chapter 4. Hydrostatic Curves

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Calculation of Hydrostatic Data

4.3 Hydrostatic Curves

4.4 Bonjean Curves and their Use

4.5 Some Properties of Hydrostatic Curves

4.6 Hydrostatic Properties of Affine Hulls

4.7 Summary

4.8 Examples

4.9 Exercises

Chapter 5. Statical Stability at Large Angles of Heel

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The Righting Arm

5.3 The Curve of Statical Stability

5.4 The Influence of Trim and Waves

5.5 Summary

5.6 Example

5.7 Exercises

References

Chapter 6. Simple Models of Stability

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Angles of Statical Equilibrium

6.3 The Wind Heeling Arm

6.4 Heeling Arm in Turning

6.5 Other Heeling Arms

6.6 Dynamical Stability

6.7 Stability Conditions—A More Rigorous Derivation

6.8 Roll Period

6.9 Loads that Adversely Affect Stability

6.10 The Stability of Grounded or Docked Ships

6.11 Negative Metacentric Height

6.12 Wall-Sided Floating Bodies with Negative Metacentric Height

6.13 The Limitations of Simple Models

6.14 Other Modes of Capsizing

6.15 Summary

6.16 Examples

6.17 Exercises

References

Chapter 7. Weight and Trim Calculations

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Weight Calculations

7.3 Trim

7.4 The Inclining Experiment

7.5 Summary

7.6 Examples

7.7 Exercises

References

Chapter 8. Intact Stability Regulations I

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The IMO Code of Intact Stability

8.3 The Regulations of the US Navy

8.4 The Regulations of the UK Navy

8.5 A Criterion for Sail Vessels

8.6 A Code of Practice for Small Workboats and Pilot Boats

8.7 Understanding the Limits of Rules and Regulations

8.8 Future IMO Developments

8.9 Summary

8.10 Examples

8.11 Exercises

References

Chapter 9. Stability in Waves

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The Influence of Waves on Ship Stability

9.3 The Influence of New Ship Forms

9.4 The Mathieu Effect—Parametric Resonance

9.5 Pure Loss of Stability

9.6 The Activities of IMO and of Professional Societies

9.7 Summary

9.8 Examples

9.9 Exercises

References

Chapter 10. Intact Stability Regulations II

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The Regulations of the German Navy

10.3 Summary

10.4 Examples

10.5 Exercises

10.6 Annex—Densities of Liquids

References

Chapter 11. Flooding and Damage Condition

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 A Few Definitions

11.3 Two Methods for Finding the Ship Condition After Flooding

11.4 Damage Conditions Assessment

11.5 Details of the Flooding Process

11.6 Damage Stability Regulations

11.7 The Calculation of the Curve of Floodable Lengths

11.8 Summary

11.9 Examples

11.10 Exercise

References

Chapter 12. Linear Ship Response in Waves

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Linear Wave Theory

12.3 Modelling Real Seas

12.4 Wave Induced Forces and Motions

12.5 Uncoupled Motions

12.6 Coupled Motions

12.7 Dangerous Situations and Modes of Capsizing

12.8 A Note on Natural Periods

12.9 Roll Stabilizers

12.10 Summary

12.11 Examples

12.12 Exercises

A Appendix—The Relationship Between Curl and Rotation

References

Chapter 13. Computer Methods

Abstract

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Geometric Introduction

13.3 Hull Modelling

13.4 Modelling with FORAN

13.5 Recent Developments

13.6 Calculations Without and With the Computer

13.7 Onboard Stability Calculators

13.8 Simulations

13.9 Summary

13.10 Examples

13.11 Exercises

References

Answers

Neutral Equilibrium—Analytic Proof

Neutral Equilibrium—A Geometric Proof

References

Chapter 24. Bibliography

References

Index in English

Index in French

Index in German

Index in Italian

Index in Spanish

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080982908
Paperback ISBN:
9780080982878

About the Author

Adrian Biran

Adrian Biran is Adjunct Associate Professor in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. He has a Dipl. Ing. Degree from the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute and MSc and DSc degrees form the Technion. Adrian Biran worked as design engineer and project leader for IPRONAV in Bucharest, and Israel Shipyards and as research engineer in the Technion R&D Foundation in Haifa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology

Ruben Lopez Pulido

Rubén López-Pulido, MSc, MPhil, CEng, MRINA, is an international maritime regulations expert and former Representative of Spain and technical advisor to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). He was Naval Architect at SENER and Stability of Ships Researcher at the CEHINAV (ETSIN-UPM) Madrid Ship Model Basin. Since 2012 he is Head of the Emergency Coordination and Crisis Management Unit for Transport and Infrastructures of the Spanish Government.

Affiliations and Expertise

MSc, MPhil, CEng, MRINA. Former Maritime Attaché of the Embassy of Spain in London and Representative of Spain to the International Maritime Organization. International maritime regulations expert.

