Ship Construction
6th Edition
Description
Ship Construction is a comprehensive text for students of naval architecture, ship building and construction, and for professional Naval Architects and Marine Engineers as a refresher on the latest developments in ship types, safety and shipyard practices. Beginning with an introduction to ship building and concluding with the finished product, the book enables the reader to follow the construction of a ship from start to finish. Eyres explores in depth, chapter by chapter, the development of ship types, materials and strengths of ships, welding and cutting, shipyard practice, ship structure and outfitting. The new edition includes a new chapter on computer-aided design and manufacture, and all the latest international regulations and technological developments.
Key Features
· Covers the complete ship construction process including the development of ship types, materials and strengths of ships, welding and cutting, shipyard practice, ship structure and outfitting · All the latest developments in technology and shipyard methods, including a new chapter on computer-aided design and manufacture · Essential for students and professionals, particularly those working in shipyards, supervising ship construction, conversion and maintenance
Readership
Undergraduate Marine Engineering students on courses in Naval Architecture/Ship Construction/Ship Building or related areass; HNC/HND level courses in Marine Engineering/Naval Architecture; Practicing Naval Architects and Marine Engineers involved with basic ship design, structure, and stability, particularly those working in shipyards, supervising ship construction, conversion, and maintenance
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to ship building: Purchase and Basic Design of the Ship; Ship Dimensions and Form; Development of Ship Types. Part Two: Materials and Strength of ships: Classification societies; Steels; Aluminium Alloy; Testing of Materials; Stresses to which a Ship is Subject. Part Three: Welding and Cutting: Welding and Cutting Processes used in Shipbuilding; Welding Practice and Testing Welds. Part Four: Shipyard Practice: Shipyard layout; Computer aided Design and Manufacture; Plate and Section Preparation and Machining; Prefabrication; Launching. Part Five: Ship Structure: Bottom Structure; Shell Plating and Framing; Bulkheads and Pillars; Decks, Hatches and Superstructures; Fore End Structure; Aft End Structure; Tanker Construction; Liquefied Gas Carriers. Part Six: Outfit: Derricks, Masts and Rigging; Cargo Access, Handling and Restraint; Pumping and Pipe Arrangements; Corrosion Control and Paint systems; Ventilation, Refrigeration and Insulation. Part Seven: International Regulations: International Maritime Organization; Tonnage; Load Line Rules; Structural Fire Protection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 14th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468235
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750680707
About the Author
David Eyres
Former lecturer in Naval Architecture at Plymouth University, UK, and former Manager of Policy and Standards Development with the Maritime Safety Authority of New Zealand.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former lecturer in Naval Architecture at Plymouth University, UK
Reviews
'This book has to be the ultimate in ship construction, very informative and in reviewing this volume I can say that during my studies I have come across other books on the subject, but in my opinion none as good as this. A must for all students and those of us who need a little refreshing now and again.' Nautical Magazine, August 2001 'a very accessible book that makes the reader aware of the many changes in ships and shipyard methods occasioned by technological developments and, in particular, the computer. The subject matter is presented clearly and a great deal of information is contained in the one volume. Those for whom this book is intended will find it very useful for imparting knowledge in a field in which there are few textbooks.' The Naval Architect, September 2001 '..a useful starter to all students of marine sciences and technology' Maritime Journal, June 2001. "... highly recommended for students in nautical colleges, while those following professional courses in naval architecture will find much that is of value." Marine Engineers Review "... should provide a useful starter to all students of naval architecture and ship building." The Naval Architect 'This book is a comprehensive text exploring the complete ship construction process through seven sections covering the development of ship types, materials and strengths of ships, welding and cutting, shipyard practice, ship structure and outfitting.' Offshore Engineer, October 2004 Good, October 15, 2001 Reviewer: A reader from Germany As a lay in this subject, I found this book most interesting. It's about how a ship is built rather than how it is designed and starts with the basics on welding methods and steel characteristics and goes on from there. It's interesting to compare this book with Reed's Shipbuilding in Iron and Steel from 1868. The multitude of building methods used in 1868 have been narrowed down to an optimum of a few. Also in 1868, although a similar audience was addressed, Reed describes how and not why something was done. With Eyres's book there is the opposite which is where one could be critical. There seems to be a lack in some places of describing how certain manufacturing processes are performed e.g. insuring the fitting of plates to frames, errection process etc. Also I found Muckle's Naval Architecture had a better description of the different framing systems. Nevertheless a very good terse book.