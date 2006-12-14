'This book has to be the ultimate in ship construction, very informative and in reviewing this volume I can say that during my studies I have come across other books on the subject, but in my opinion none as good as this. A must for all students and those of us who need a little refreshing now and again.' Nautical Magazine, August 2001 'a very accessible book that makes the reader aware of the many changes in ships and shipyard methods occasioned by technological developments and, in particular, the computer. The subject matter is presented clearly and a great deal of information is contained in the one volume. Those for whom this book is intended will find it very useful for imparting knowledge in a field in which there are few textbooks.' The Naval Architect, September 2001 '..a useful starter to all students of marine sciences and technology' Maritime Journal, June 2001. "... highly recommended for students in nautical colleges, while those following professional courses in naval architecture will find much that is of value." Marine Engineers Review "... should provide a useful starter to all students of naval architecture and ship building." The Naval Architect 'This book is a comprehensive text exploring the complete ship construction process through seven sections covering the development of ship types, materials and strengths of ships, welding and cutting, shipyard practice, ship structure and outfitting.' Offshore Engineer, October 2004 Good, October 15, 2001 Reviewer: A reader from Germany As a lay in this subject, I found this book most interesting. It's about how a ship is built rather than how it is designed and starts with the basics on welding methods and steel characteristics and goes on from there. It's interesting to compare this book with Reed's Shipbuilding in Iron and Steel from 1868. The multitude of building methods used in 1868 have been narrowed down to an optimum of a few. Also in 1868, although a similar audience was addressed, Reed describes how and not why something was done. With Eyres's book there is the opposite which is where one could be critical. There seems to be a lack in some places of describing how certain manufacturing processes are performed e.g. insuring the fitting of plates to frames, errection process etc. Also I found Muckle's Naval Architecture had a better description of the different framing systems. Nevertheless a very good terse book.