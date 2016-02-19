Ship Fire Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199979, 9781483225005

Ship Fire Prevention

1st Edition

Editors: A. J. S. Bennett
eBook ISBN: 9781483225005
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 158
Description

Ship Fire Prevention provides an introduction to fire prevention methods in ships. This book discusses the standard methods to extinguish combustion.

Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various types of fire-fighting equipment. This text then describes single purpose and dual purpose pumps and describes the measurements that are useful in the study of fire prevention. Other chapters consider the effect of the weight in altering the position of the center of gravity as well as the adverse effect of water on the stability of the ship. This book discusses as well the more specialized techniques dealing with the prevention of explosions, which includes the prevention of accidental high energy sparks and the avoidance of conditions favorable to explosions. The final chapter deals with preventive and safety measures to consider.

This book is a valuable resource for seafarers and seagoing marine engineers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Units

Preface

Introduction

Part One Materials and Methods

1 Details of Fire-fighting Equipment

2 Fire Pumps

3 The Effect of Free Water on Ship Stability

4 Extracts from Rules and Regulations

Part Two Engineering Aspects

5 Anti-fire Data for Fuels

6 Protection of Steam Raising Plant

7 Prevention of Explosions

8 Ships in Port

Conclusion

Questions

Answers to Questions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225005

About the Editor

A. J. S. Bennett

