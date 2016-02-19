Ship Fire Prevention provides an introduction to fire prevention methods in ships. This book discusses the standard methods to extinguish combustion.

Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various types of fire-fighting equipment. This text then describes single purpose and dual purpose pumps and describes the measurements that are useful in the study of fire prevention. Other chapters consider the effect of the weight in altering the position of the center of gravity as well as the adverse effect of water on the stability of the ship. This book discusses as well the more specialized techniques dealing with the prevention of explosions, which includes the prevention of accidental high energy sparks and the avoidance of conditions favorable to explosions. The final chapter deals with preventive and safety measures to consider.

This book is a valuable resource for seafarers and seagoing marine engineers.