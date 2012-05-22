Ship Construction - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780080972398, 9780080972404

Ship Construction

7th Edition

Authors: George Bruce David Eyres
Paperback ISBN: 9780080972398
eBook ISBN: 9780080972404
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd May 2012
Page Count: 400
Description

Ship Construction, Seventh Edition, offers guidance for ship design and shipbuilding from start to finish. It provides an overview of current shipyard techniques, safety in shipyard practice, materials and strengths, welding and cutting, and ship structure, along with computer-aided design and manufacture, international regulations for ship types, new materials, and fabrication technologies. Comprised of seven sections divided into 32 chapters, the book introduces the reader to shipbuilding, including the basic design of a ship, ship dimensions and category, and development of ship types. It then turns to a discussion of rules and regulations governing ship strength and structural integrity, testing of materials used in ship construction, and welding practices and weld testing. Developments in the layout of a shipyard are also considered, along with development of the initial structural and arrangement design into information usable by production; the processes involved in the preparation and machining of a plate or section; and how a ship structure is assembled. A number of websites containing further information, drawings, and photographs, as well as regulations that apply to ships and their construction, are listed at the end of most chapters. This text is an invaluable resource for students of marine sciences and technology, practicing marine engineers and naval architects, and professionals from other disciplines ranging from law to insurance, accounting, and logistics.

Key Features

  • Covers the complete ship construction process including the development of ship types, materials and strengths, welding and cutting and ship structure, with numerous clear line diagrams included for ease of understanding
  • Includes the latest developments in technology and shipyard methods, including a new chapter on computer-aided design and manufacture
  • Essential for students and professionals, particularly those working in shipyards, supervising ship construction, conversion and maintenance

Readership

Practising marine engineers and naval architects involved with basic ship design, structure and stability, particularly those working in shipyards, supervising ship construction, conversion, and maintenance; Marine engineering students

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1 Introduction to Shipbuilding

1. Basic design of the ship

Preparation of the design

Information provided by design

Purchase of a new vessel

Ship contracts

Further reading

Some useful websites

2. Ship dimensions, form, size, or category

Oil tankers

Bulk carriers

Container ships

IMO oil tanker categories

Panama canal limits

Suez canal limits

Some useful websites

3. Development of ship types

Dry cargo ships

Bulk carriers

Car carriers

Oil tankers

Passenger ships

Further reading

Part 2 Materials and Strength of Ships

4. Classification societies

Rules and regulations

Lloyd’s register

Classification of ships operating in ice

Structural design programs

Periodical surveys

Hull planned maintenance scheme

Damage repairs

Further reading

5. Steels

Manufacture of steels

Heat treatment of steels

Steel sections

Shipbuilding steels

High tensile steels

Corrosion-resistant steels

Steel sandwich panels

Steel castings

Steel forgings

Further reading

6. Other shipbuilding materials

Aluminum alloy

Production of aluminum

Aluminum alloy sandwich panels

Fire protection

Fiber-reinforced composites (FRCs)

Some useful websites

7. Testing of materials

Classification society tests for hull materials

8. Stresses to which a ship is subject

Vertical shear and longitudinal bending in still water

Bending moments in a seaway

Longitudinal shear forces

Bending stresses

Transverse stresses

Local stresses

Brittle fracture

Fatigue failures

Buckling

Monitoring ship stresses at sea

Further reading

Some useful websites

Part 3 Welding and Cutting

9. Welding and cutting processes used in shipbuilding

Gas welding

Electric arc welding

Other welding processes

Cutting processes

Further reading

10. Welding practice and testing welds

Welding practice

Welding automation

Welding distortion

Welding sequences

Testing welds

Nondestructive testing

Classification society weld tests

Further reading

Part 4 Shipyard Practice

11. Shipyard layout

Further reading

Some useful websites

12. Design information for production

Ship drawing office

Loftwork following drawing office

Computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM)

