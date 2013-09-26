Ship Hydrostatics and Stability
2nd Edition
Ship Hydrostatics and Stability is a complete guide to understanding ship hydrostatics in ship design and ship performance, taking you from first principles through basic and applied theory to contemporary mathematical techniques for hydrostatic modeling and analysis. Real life examples of the practical application of hydrostatics are used to explain the theory and calculations using MATLAB and Excel.
The new edition of this established resource takes in recent developments in naval architecture, such as parametric roll, the effects of non-linear motions on stability and the influence of ship lines, along with new international stability regulations. Extensive reference to computational techniques is made throughout and downloadable MATLAB files accompany the book to support your own hydrostatic and stability calculations.
The book also includes definitions and indexes in French, German, Italian and Spanish to make the material as accessible as possible for international readers.
- Equips naval architects with the theory and context to understand and manage ship stability from the first stages of design through to construction and use.
- Covers the prerequisite foundational theory, including ship dimensions and geometry, numerical integration and the calculation of heeling and righting moments.
- Outlines a clear approach to stability modeling and analysis using computational methods, and covers the international standards and regulations that must be kept in mind throughout design work.
- Includes definitions and indexes in French, German, Italian and Spanish to make the material as accessible as possible for international readers.
Readership
Naval architects involved in the design of ships and offshore structures; Students of naval architecture and marine engineering; Engineers, crew and officers managing stability aboard naval ships.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Biography
Adrian Biran
Rubén López-Pulido
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Reprint
Preface
About this book
Using this book
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Definitions, Principal Dimensions
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Marine Terminology
1.3 The Principal Dimensions of a Ship
1.4 The Definition of the Hull Surface
1.5 Coefficients of Form
1.6 Summary
1.7 Examples
1.8 Exercises
References
Chapter 2. Basic Ship Hydrostatics
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Archimedes’ Principle
2.3 The Conditions of Equilibrium of a Floating Body
2.4 A Definition of Stability
2.5 Initial Stability
2.6 Metacentric Height
2.7 A Lemma on Moving Volumes or Masses
2.8 Small Angles of Inclination
2.9 The Curve of Centres of Buoyancy
2.10 The Metacentric Evolute
2.11 Metacentres for Various Axes of Inclination
2.12 Summary
2.13 Examples
2.14 Exercises
Appendix—Water Densities
References
Chapter 3. Numerical Integration in Naval Architecture
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Trapezoidal Rule
3.3 Simpson’s Rule
3.4 Calculating Points on the Integral Curve
3.5 Intermediate Ordinates
3.6 Reduced Ordinates
3.7 Other Procedures of Numerical Integration
3.8 Summary
3.9 Examples
3.10 Exercises
References
Chapter 4. Hydrostatic Curves
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Calculation of Hydrostatic Data
4.3 Hydrostatic Curves
4.4 Bonjean Curves and their Use
4.5 Some Properties of Hydrostatic Curves
4.6 Hydrostatic Properties of Affine Hulls
4.7 Summary
4.8 Examples
4.9 Exercises
Chapter 5. Statical Stability at Large Angles of Heel
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Righting Arm
5.3 The Curve of Statical Stability
5.4 The Influence of Trim and Waves
5.5 Summary
5.6 Example
5.7 Exercises
References
Chapter 6. Simple Models of Stability
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Angles of Statical Equilibrium
6.3 The Wind Heeling Arm
6.4 Heeling Arm in Turning
6.5 Other Heeling Arms
6.6 Dynamical Stability
6.7 Stability Conditions—A More Rigorous Derivation
6.8 Roll Period
6.9 Loads that Adversely Affect Stability
6.10 The Stability of Grounded or Docked Ships
6.11 Negative Metacentric Height
6.12 Wall-Sided Floating Bodies with Negative Metacentric Height
6.13 The Limitations of Simple Models
6.14 Other Modes of Capsizing
6.15 Summary
6.16 Examples
6.17 Exercises
References
Chapter 7. Weight and Trim Calculations
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Weight Calculations
7.3 Trim
7.4 The Inclining Experiment
7.5 Summary
7.6 Examples
7.7 Exercises
References
Chapter 8. Intact Stability Regulations I
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The IMO Code of Intact Stability
8.3 The Regulations of the US Navy
8.4 The Regulations of the UK Navy
8.5 A Criterion for Sail Vessels
8.6 A Code of Practice for Small Workboats and Pilot Boats
8.7 Understanding the Limits of Rules and Regulations
8.8 Future IMO Developments
8.9 Summary
8.10 Examples
8.11 Exercises
References
Chapter 9. Stability in Waves
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Influence of Waves on Ship Stability
9.3 The Influence of New Ship Forms
9.4 The Mathieu Effect—Parametric Resonance
9.5 Pure Loss of Stability
9.6 The Activities of IMO and of Professional Societies
9.7 Summary
9.8 Examples
9.9 Exercises
References
Chapter 10. Intact Stability Regulations II
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Regulations of the German Navy
10.3 Summary
10.4 Examples
10.5 Exercises
10.6 Annex—Densities of Liquids
References
Chapter 11. Flooding and Damage Condition
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 A Few Definitions
11.3 Two Methods for Finding the Ship Condition After Flooding
11.4 Damage Conditions Assessment
11.5 Details of the Flooding Process
11.6 Damage Stability Regulations
11.7 The Calculation of the Curve of Floodable Lengths
11.8 Summary
11.9 Examples
11.10 Exercise
References
Chapter 12. Linear Ship Response in Waves
Abstract
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Linear Wave Theory
12.3 Modelling Real Seas
12.4 Wave Induced Forces and Motions
12.5 Uncoupled Motions
12.6 Coupled Motions
12.7 Dangerous Situations and Modes of Capsizing
12.8 A Note on Natural Periods
12.9 Roll Stabilizers
12.10 Summary
12.11 Examples
12.12 Exercises
A Appendix—The Relationship Between Curl and Rotation
References
Chapter 13. Computer Methods
Abstract
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Geometric Introduction
13.3 Hull Modelling
13.4 Modelling with FORAN
13.5 Recent Developments
13.6 Calculations Without and With the Computer
13.7 Onboard Stability Calculators
13.8 Simulations
13.9 Summary
13.10 Examples
13.11 Exercises
References
Answers
Neutral Equilibrium—Analytic Proof
Neutral Equilibrium—A Geometric Proof
References
Chapter 24. Bibliography
References
Index in English
Index in French
Index in German
Index in Italian
Index in Spanish
Adrian Biran
Adrian Biran is Adjunct Associate Professor in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. He has a Dipl. Ing. Degree from the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute and MSc and DSc degrees form the Technion. Adrian Biran worked as design engineer and project leader for IPRONAV in Bucharest, and Israel Shipyards and as research engineer in the Technion R&D Foundation in Haifa.
Associate Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
Ruben Lopez Pulido
Rubén López-Pulido, MSc, MPhil, CEng, MRINA, is an international maritime regulations expert and former Representative of Spain and technical advisor to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). He was Naval Architect at SENER and Stability of Ships Researcher at the CEHINAV (ETSIN-UPM) Madrid Ship Model Basin. Since 2012 he is Head of the Emergency Coordination and Crisis Management Unit for Transport and Infrastructures of the Spanish Government.
MSc, MPhil, CEng, MRINA. Former Maritime Attaché of the Embassy of Spain in London and Representative of Spain to the International Maritime Organization. International maritime regulations expert.