Ship Hydrostatics and Stability is a complete guide to understanding ship hydrostatics in ship design and ship performance, taking you from first principles through basic and applied theory to contemporary mathematical techniques for hydrostatic modeling and analysis. Real life examples of the practical application of hydrostatics are used to explain the theory and calculations using MATLAB and Excel.

The new edition of this established resource takes in recent developments in naval architecture, such as parametric roll, the effects of non-linear motions on stability and the influence of ship lines, along with new international stability regulations. Extensive reference to computational techniques is made throughout and downloadable MATLAB files accompany the book to support your own hydrostatic and stability calculations.

The book also includes definitions and indexes in French, German, Italian and Spanish to make the material as accessible as possible for international readers.