Further reading

Some useful websites

13. Plate and section preparation and machining

Plate and section preparation

Plate and section part preparation

Frame bending

Further reading

Some useful websites

14. Assembly of ship structure

Assembly

Subassemblies

Unit assembly

Block assembly

Outfit modules

Unit erection

Joining ship sections afloat

Further reading

15. Launching

End launches

Side launches

Building docks

Ship lifts

Floating docks

Marine railways

Further reading

Some useful websites

Part 5 Ship Structure

Introduction

Introduction

Basic structural arrangements

Note

16. Bottom structure

Keels

Single-bottom structure

Double-bottom structure

Machinery seats

17. Shell plating and framing

Shell plating

Framing

Tank side brackets

Local strengthening of shell plating

Bilge keel

Further reading

Some useful websites

18. Bulkheads and pillars

Bulkheads

Watertight doors

Deep tanks

Topside tanks

Shaft tunnel

Pillars

Further reading

Some useful websites

19. Decks, hatches, and superstructures

Decks

Hatches

Bulwarks

Superstructures and deckhouses

Further reading

Some useful websites

20. Fore end structure

Stem

Bulbous bows

Chain locker

Hawse pipes

Bow steering arrangements

Bow thrust units

Some useful websites

21. Aft end structure

Stern construction

Stern frame

Rudders

Steering gear

Sterntube

Shaft bossing and ‘A’ brackets

Propellers

Electric podded propulsors

Further reading

22. Tanker construction

Oil tankers

Materials for tanker construction

Construction in tank spaces

Bulkheads

Hatchways

Testing tanks

Fore end structure

After end structure

Superstructures

Floating production, storage, and offloading vessels

Chemical tankers

Further reading

23. Liquefied gas carriers

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

The IMO international gas carrier code

Liquefied petroleum gas ships

Liquefied natural gas ships

General arrangement of gas carriers

Lloyd’s classification

Further reading

Some useful websites

Part 6 Outfit

24. Cargo lifting arrangements

Shipboard cranes

Masts and Sampson posts

Derrick rigs

Further reading

Some useful websites

25. Cargo access, handling, and restraint

Stern and bow doors

Ramps

Side doors and loaders

Portable decks

Scissors lift

Cargo restraint

Further reading

Some useful websites

26. Pumping and piping arrangements

Bilge and ballast pumping and piping

General service pipes and pumping

Air and sounding pipes

Sea inlets

Cargo pumping and piping arrangements in tankers

Further reading

Some useful websites

27. Corrosion control and antifouling systems

Nature and forms of corrosion

Corrosion control

Antifouling systems

Painting ships

Further reading

Some useful websites

28. Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and insulation

Ventilation

Refrigeration

Insulation

Refrigerated container ships

Further reading

Some useful websites

Part 7 International Regulations

29. International Maritime Organization

Organization of the IMO

Work of the IMO

Relationship with national authorities

Relationship with classification societies

Further reading

Some useful websites

30. Tonnage

International Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships 1969

Tonnages

Measurement

Compensated gross tonnage (CGT)

Further reading

31. Load Line Rules

Freeboard computation

Conditions of assignment of freeboard

Further reading

32. Structural fire protection

Requirements

‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ class divisions

Openings in fire protection divisions

Protection of special category spaces

Fire protection arrangements in high-speed craft

Further reading

Some useful websites

Subject Index

About the Author

George Bruce

Professor George Bruce, has 30 years’ industrial experience in shipbuilding, including more recent roles in facilities development, research and innovation. He has acted as a consultant to shipbuilders and marine companies across the world and contributed to committees, steering groups and associations across the industry. He currently teaches and conducts research at the Newcastle University School of Marine Science and Technology, Newcastle, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Researcher, Newcastle University, UK

David Eyres

Former lecturer in Naval Architecture at Plymouth University, UK, and former Manager of Policy and Standards Development with the Maritime Safety Authority of New Zealand.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former lecturer in Naval Architecture at Plymouth University, UK

Reviews

"Both now retired from teaching, Eyres…and Bruce…update their textbook (first published in 1971) from the 2007 edition. It introduces ship design and shipbuilding practice to advanced undergraduate students of marine sciences and technology. It can also be used as a study guide for the Extra Master examinations, and as background for students of shipbuilding itself." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

Ratings and Reviews

